BRAZORIA
Already active in the community, the Brazoria Masonic Lodge is adding a new activity to bring families together on Easter weekend.
Family Spring Day from 9 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday is a way for the lodge to raise its profile while giving back to its neighbors, Master Mason Andrew Kanter said.
“We do a lot of fundraisers for (what) you would consider lodge operations, and part of those operations is impact the community through charity,” Kanter said. “I want to do something that people know about that gets the community more involved and gets our name out. I think it’s great for the kids. I think the Masonic Lodge being more involved with the communities is great.”
Lodge members see a need for more events based around family, which inspired hosting Family Spring Day.
“It’s a way also to give back and to have an event because there’s not really a whole lot that goes on in Brazoria anymore,” Past Master Danny Jacobs said. “So we felt if we had an event like this, maybe it’s something we could do annually and people look forward to it. It would be a good time for family and everybody just to come out and have a day to enjoy and have different things to do.”
Events will be at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., and include vendors, barbecue plates and a car show featuring vehicles that could be more than eight decades old.
“It’s just your typical antique car show, trying to get different people to bring their cars out,” Jacobs said. “Basically it’s one of the things that guys spend a lot of time and effort putting these cars together and rebuilding them, and it gives them a chance to show it off. We are going to give prizes out for each class as well as there’s going to be a people’s choice.”
At 11 a.m., the lodge motorcycle run will start at the Rusty Rail in Brazoria then will make stops at Open Range in Damon, Ortega’s in Rosharon and the Hitching Post in Holiday Lakes. It will end back at the civic center, where the bikes will then join in the car show.
Anyone is welcome to enter the run. Registration is $20 per vehicle and starts at 10 a.m. at the Rusty Rail, 129 S. Brooks St.
“We have quite a few of the guys in the lodge that ride and we thought it’d be something that’d be neat and fun and it’s a way to get more people involved,” Jacobs said. “It’s open to anybody and everybody that has a motorcycle or wants to ride in it, or even if they have a car and just want to follow around. They’re going to park all the bikes there in the same vicinity as the car show. I know a lot of the kids like looking at all the motorcycles and stuff.”
Of course, with it being Easter weekend, an egg hunt is a given. It starts at noon.
“We’re going to have plastic eggs and candy in them and stuff, and we’re just going to have them out there for the kids to go out there, have a good time and hopefully all the kids get a few eggs and enjoy it,” Jacobs said.
While all of that is going on, dozens of vendors will be gathered inside and outside the civic center, selling all kinds of crafts and artisan items for visitors to browse.
“We have a variety of things that go anywhere from baked goods to different types of jewelries and stuff. We have the people that do woodwork, we have people with the farmers market, people that have canned goods,” Jacobs said. “It’s just a big variety, basically, like your typical craft show weekend type thing.”
Everyone is welcome to the Spring Family Day, with most of the activities free.
“We want to do something for the community here in Brazoria and we wanted to just basically give back to the community, have something for the Masonic Lodge to be able to give back to the community and do things for the kids,” Jacobs said.
