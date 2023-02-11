The Shadow of Memory
By Connie Berry
Crooked Lane Books
$13.99, Kindle
In this, the fourth Kate Hamilton mystery by Connie Berry, the American antiques dealer uncovers a dark secret buried in Victorian England.
As Hamilton plans her upcoming wedding to Detective Inspector Tom Mallory, she is also assisting her colleague Ivor Tweedy with a project at the Netherfield Sanatorium, a former mental institution that is being converted into luxury apartments.
Kate and Ivor have been asked to appraise a 15th-century painting and verify its provenance is the Dutch master painter Jan Van Eyck, but when retired criminal inspector Will Parker is found dead, Kate learns the halls of the sanatorium housed much more than priceless art.
She is surprised to find that Will had been the first boyfriend of her friend Vivian Bunn, who hasn’t seen him in 58 years. Vivian and Will had met at a seaside holiday camp about two years prior to that time.
They and three other teens had broken into an abandoned house where a doctor and his wife had died under bizarre circumstances two years earlier.
Now, when a second member of the childhood gang dies unexpectedly and then a third, it becomes clear that the teenagers had discovered more in the house than they had realized.
When Kate makes a shocking connection between a 60-year-old murder and the long-buried secrets of the sanatorium, she suddenly understands that time is running out for Vivian-and anyone connected to her.
This is a cozy mystery in which Kate helps with much of the detective work. I always enjoy this series, and am looking forward to many more mystery novels by its author.
The Perfect Neighborhood
By Liz Alterman
Crooked Lane Books
$14.99, Kindle
Expect a somewhat slow start in Liz Alterman’s thought-provoking story about the dark side of suburbia and the secrets that are kept in close-knit communities.
When actress and model Allison Langley leaves her former rock star husband, Christopher, in the middle of the night, that is all her Oak Hill neighbors can talk about, but the gossip comes to an abrupt halt when five-year-old Billy Barnes goes missing on his walk home following kindergarten classes.
Billy’s mother, Rachel, blames herself for being at work and letting her only child walk alone. Also plagued with self-blame is Cassidy, Billy’s teenage babysitter, who was late to arrive on the afternoon he disappeared and blames herself for his disappearance.
Police are unable to find any trace of Billy, forcing Rachel to ponder the enemies she’s made in their well-to-do suburb.
Could one of her neighbors have stolen her son? Would they abduct Billy to hurt her? How easy would it be to take a child while the parents or nannies are distracted?
When another child goes missing, the town is put under a microscope as the police try to get to the bottom of the disappearances.
But will the two children be safe, or will it be too late?
The story explores the secrets that may be involved in this tragedy, and how far someone might one go to keep those dangerous secrets buried?
Several possible suspects are introduced, giving readers a chance to pick up on clues, but this one just wasn’t my cup of tea.
Gourd to Death
By Kirsten Weiss
Kensington Publishing
$5.99, Kindle
Pie shop proprietor Val Harris must patch together clues to solve a murder by pumpkin. She has agreed to judge the Halloween pie making contest at the annual pumpkin festival in the coastal town of San Nicholas in northern California.
Things could get sticky though, with her boyfriend, policeman Gordon Carmichael, entering the competition with his family’s special pumpkin pie recipe.
Val has even bigger problems than a conflict of interest, though, when she and her pie-crust maker Charlene discover another contestant crushed under a huge pumpkin.
Grudge-holding Chief Shaw comes up with a half-baked reason to toss Carmichael off the case and onto the suspect list, leaving it up to Val and Charlene to find the tricky killer. But as they dodge pumpkin cannons and follow the clues into a figurative and literal maze, the pie pair are in for the scariest Halloween of their lives, and it just might be their last.
The fifth book in the Pie Town Mystery series, this one can boast not only interesting characters, but also the trappings of Halloween, from giant pumpkins to the delicious pies they provide, not to mention the question of who is responsible for the lethal atmosphere of this particular holiday celebration.
Val’s business, Pie Town, is in the midst of baking for the year’s spookiest time of year, and she was asked to judge the results of a pie-making contest at the pumpkin festival celebrating that event.
Although she is trying to judge the pies without any bias, Val’s boyfriend, Gordon Carmichael, is one of the contestants, which could prove problematic, no matter who she picks for the prize. In addition, one of the other contestants is so anxious to win that bribes are being offered.
All bets are off when she and Charlene find the body of a local optometrist beneath a huge pumpkin that belongs to Carmichael’s uncle. It’s a cozy mystery with plenty of humor to lighten its basic whodunit nature.
It’s a light read that I found most difficult to put down at bedtime.
