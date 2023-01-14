Prior to construction of the railroad through Danbury, fresh vegetables and fruits including watermelons, strawberries, and oranges, were all shipped from docks on Austin Bayou to Galveston for sale to businesses.
Drainage during those years was virtually nonexistent, and devastating floods plagued all of Brazoria County every few years. Among them was the flood of 1913, in which residents remembered that the Brazos and Trinity rivers overflowed, and their waters met just outside of the then very small town of Danbury.
Intent on providing better drainage, area officials contracted with a the Arpin Dredging Company to dig ditches to the town’s east. One of these, that is still known as the Spillway, reached all the way to the Galveston Bay.
Rice farming began in this area at about the same time as the railroad’s construction, with George and Albert Freeland using a steam engine to pump irrigation water from Austin Bayou to flood their crops.
Rice growing proved to be a profitable business for this area in the early days of the 1920s, until it soon became the principal crop other than cattle and hay that was raised by area farmers.
Population of Danbury continued slowly, and led to the organization of a number of different religious denominations through the years, including both the Methodist and Seventh Day Adventist sects in 1911.
Both the church and school that had operated for members of that group were soon closed, when many of its members moved to other areas.
The Methodist congregation continued for a time to meet in Danbury’s school building, but when many of those members also moved to other areas, that denomination’s local services were also discontinued.
Organization of the Christian Church took place in 1911, with members continuing to meet in a space over the Danbury Grill for about two years before it, too, was closed.
After the school building was divided into two parts in 1926, the parts were sold to the Catholic and Union churches. Catholics later moved their services down the street and across from what would later become the W.R. Wollam home.
Services were held at that site until the terrible hurricane of 1932, in which the building was demolished, though the religious statues that had stood inside it were unharmed, and were later placed in front of the church’s former site.
Between the years of 1911 and 1930, Father Mintrenil, a priest, travelled to Danbury about twice a month to say Mass in the home of Miss Lucy Walker and her brother, Pete, for Catholic residents of the area.
The church building was later reconstructed and was used until its destruction by fire in 1942. For a number of years thereafter, Catholic worship services were conducted in a rice barn that was provided by Jack Garrett of Danbury for that purpose.
In 1949 a new Danbury Catholic Church building of stone construction was completed, with Father F.J. Dobias as the first regular priest after it achieved the status of a parish.
Air conditioning has since been added to that building, along with a modern parish hall that was constructed in 1963. At about the same time, the former Keyes home was prepared for occupation by the church’s priest.
Several other religious denominations have organized in Danbury through the years.
The Union Church moved its part of the former school building across the street from the site of the present-day Danbury school, and continued using it until 1936, with a Sunday School each week and Christian Endeavor, a youth organization, meeting at night.
The Danbury Baptist Church was organized in 1936, with the Rev. James E. Stack as the first pastor. This congregation met in the old school building, which had been blown from its foundation blocks during the 1932 storm, and had immediately been rebuilt.
The Baptists had since added five classrooms to the building, which served both auditorium and classroom purposes until the new auditorium was completed in 1954.
Use of the old building continued for several more years, until construction of a long-awaited new auditorium was completed.
Oil activity, which was prevalent throughout Brazoria County, arrived in the Danbury area early in the little town’s existence, and a number of seismograph crews conducted blasts there to determine the location of the mineral.
At that time, all such tests were made by exploding dynamite, and many farms in the area were damaged by these blasts, which left craters that made areas unfit for farming.
Among the companies involved in this exploration was Rowan Oil Company, with the name later changed to Texas Pacific Coal and Oil.
By 1932, Danbury residents and visitors were served by several general stores, including one operated by Mrs. Geissen and later by Joe Veselka. The still small town also had a bakery, as well as a drug store, butcher shop, hardware and furniture store, and a hotel, along with a barber shop operated by Harry Govier, a lumber yard, blacksmith shop, livery stable, and an orthopedic doctor whose office was located in the area.
In addition, a Mr. Cartwright did photography, and a Mrs. Morris taught music, while A.L. Townsend was a landscape architect, a Mr. Wells made cabinets.
Management of the hotel was taken over in 1915 by Mrs. Mary Smith of Lavaca County, then in 1918 by Anna Kleparnik, and still later by D.J. Shivers. The Geissen family moved into the Danbury Hotel as managers, both before and after Shivers, and was the last family to live there.
The hotel building was torn down after having suffered major damage during the 1932 storm, and its material was used to construct homes by the Frank Thompson and Galves Smith families.
Next week: Danbury High School holds first commencement exercises in 1918.
