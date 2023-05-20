The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams
By Stacy Schiff
Little, Brown and Company
$35 hardback
Stacy Schiff resurrects the actual Samuel Adams from the scrap heap by writing a biography that will surprise most people because they don’t even know “Sam Adams” beer is actually based on a real-life person.
Schiff focuses on Adams’ life leading up to the American Revolution, and one of the most obvious benefits the book offers is the author’s willingness to point out the good and the bad that motivated and resulted in his choices.
Adams was not a selfless hero who flew above the fray. He was the fray. He caused and then reported on it, and told everyone it was someone else’s fault that it ever even happened.
He was a hero and a villain, depending on which side you chose, and Schiff never denies either side of him.
As a result, it makes for a great read, because you feel as though you are reading an impartial documentary, as opposed to an account by a reader more focused on making points with the author than with providing an honest opinion.
Adams’ life and the events of his time provide plenty to cover. The revolutionary fathers did not always get along, and for good reason. Their egos were big, and the stakes kept getting bigger.
Schiff’s book focuses on Adams and keeps the scope intimate. The facts are there, but are not presented as well as they might have been, disrupting the flow of the narrative and clarity for identifying those for whom pronouns are used.
If you’re deeply interested in every aspect of the American Revolution and every person who had some part in it, this book is probably just up your alley, but it failed to meet my expectations from an author of Schiff’s stature.
Eternal
By Lisa Scottoline
Penguin Publishing Group
Kindle, $13.99
Elisabetta, Marco and Sandro grow up as the best of friends despite their differences. Elisabetta is a feisty beauty who dreams of becoming a novelist; Marco the brash and athletic son in a family of professional cyclists; and Sandro a Jewish mathematics prodigy, is kind-hearted and thoughtful, the son of a lawyer and a doctor.
Their friendship blossoms to love, with both Sandro and Marco hoping to win Elisabetta’s heart. But in the autumn of 1937, all of that begins to change as Benito Mussolini asserts his power, aligning Italy’s Fascists with Hitler’s Nazis and altering the very laws that govern Rome.
In time, everything that the three hold dear — their families, their homes and their connection to one another — is tested in ways they never could have imagined.
As anti-Semitism takes legal root and World War II erupts, the threesome realizes Mussolini was only the beginning. The Nazis invade Rome, and with their occupation come new atrocities against the city’s Jews, culminating in a final, horrific betrayal.
Against this backdrop, the intertwined fates of Elisabetta, Marco, Sandro and their families will be decided, in a heartbreaking story of both the best and the worst that the world has to offer.
Unfolding over decades, “Eternal” is a tale of loyalty and loss, family and food, love and war — all set in one of the world’s most beautiful cities at its darkest moment.
Written by one of my favorite contemporary authors, whose thrillers have been among my favorite contemporary novels for many years, so even that this is a novel about World War II that is more about Nazis and the Holocaust, it was a no-brainer as a pick for me.
While it is much different from my experience with her previous books, being more a love story than a mystery, I found it just shows the scope of good work for which she is more than capable.
In all of our small Texas town, I have known in my lifetime only one Jewish family, one of whose daughters became among my closest friends in the years before the family moved back to New York when we were teenagers, but continued to correspond through the years that followed.
The characterizations were great, and I could almost “see” my friend, her parents and her younger sister in some of the actions and descriptions.
I found this to be a strong story, family-oriented and with plenty of twists and enough suspense to keep me turning pages well beyond my usual bedtime.
I really think it will appeal to any reader who enjoys historical fiction at its best.
