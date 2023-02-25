Death by Beach Read
By Eva Gates
Crooked Lane Books
$13.99, Kindle
This cozy mystery features Lucy Richardson, a librarian in a small town in North Carolina who is living in a historic house that comes with a lot of baggage and family secrets, situations that are entirely new to her previous experience.
In this ninth installment of Lighthouse Library mystery novels, she is challenged to put them to rest for fear a killer might otherwise bring Lucy’s family to their downfall.
During the spring in the Outer Banks, Lucy and her fiancé, Connor McNeill, have at last moved into their new home, a historic cottage on Nags Head Beach. The house needs a lot of renovations, but they have worked hard over the winter to get it ready for occupation.
Lucy is now happily immersed in her work at the Bodie Island Lighthouse Library while also planning her wedding and decorating the house. That is, until they find a body, disrupting their peaceful new abode.
The first night Lucy is alone in the house, with the company of Charles the library cat, she hears sounds. Investigating, she sees footsteps in the dust of the unfinished living room and notices the door to the outside is open.
Lucy finds this to be a reminder of the stories she has heard about the house being haunted.
According to these tales, some 40 years earlier, the teenage daughter of the owners had fled in the night, never again to step inside her family home. Were the sounds they had reported like those Lucy heard?
But it is soon obvious the present-day noises have an all-too-human origin, and one evening Lucy and Connor find the body of a man they don’t ever recognize.
They soon realize the dead man in their kitchen has a long-time connection to their house, a realization that forces Lucy to find out what happened all those years ago and why it is threatening her happiness today.
In the meantime, the Classic Novel Reading Club is reading Nathanial Hawthorn’s “The House of the Seven Gables,” a book about another old house full of secrets.
Can Lucy find parallels to her own situation in Hawthorne’s fiction before the killer strikes again?
A likable, cozy mystery character, Lucy has moved from her apartment into the old residence, bringing Charles, the library cat, with her. After some investigating, they discover the body is that of a man who had returned back to his hometown after a long absence. His death ignites Lucy’s penchant for solving crimes, and she starts to work.
It’s a light, well-written mystery that I very much enjoyed, with the reveal coming (to me, at least) as a surprise.
Here for the Drama
By Kate Bromley
Graydon House Books
$15.99, paperback
Becoming a famous playwright is all Winnie ever dreamed about. For now, though, she’ll have to settle for assisting the celebrated, sharp-witted feminist playwright Juliette Brassard.
When an experimental theater company in London decides to stage Juliette’s most renowned play, “The Lights of Trafalgar,” Winnie and Juliette pack their bags and travel across the pond.
But the trip goes sideways faster than can be imagined. Juliette stubbornly butts heads with the play’s director and Winnie is left stage-managing their relationship.
Meanwhile, Winnie’s own work seems to have stalled, and though Juliette keeps promising to read it, she always has some vague reason why she can’t. Then, Juliette’s nephew, Liam, enters the scene.
He’s handsome, smart and devastatingly British, and his family ties to Juliette pose a serious problem, forcing Winnie to keep their burgeoning relationship on the down-low.
Balancing a production seemingly headed for disaster, a secret romance and the sweetest, most rambunctious rescue dog imaginable, will Winnie save the play, make her own dreams come true and find love along the way — or will the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune get the best of her?
This one was a bit on the overly sweet side for my taste. The exchanges deemed to be witty by some other readers left me flat, and I decided that I needed to go on to something else — possibly a non-fiction or biography that seemed more realistic.
It felt to me to be a bit like having consumed too many sweets without finding anything more substantial.
New Tricks
By David Rosenfelt
Grand Central Publishing
$7.99, e-book
As a lifelong dog lover who has owned far more than her share of canines, I’m a long-time reader of David Rosenfelt’s books about veterinarian Andy Carpenter, so of course I could hardly wait to read this one.
In it, Andy gains possession of an adorable Bernese puppy whose owner was brutally murdered. Not many people — including those who write books — have as much affection for dogs as Andy. Officially named Bertrand III, but called Waggy for obvious reasons, he works hard to ensure this puppy doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
His playful new friend is valued by several people, however, and many of them seem to be willing to resort to violence to get what they want, with several murders occurring along the way.
Unfortunately, it will take considerably more than his usual courtroom theatrics for Andy to save Waggy from harm, including a little help from Tara, his beloved golden retriever.
Andy soon discovers that anyone around him is in danger, including his longtime girlfriend Laurie, and he will have to muster all of his wits to save those he holds most dear.
Sure enough, Rosenfelt was the answer for which I had been searching. I even enjoyed his brief autobiography posted in a column touting those available for purchase:
“My childhood was relentlessly normal. The middle of three brothers, loving parents, a middle-class home in Paterson, New Jersey. We played sports, studied sporadically. laughed around the dinner table, and generally had a good time. By comparison, Ozzie and Harriet’s clan seemed bizarre.”
After graduating from NYU, he went into the movie business and was, in his words, “stunningly brilliant at a job interview with my uncle, who was president of United Artists, and was immediately hired,” culminating in his becoming president of marketing for Tri-Star Pictures.
He says the movie landscape “is filled with the movies I buried, claiming that “For every Rambo, The Natural and Rocky, there were countless disasters.”
After leaving the movie marketing business, which he claimed was “to the sustained applause of hundreds of disgruntled producers and directors,” he wrote and sold a bunch of feature films, of which he said none “ever came close to being actually filmed,” and then a bunch of TV movies, some of which “actually made it to the small screen … with minimal impact.”
Fourteen or so years earlier, he and his wife started the Tara Foundation “in honor of the greatest Golden Retriever the world has ever known, rescued almost 4,000 dogs, many of them Goldens, and found them loving homes, with their own home quickly becoming a sanctuary for those they rescued that were too old or sickly to be wanted by others.
“They surround me as I write this,” he said, adding, “It’s total lunacy, but it works, and they are a happy, safe group.”
No wonder I love his books.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.