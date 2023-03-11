The Scorpion’s Tale
By Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Grand Central Publishing
$29 hardcover
This is the next in a series featuring Nora Kelly, an archaeologist at the Santa Fe Archeological Institute, and FBI Agent Corrie Swanson, whose new case requires the skills in which both are noted.
After Swanson is involved in a shootout that leaves a senior FBI Agent seriously wounded, Corrie finds herself under investigation.
Despite her supervisor’s assurances that she is not to blame, and the black mark on her record will be cleared in short order, she finds herself shaken with overwhelming guilt.
As a distraction, she takes on the investigation of a new case that involves a 50-year-old mummified corpse that has been discovered in a hidden enclave at High Lonesome, a long-abandoned New Mexico ghost town that is located near White Sands National Park.
Almost immediately, Corrie realizes she is in well over her head, and that she needs help with the investigation. She turns to her foe-turned-ally, archaeologist Nora Kelly, whose investigation quickly uncovers a startling truth.
The deceased had been a victim of poison and had died as she held onto a priceless artifact that had come from outside High Lonesome. A hidden gold cross appears to date back to the earlier days of exploration in the area, but when was it lost or deliberately left here?
The discovery of the hidden gold cross makes it appear the mystery dates back to the days when the area was inhabited by Spanish exploration, but is this merely supposition?
This, along with the discovery of ancient bones, adds more layers to the mystery.
With the possibility of hidden treasure, as well as a murder victim, the story offers plenty of suspense, with kill-or-be-killed gun battles and other puzzles along for the read.
The story’s setting — vast mountain and desert countryside in the Azul Mountains of New Mexico — offers everything from the successful search for relics to to dangers inherent in lands that have posed danger to man, both before and since the days of Geronimo.
I enjoyed this one, which for me isn’t always a given for the work of these two authors.
Christmas Comes to Morning Star
By Charlotte Hubbard
Zebra Books
$8.99 Paperback
Founded by five unmarried and enterprising Amish maidens, the new Morning Star Marketplace in small-town Missouri is preparing for a joyous Christmas season. But will the holiday also bring unexpected tidings of love?
Twin sisters Molly and Marietta Helfing are eagerly anticipating Christmas, with Marietta fully recovered from cancer and their noodle-making business thriving. But Molly clearly misses having former tenant Pete Shetler and his rambunctious dog, Riley, around.
Marietta can’t ignore Molly’s feelings for Pete — or the anxiety it stirs within her. Convinced her illness has made her unmarriageable, Marietta wonders what kind of life she’ll have if her sister marries, despite Molly’s promise to never leave her behind.
Then a fire destroys the home of Amish neighbors, and Molly and Marietta make room for widower Glenn Detweiler, his dad and his two young boys.
When Pete returns to help the family rebuild, Molly relishes her reunion with the handsome carpenter, while Marietta delights in mothering Glenn’s boys and is surprised by her poignant bond with their quiet, brooding father.
For a time, ordinary life isn’t at its best for either the two sisters or the men in their lives. Before long, everyone is wondering if this always cherished season will bring the blessing of a merry double wedding to Morning Star.
I’m writing this a couple of weeks before Christmas, and it was an especially good book to choose this close to the holiday season. Even so, I believe I would have relished it as fully in the air-conditioned comfort of an August day or that of any other month.
As most Amish-themed books are, I found it to be just a warm, comfortable story about good people, and as any reader of this column must know by now, I nearly always like Amish-character romance novels for that very reason.
In fact, it inspired me to check out the two previous books in this series as well as others written by this author.
Midnight on the Marne
By Sarah Adlakha
Forge Books
$26.99, hardcover
Set during the heroism and heartbreak of World War I, and in an occupied France in an alternative timeline, Sarah Adlakha’s “Midnight on the Marne” explores the responsibilities love lays on us and the rippling impact of our choices.
It is 1918 in France, and Marcelle Marchand, who is a nurse, has important secrets to keep. Her role as a spy has made her both feared and revered, but it has also put her in extreme danger from the approaching German army.
American soldier George Mountcastle feels an instant connection to the young nurse, but in times of war, love must wait.
Soon, George and his best friend, Philip, are fighting for their lives during the Second Battle of the Marne, where George prevents Philip from a daring act that might have won the battle at the cost of his own life.
On the run from a victorious Germany, George and Marcelle begin a new life with Philip and Marcelle’s twin sister, Rosalie, in a brutally occupied France.
Together, this self-made family navigates oppression, near starvation and unfathomable loss, finding love and joy in unexpected moments.
Years pass, and tragedy strikes, sending George on a course that could change the past and rewrite history. He quickly learns that playing with time is a tricky thing.
If he chooses to alter history, he will surely change his own future, and perhaps not for the better.
I had read many reviews praising this book, but to put it bluntly, it wasn’t for me. I was already convinced that war is deadly and menaces every concept of humanity. Reading more of the same was merely a downer I didn’t need.
