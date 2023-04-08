Season of Wonder
By RaeAnne Thayne
Harlequin
$16.99, paperback
Dani Capelli seized a chance to start over in a small Idaho town with her daughters. Now, facing her first Christmas in Haven Point, she wonders if leaving New York was a mistake.
Dani loves working alongside veterinarian Dr. Morales, but her two children aren’t adjusting to small-town life. And then there’s Dr. Morales’ son, Ruben — Dani’s next-door neighbor. Gorgeous, muscled and dependable, the deputy sheriff is everything she secretly craves and can’t bear to risk loving and losing.
Ruben never pictured himself falling for a big-city woman like Dani, but beneath her prickly facade, she’s caring and soft-hearted and she needs all the love and protection he can give.
When Dani’s teenage daughter starts acting out, Ruben draws on family traditions to show the girls just how magical a Haven Point Christmas can be. But can he convince Dani that she’s found a home for the holidays — and forever — in his arms?
It’s a warm, readable story which featured a number of characters I enjoyed getting to know.
A Beach Wish
By Shelley Noble
HarperCollins Publishers
$15.99, paperback
Zoe Bascombe has never said no to her family. When she blew her Juilliard audition, she caved to their wishes and went to business school, but when her mother dies, she leaves instructions for Zoe to spread her ashes at a place called Wind Chime Beach.
Defying her brothers, Zoe is determined to follow those instructions. She starts out for a New England town that none of them has ever heard of to do so.
Once she is there, Zoe discovers a side of her garden club mother that her wildest dreams hadn’t imagined. She finds that she has another family.
Her first instinct is to run home. Instead, she is caught in the middle of her feuding new relatives. With one family fighting among themselves and the other not speaking to her, she must somehow find a way to bridge her new life with her old.
For the first time in her life, Zoe must make a stand for her family — both of them. If only she can only figure out how.
Her answer lies at Wind Chime Beach, where for generations people have come to add their chimes to the ones already left among the trees. When the wind blows and the air fills with music, their secrets, dreams and hopes are sent into the world.
There’s a message for Zoe here — if she has the courage to open her heart. As she tries to fulfill her mother’s wishes about her burial place, Zoe starts out with no knowledge of what was behind the request, but even so, she is determined to fulfill its directive.
This turned out to be a much different book than I had expected, taking the reader down a path involving trust and love and the dangers and rewards of finding out secrets that have been kept for far too long.
Death of an Italian Chef
By Lee Hollis
Kensington
$8.99, paperback
Set in Bar Harbor, Maine, this 14th book in Lee Hollis’ Food and Cocktail Mystery series introduces readers to Romeo’s, a fancy new Italian restaurant — and a new, well-written murder mystery that is both complex and enjoyable.
As the food and cocktails columnist for the Island Times, it’s Hayley Powell’s job to stay on top of the latest restaurants in town, and it’s something she thoroughly enjoys.
It’s almost time for the summer tourist season to open when Chef Romeo, a successful restaurateur from New York City, opens an establishment named for himself.
But between Chef Romeo’s over-the-top temperament and his no-holds-barred diet, he just might not live through the grand opening of his new eatery.
He actually suffers a mild heart attack and ends up sharing a hospital room with Hayley’s brother Randy, who’s there for gall bladder surgery, eliminating him from the picture for the time being.
Having tasted Hayley’s cooking, Chef Romeo is well aware of her ability to prepare delicious dishes. He asks her to take over his restaurant while he’s laid up.
As it turns out, though, this temporary gig could turn permanent, because the chef dies from complications — or possibly something else, as Randy tells a different story.
He says that, although he was sedated, he believes he saw someone come into their room and put Romeo out of his misery. Unless it was all a dream, it will be up to Hayley to find the person who had no reservations about killing the chef.
Anyone who loves reading about good food, as well as eating it, will enjoy this mystery, which manages to keep even many seasoned mystery fans (myself included) in suspense about whodunit till the final denouement.
Recipes, along with clues, are sprinkled in, along the way, which I found a bit annoying, so I skipped over them and continued to follow the storyline, then came back to copy and, in some cases, very much enjoy the results.
The Maine coastal setting was a great choice, the pace of the story was (to me, at any rate) just right, and I enjoyed a couple of twists that left me with the wrong guess as to the villain, but was left well-satisfied with the explanation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.