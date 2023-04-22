Texas Secessionists Standoff: The 1997 Republic of Texas “War”
By Donna Marie Miller
Texas A&M University Press
$35, hardcover
On April 27, 1997, Richard Lance McLaren and his followers in the so-called Republic of Texas (ROT) militia held Joe and Margaret Ann Rowe as hostages inside their own home at the Davis Mountain Resort, near Fort Davis, demanding the release of jailed ROT members Jo Ann Turner and Robert Jonathan Scheidt.
McLaren’s demand initiated a seven-day standoff with local law enforcement and the Texas Rangers that came to be called the “Republic of Texas War.”
Opening with a foreword by the FBI negotiator who served as an on-site consultant throughout the crisis, author Donna Marie Miller presents the first full-length book treatment of the events leading up to McLaren’s “declaration of war” and its aftermath.
Concluding with expansive notes and a bibliography, as well as a helpful index, this book is illustrated with over 20 pages of photographs of everything from buildings utilized by the Texas Rangers’ command center during the standoff against the 1997 Republic of Texas militia to a hound dog that survived the attack.
The result is an absorbing account of manipulation by a leader as charismatic as he was deluded; of misinformed individuals motivated by desperation, who aligned themselves with an extremist; and of law enforcement officials caught in the tension between their duty to protect the public and their desire to avoid a repeat of disasters such as those at Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and the Branch Davidian compound outside Waco.
Central to the story is Jo Ann Turner, a frantic woman who was drowning in debt and was drawn into the false ideology espoused by McLaren, which eventually led to her personal undoing.
Based on archival research and interviews with persons involved — including McLaren, who has been incarcerated since 1998 — this riveting account provides a multifaceted perspective of the historical incident and a detailed chronicle of a modern American anti-government militia, its victims, and the events that led to its eventual downfall.
Its chapters are divided among the eras before, during and after the ROT War, and conclude with an epilogue, acknowledgments, notes and a bibliography, as well as an index.
Unraveling the Myth of Sgt. Alvin York: The Other Sixteen
By James P. Gregory Jr.
Texas A&M University Press
$32.95, hardcover
This 216-page book presents the story of seventeen soldiers from the 82nd Division, American Expeditionary Force, who were led by acting Sgt. Bernard Early on Oct. 8, 1918, to flank a German machine gun nest that had inundated their unit with withering fire.
In this sneak attack, they successfully surprised and captured more than 80 German soldiers before an unseen machine gun suddenly opened fire and killed six men.
Acting Cpl. Alvin York, a member of the patrol, received credit for taking control of the squad and single-handedly killing 20 Germans, capturing 132 prisoners and eliminating 35 machine guns, all before leading the men back to Allied lines.
For this act of bravery, York not only received the Medal of Honor and was promoted to sergeant, but he also rose to fame and glory. The 1941 movie, “Sergeant York,” starring Gary Cooper, solidified York as a legend and one of the best-known military figures in American history.
In “Unraveling the Myth of Sgt. Alvin York,” historian James P. Gregory Jr. tells the story of the other 16 soldiers who took part in the battle, capture of Germans and return to Allied lines before fading into relative obscurity in Sgt. York’s shadow.
As the tale reached mythological proportions, the other survivors began to speak out, seeking recognition for their parts in the engagement, only to be stymied by improper investigations, cover-ups and media misrepresentations.
In this book, Gregory recovers the story of these other men and the part they played alongside York while revealing the process of mythmaking in 20th century America.
The author is editor of “C’est la Guerre: The Memoir of Capt. James McBrayer Sellers, USMC”; “A Poet at War: The Story of a World War I Marine”; and “The Story of One Marine: The World War I Letters and Photos of Pvt. Thomas L. Stewart.”
In the prologue to this book, the author reveals his journey to its writing began when he was a small child who listened to stories that were told by family members who had served in France.
He noted these men had been Marines with the 4th Brigade, 2nd Division, AEF, and had fought in some of the most famous battles of that war, “from Belleau Wood to the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.”
The House of Fortune
By Jessie Burton
Bloomsbury USA
$23.99, hardcover
In 1705 Amsterdam, Thea Brandt is coming of age, trying to grapple with her family’s secrets and her own identity as a young Dutch-African woman. She’s drawn to the theater and an artistic life, but with her family in serious financial decline, pressure is on Thea to marry up in society.
As her father and Aunt Nella work desperately to save the family home and catastrophe threatens to engulf them, Thea seeks refuge in the arms of her secret lover, Walter, the chief set-painter at her favorite theater.
But the thrill of their romance is shadowed by another secret she keeps close: Her birthday marks the day her mother, Marin, died in labor. Thea’s family refuses to share the details of the story, just as they seem terrified to speak of the shadowy artist from their past whose tiny figurines seem to capture the things most carefully hidden away.
Aunt Nella believes the solution to Thea’s problems is to find her a husband, and an unexpected invitation to Amsterdam’s most exclusive ball seems like a golden opportunity.
But when a miniature figure of Walter turns up on Thea’s doorstep, it becomes clear someone out there has another fate in mind for the family, and that perhaps the new beginning Thea seeks won’t depend on a man.
Written by the author of “The Muse,” this is a hard-to-put-down novel about secrets, love, obsession and loyalty. Although it can be read as a stand-alone, it would probably be even more enjoyable for having first read Burton’s “The Miniaturist.”
