Tough Customer
By Sandra Brown
Simon and Schuster
$9.99, paperback
As a hard-living detective-turned-private investigator, Dodge Hanley tries not to dwell on the past, but when he gets a call from Caroline King, “the one” who got away, there’s no time for looking back, because their daughter, Berry, is in trouble.
Caroline has told Berry that Dodge is an old friend they can rely on to prove she didn’t shoot her ex-lover, even though she has already told the police that she saw the real culprit and knows it was Oren Starks, a former co-worker who was fired for stalking her.
Berry has told them that Starks is depraved, and from what they find out, she’s got him pegged. But nut jobs play by their own crazy rules.
The only thing clear to Dodge is that Starks is obsessed with having Berry or killing her. Neither option is acceptable to a man who is determined to right some old wrongs, even if he has to risk his life — not to mention his heart — to do it.
This one is the second in Sandra Brown’s series, “Mitchell and Associates,” and involves a couple of former lovers, Caroline and Dodge, but does not require having read its predecessor for understanding.
With twists along the way to spark my interest, I found it to be a good story, and one that I thoroughly enjoyed.
Lady of Bones
By Carolyn Haines
Minotaur Books
$26.99, hardcover
Sarah Booth and her friends have gathered to decorate and gush over Tinkie’s new baby, Maylin, during the Halloween season in Mississippi, and Sarah is just about to refresh the cocktails when she hears a knock on the door.
She opens it to find a woman named Frankie, distraught at the disappearance of her daughter, Christa, a young journalist who had been investigating the disappearance of young women in New Orleans over a five-year period.
One such incident had occurred around Halloween in each of those years, and now Christa herself is missing. Frankie fears it may be connected to a cult called People of Eternity that is based in the city’s Garden District.
The People of Eternity followers are known to have far-reaching connections, which Frankie worries may reach as high as law enforcement.
As a result of her suspicions, she refuses to contact the authorities, instead turning to the Delaney Detective Agency as her only hope.
Despite initial reservations, Sarah Booth agrees to accept the case, which leads her to a secret underworld of cult leaders, witchcraft and possibly human sacrifice. She is all-too-well aware that it will be essential for her to use care if she hopes to solve this case without forfeiting her own life.
Along the way to the denouement is a well-written mystery set in a beautiful city with plenty of atmosphere, and some characters readers quickly find to be as realistic as their own friends and family.
From ghosts and cults to mysterious happenings, this one is filled with spooky surprises. I loved it.
The author of over 70 best selling books, Haines was inducted into the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame in 2020. She has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alabama Library Association, the Harper Lee Award for Distinguished Writing and the Richard Wright Award for Literary Excellence, as well as the Romantic Times Award for her presentation of the Best Amateur Sleuth.
Killer Cruise
By Laura Levine
Kensington Publishing
$15.99, paperback
Jaine Austen’s ship has finally come in. Her new teaching gig on a fancy cruise line nabs her a free vacation — and access to a 24-hour buffet. But sooner than she could say bon voyage, Jaine’s all-expenses-paid trip to the Mexican Riviera seems destined to be a bust.
Things are already off to a rocky start when Jaine discovers a stowaway amidst her luggage — her persnickety cat Prozac. Her sinking sensation grows stronger at dinner when she meets chatty Emily Pritchard, a wealthy 70-year-old who is traveling with her two nephews.
Jaine can’t help noticing the tension among them, especially when the cruise’s charming but sleazy British dancer, Graham, whisks Emily out onto the dance floor.
Soon Emily is accepting Graham’s invitations to every social event on the ship. Two nights later, the bubbly couple announces their engagement, but the news is quickly overshadowed the next morning, when Graham’s body is discovered with an ice pick protruding from his chest.
Jaine, who was already busy hiding a furry fugitive, not to mention flirting with Emily’s nephew Robbie and baiting the hook for a clever murderer, is also close to diving into her most dangerous case to date.
The cat proves to be a serious problem, and she gives in to blackmail of a sort to keep the porter from revealing Prozac’s presence.
The cruise ship setting is a good touch, and the mystery is both fun and suspenseful enough to keep the reader’s attention. I found this episode to be a good addition to an excellent series of mystery novels.
Holiday Grind
By Cleo Coyle
Berkley Publishing
$7.99, paperback
When Village Blend manager and head barista Clare Cosi finds a red-suited body in the snow, she adds solving Santa’s slaying to her “To-Do” list.
She has grown extremely fond of this part-time comic and genuinely jolly charity Santa Claus, who has been using her coffeehouse as a place in which he could warm his mittens.
When she finds him gunned down in a nearby alley, a few subtle clues convince her that his death was something more than the tragic result of a random mugging, which also turns out to be the conclusion reached by police investigating the death.
New York Police Detective Mike Quinn, who is Clare’s boyfriend, has been distracted by a case of his own, and her former husband is staying busy perusing this year’s holiday lingerie catalog. This leaves Clare to charge ahead by herself to discover secrets about Santa’s annual catalog.
It seems the merry old elf did, indeed, have a list he was checking twice, with some of those listed in the category of not very nice. Then, when someone tries to ice Clare, she really gets steamed.
This is a whodunit that generally proves to be a challenge to readers, though the denouement makes perfect sense, once you reach it.
I thoroughly enjoyed this one. And no, I didn’t guess the answers.
