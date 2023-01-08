Prior to construction of the railroad that led through Danbury, the produce grown there, primarily including fresh vegetables, watermelons, strawberries and oranges, was shipped from docks on Austin Bayou to Galveston.
Drainage was virtually non-existent, and devastating floods plagued the entire county in 1913, when the Brazos and Trinity rivers flooded. It was said the waters from those rivers met just outside of Danbury.
Intent on providing better drainage, a dredging crew dug ditches to the town’s east. Among these was one that is still known as the “Spillway,” dug by the Arpin Dredging Co. that reached all the way to the bay.
Rice farming began in this area at about the same time as the railroad’s construction, with George and Albert Freeland using a steam engine to pump irrigation water from Austin Bayou. This crop grew in popularity in this area in the early 1920s, until it soon became the principal farm crop, other than hay and cattle.
Danbury’s growth in population through its early years led to organization of churches of several different denominations, including both the Methodist and Seventh Day Adventist in 1911. A couple of years after many members of the latter denomination moved elsewhere, their church and school were demolished.
The Methodist congregation met in the school building until 1917, but many members of that denomination moved away, as well.
Members of the Danbury Christian Church organized in 1911 and met in space over the Danbury Grill until sometime in 1913.
The school building was divided into two parts in 1926 and was sold to the Catholic and Union churches. The Catholics subsequently moved their services down the street and across from what would later become the W.R. Wollam home.
Services were held in that facility until the terrible hurricane of 1932 in which the building was demolished, though the statues later placed in front of the Catholic Church were left unharmed.
Between 1911 and 1930, Father Mintrenil traveled to Danbury about twice a month to say Mass for the Catholic residents of the area in the home of Miss Lucy Walker and her brother, Pete.
The building was subsequently rebuilt and was used until its destruction by fire in 1942. For a number of years thereafter, Catholics worshipped in a rice barn that was provided by Jack Garrett of Danbury for that purpose.
In 1949, a new Catholic Church building of stone construction was completed, with Father F.J. Dobias as the first regular priest after Danbury’s church achieved the status of a parish.
Air conditioning has since been added to that building, along with a modern parish hall that was constructed in 1963. The old Keyes home was prepared for occupation by the church’s priest.
Several other religious denominations have organized in Danbury through the years.
The Union Church moved its part of the former school building across the street from the site of the present-day Danbury school and retained its designation until 1936, with a Sunday School each week and Christian Endeavor, a youth organization, at night.
The Baptist Church was organized in 1936, with the Rev. James E. Stack as the first pastor. This congregation met in the old school building, which had been blown from its foundation blocks during the 1932 hurricane and immediately rebuilt.
The Baptists had added five classrooms to the building, which served both auditorium and classroom purposes until completion of the new auditorium in 1954.
Use of the old building was continued for several more years until the completion of the long-awaited new auditorium.
Oil activity, which was prevalent throughout Brazoria County, arrived in the Danbury area early in the little town’s existence, and a number of seismograph crews conducted their blasts there to determine the location of oil and gas deposits.
At that time, all such tests were made by exploding dynamite, and many farms in the area were almost destroyed by these blasts, which made craters that left areas unfit for farming. Among these companies was Rowen Oil, with the name later changed to Texas Pacific Coal and Oil.
By 1932, Danbury residents and visitors were served by several general stores, including one operated by Mrs. Geissen, and later operated by Joe Veselka.
The other businesses included a bakery, drugstore, butcher shop, hardware and furniture store, hotel, a barber shop operated by Harry Govier, a lumber yard, blacksmith shop, livery stable and an orthopedic doctor whose office was located near the little town.
Danbury-area residents were also served by Mr. Cartwright, who operated a photography shop, and a music teacher, Mrs. Morris, as well as A.L. Townsend, a landscape architect, and a Mr. Wells, who was a cabinet maker.
Management of the hotel was taken over in 1915 by Mrs. Mary Smith of Lavaca County, then in 1918 by Anna Kleparnik, and still later by D.J. Shivers.
The Geissen family moved into the hotel as managers both before and after Shivers, and was the last family to live there. The building was torn down after suffering major damage during the 1932 storm, with its material used by the Frank Thompson and Galves Smith families to construct homes.
