Bayou Book Thief
By Ellen Byron
Berkley Crime Time
$8.99, paperback
Twenty-eight-year-old widow Ricki James leaves Los Angeles to start a new life in New Orleans after her showboating actor husband perishes doing a stupid internet stunt.
The Big Easy is where she was born and adopted by the NICU nurse who cared for her after Ricki’s teen mother disappeared from the hospital, and her dream comes true when she joins the quirky staff of Bon Vee Culinary House Museum, the spectacular former Garden District home of late bon vivant Genevieve “Vee” Charbonnet, the city’s legendary restaurateur.
She is excited about turning her avocation — collecting vintage cookbooks — into a vocation by launching the museum’s gift shop, Miss Vee’s Vintage Cookbooks and kitchenware. That is until she discovers that a box of donated vintage cookbooks contains the body of a cantankerous Bon Vee employee, who was fired after being exposed as a book thief.
The skills Ricky has developed ferreting out hidden vintage treasures come in handy for investigations, but both her business and Bon Vee could wind up as deadstock when Ricki’s past as curator of a billionaire’s first edition collection comes back to haunt her.
This cozy mystery, the first in Ellen Byron’s Vintage Cookbook mystery series, is a good beginning for a series featuring her and her new business, a gift shop featuring a collection of cookbooks and kitchenware, as well as for her ability to solve murders.
Ricki is a character with whom readers are likely to feel an instant rapport, despite her own reluctance to form immediate ties. The site of her shop is the former home and then museum of Genevieve, who was a famed local restaurant owner.
Suspense grows as the story develops, with humorous twists and unexpected developments, as well as several recipes from vintage cookbooks to further enhance the mix.
I enjoyed this one more than enough to be on the lookout for the author’s next book.
Remember Love
By Mary Balogh
Berkley
$27, hard cover
As a child, Devlin Ware thought his family stood for all that was right and good in the world. They were kind, gracious, and shared the beauty of Ravenwood, their grand country estate, by hosting lavish parties for the entire countryside.
Then, at twenty-two, he discovers his whole world was an elaborate illusion, and when Devlin publicly calls his family to account for it, he is exiled as a traitor.
So be it. He enlists in the fight against Napoleon and doesn’t look back for six years. But now his father is dead, the Ware family is broken, and as the heir he is being called home.
It’s only when Gwyneth Rhys — the woman he loved and then lost after his family banished him — holds out her hand to help him that he is able make the difficult journey and try to piece together his fractured family.
It is Gwyneth’s loyalty, patience, and love that he needs. But is Devlin’s war-hardened heart even capable of offering her love in return?
The story develops so slowly that I very nearly didn’t make it to the “good part,” the love story between Devlin and Gwyneth. She is still single, but has almost settled on marrying Alec Morgan, a less-than-thrilling match, but one that seems a step up from spinsterhood.
Once you reach the meat of the story, it’s a good one, but v-e-r-y slow to develop.
