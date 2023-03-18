The Switch
By Sandra Brown
Grand Central Publishing
$30 hardcover
In my opinion, Sandra Brown is always a top-notch mystery writer, and I found this to be among her best in a long time.
This certainly isn’t the first time identical twins Gillian and Melina Lloyd have switched identities. Yet it’s the first time as adults that they’ve even considered the childhood prank.
Melina, the more impetuous twin, proposes that her more circumspect sister take her place as a media escort to NASA astronaut and national hero Col. Christopher “Chief” Hart.
Although it’s an enticing offer, Gillian declines for a very personal reason. She’s preoccupied with whether or not the artificial insemination she underwent earlier that day will be successful.
Besides, she warns Melina, such a switch could have unexpected consequences, a warning that turns out to be all-too accurate.
Media-savvy Chief turns out to be an easy assignment for Melina. In fact, the evening with him is as much pleasure as business — at least, until the following morning, when police arrive at Melina’s door with the worst possible news: Her beloved twin has been brutally murdered in her own bed.
They also tell her that on the walls, scrawled in blood, are obscenities directed at Gillian, along with insults toward Native Americans that indisputably link Chief to the crime.
Dissatisfied with the official police investigation, Chief and Melina form a grudging alliance and strike out on their own, only to find themselves uncovering more questions than answers.
Mistrusting even the authorities who are claiming to protect them, the two are on the run with their lives in danger as they follow a crooked and bloody trail that inexplicably leads to Gillian’s attempt to conceive a child.
It also leads to the threshold of an inner sanctum, where a megalomaniac hatches horrific schemes and lies in wait for Gillian’s replacement: her identical twin, Melina.
For me, few mystery writers are as capable as Sandra Brown of “hooking” me into a story to the extent that I find it almost impossible to put the book down.
Set in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, the book has enough detail about the setting to be interesting, but not enough to bore the person familiar with the holiday season in that area.
I read through the many layers of this story in a flurry of page-turning haste, with my supposition of what was behind all this and who was responsible changing almost as fast.
It’s a really good story by an author who is one of my regular “go-to’s” for satisfying reading.
I’m currently searching for a couple of her other books that are on my “somehow I missed this one” list.
A Hint of Mischief
By Daryl Wood Gardner
Kensington Publishing
$16.99, paperback
In this, the third in Gardner’s Fairy Garden Mystery series, Courtney Kelly, the proprietor of a fairy garden and tea shop in Carmel-by-the-Sea, has an occasional side gig as a sleuth, with a sprinkling of magical assistance on the side.
Courtney has thrown a few fairy garden parties for kids, but if a local socialite is willing to dip into her trust fund for an old sorority sister’s 40th birthday bash, Courtney will be there with bells on.
To make the job even more appealing, a famous actress, Farrah Lawson, is flying in for the occasion, and there’s nothing like a celebrity cameo to raise a business profile.
Now Courtney has less than two weeks to paint a mural, hang up tinkling wind chimes, plan party games and conjure up all the details. While she works her magic, the hostess and her girlfriends head off for an indulgent spa day.
Unfortunately, this leads to a fateful facial for Farrah, whose eyebrows are mistakenly waxed off. Shortly afterward, she is found dead in her rented residence, her demise apparently a result of poison.
Could the kindhearted eyebrow waxer who Farrah berated in public really be the killer, as the police suspect?
Courtney thinks otherwise, and with the help of her imaginative sleuth fairy, sets out to dig up the truth behind this puzzling murder.
This one was a bit far out for me, but then, I’ve always been a fan of basic, real-life conjectures lacking anything that even hints of a departure from easily understood, common sense clues and solutions, at least once everything is out there before me.
Fairies at any stage just don’t fit those concepts.
When It Falls Apart
By Catherine Bybee
Amazon Publishing
$12.95, paperback
Brooke Turner has always had a complicated relationship with her father. But when his health takes a turn for the worse, she drops everything to care for him. He’s her dad, after all, and he needs her.
What Brooke doesn’t anticipate is the unraveling of her long-term relationship and a cross-country move to San Diego’s Little Italy.
Luca D’Angelo is the oldest of three children and a single father to a young daughter. When his mother rents the top floor of their house to Brooke, he’s angry.
Who is this beautiful stranger with no ties to the neighborhood? Can she be trusted in such close proximity to his family?
As Luca learns of Brooke’s difficult journey with her ailing father, his heart softens. And Brooke, who witnesses Luca’s struggle as a single parent, develops feelings for him too.
But when it all falls apart, will love heal their wounded hearts?
If you’re looking for a story that will literally make you laugh and cry over the characters’ words, feelings and emotions, I believe you’ll find it in this one, just as I did.
The characters are well delineated, from Brooke’s totally useless, thankfully left-behind boyfriend to her ailing father, for whom she is trying to find more professional help with his sadly changed needs.
It’s a well-plotted, well-written story of characters who come alive on it pages, and is one of the best of its kind I have read in some time. Its situations are realistic and its characters come to life on many of the pages.
I thoroughly enjoyed it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.