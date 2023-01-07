Before offering the reviews for this week, I’d like to invite readers of this column to submit some suggestions for books I may well have overlooked, but that many others would enjoy.
The Hidden One
By Linda Castillo
Minotaur Books
$16.99, hard cover
The discovery of an Amish bishop’s remains leads Chief of Police Kate Burkholder to unearth a chilling secret in this new thriller from bestselling author Linda Castillo.
Over a decade ago, Ananias Stolzfus, a beloved Amish bishop, disappeared without a trace. When skeletal remains showing evidence of foul play are unearthed, his disappearance becomes even more sinister.
The town’s elders arrive in Painters Mill to ask Burkholder for help, but she quickly realizes she has a personal connection to the crime.
Jonas Bowman, the handsome Amish man who stand accused of the murder because of the rifle found with his body and because of the widely known fact of his arguments with the dead man, was Kate’s first love.
Forced to confront a painful episode from her past, she travels to Pennsylvania’s Kishacoquillas Valley, where the Amish culture differs dramatically from the traditions she knows.
Though Bishop Stoltzfus was highly respected, she soon hears about a dark side to the complex man. What was he hiding that resulted in his own brutal death?
Someone doesn’t want Kate asking questions, but even after being accosted and threatened in the dead of night, she refuses to back down. Is she too close to the case — and to Jonas — to see clearly?
There is a killer in the Valley who will stop at nothing to keep the past buried. Will they get to Kate before she can expose the truth? Or will the bishop’s secrets remain hidden?
As anyone who reads this column regularly is well aware, I’m a fan of Linda Castillo’s books. This one is certainly no exception. I thoroughly enjoyed the story, from the finding of the bones to the identification of the long-missing priest, to the peril that threatens Kate and John Bowman.
Although the vital information for the story is all available in this book as a stand-alone, I’d recommend that anyone who reads and enjoys it also investigate the author’s previous novels in this series. They’re all a treat.
Credible Threat
By J.A. Jance
Gallery Books
$10.33, hard cover
Ali Reynolds and her team at High Noon Enterprises must race against the clock to save an archbishop who faces mysterious death threats in yet another “incredible” (Suspense Magazine) installment of J.A. Jance’s New York Times bestselling series.
Years after her son’s fatal overdose, grieving mother Rachel Higgins learns that his addiction may have grown out of damage suffered at the hands of a pedophile priest while he was in high school.
Looking for vengeance, she targets the Catholic Church’s most visible local figure, Archbishop Francis Gillespie. When the archbishop begins receiving anonymous threats, local police dismiss them, saying they’re not credible.
As a result, he turns to his friends, Ali Reynolds and her husband, B. Simpson. With B. out of the country on a cybersecurity emergency, it’s up to Ali to track down the source of the threats.
When a shooter assassinates the archbishop’s driver and leaves the priest himself severely injured, Ali forms an uneasy alliance with a Phoenix homicide cop in hopes of preventing another attack.
But Ali doesn’t realize that the killer has become not only more unhinged but also more determined to take out his or her target.
The combination of well-known, well-liked characters, tight plotting, and good writing are a lure I can’t resist, and for me, J.A. Jance novels consistently hit all three targets.
Even so, as a former Catholic, I could have done without this one.
Every priest I have ever known has been not only sworn, but absolutely devoted to the service of God.
On their behalf, and in the memory of my mother, a devout Catholic throughout her life, I resent this portrayal of one who obviously was not.
Lady of Bones
By Carolyn Haines
Minotaur Books
$21.49, hard cover
Carolyn Haines’s “Lady of Bones” is the next novel in the series that Kirkus Reviews characterizes as “Stephanie Plum meets the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” featuring sassy Southern private investigator Sarah Booth Delaney.
It’s Halloween season in Mississippi as Sarah Booth and the gang gather to decorate and gush over Tinkie’s new baby, Maylin. Sarah Booth is just about to refresh the cocktails when she hears a knock on the door and opens it to find a woman named Frankie, distraught at the disappearance of her daughter Christa, a young journalist.
Christa had been investigating the disappearance of young women in New Orleans over a five-year period — one every year around Halloween. Now Christa, herself, is missing, and Frankie fears it may be connected to a cult based in the Garden District, called People of Eternity.
People of Eternity are known to have far-reaching connections which Frankie worries may reach as high as law enforcement. Refusing to contact the authorities, she turns to Delaney Detective Agency as her only hope.
Despite initial reservations, Sarah Booth accepts the case, which takes her on a journey to a secret underworld of beguiling cult leaders, witchcraft, and potentially human sacrifice. She’ll have to keep her wits about her if she wants to crack this case.and make it home alive.
If you are looking for suspense that will keep you reading far past bedtime, try this one. I found it w-a-y too hard to put down unfinished, and paid for the loss of sleep all the following day.
When I found that it was set in New Orleans, I knew immediately that I was in danger of a sleepless night, and I was more than right. It’s suspenseful and sometimes spooky, and was — for me, at that time, a perfect choice.
