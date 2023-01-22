B y the 1970s, growth in Danbury had led to the addition of space needed at the local school. This included a science lab, dressing rooms, and other facilities for students in the upper grades, along with an auditorium that seated 550 persons, a school cafeteria, principal’s office, and a workroom for teachers.
Some of the land in what was called the Danbury Colony had been purchased strictly as an investment, with the buyers speculating that it would greatly increase in value as the area became more settled.
A few of the other buyers relied solely on advertising and the testimonial letters they had seen in newspapers, magazines, or mail, subsequently buying land there, sometimes without even having seen it.
Passenger train cars filled with land seekers visited Danbury daily during this time, with the land company providing a demonstration farm which was utilized to show that almost anything would grow in the area’s rich soil and favorable climate.
Products from all these sources were routinely loaded aboard railroad freight cars and sent to markets located some distance to the north, where the climate the winter weather was too cold for their survival.
The town’s business components during this early era even included a hometown newspaper, The Danbury Dispatch.
All of the local hauling was done by mule power at that time, apparently including the incident that occurred one night when someone hitched his team to someone else’s house and moved it away.
When the Brazos River overflowed in 1913, the nearby Retrieve Plantation flooded. Inmates from the prison there were brought to Danbury for safety, and remained in the little town until the flood waters subsided.
During the early days after automobiles became readily available for purchase by Brazoria County residents, Earl McBride, who was then living in Danbury, became among the first in the area to operate his own, joining that elite clan in 1916.
At about the same time, watermelons became a big export crop for the town’s farmers. It was noted in area news columns that three watermelons were packed in a hogshead barrel and shipped to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson.
An airport was established in Danbury in 1918, primarily for use as a training base for pilots at Ellington Field. The pilots routinely flew from Danbury to Rosenberg to Ellington.
On one occasion, two of the planes crashed within a single thirty-minute period, with one of them hitting the Danbury Cotton Gin as it fell.
Long-time resident Ora Wollam remembered that the primary purpose of the air field was to teach pilots about cross-country flying, as well as to provide practice in landing and takeoff.
The course they took began at Ellington, with the pilots heading first to Danbury, then on to West Columbia or Rosenberg before returning to Ellington.
The normal ground crew was composed of a single sergeant, Wollam said, but in case of an accident, which he said occurred “quite frequently, “a truck was sent out from Ellington with additional men. Fuel was shipped to the local airport in barrels and pumped by hand.
The little town had a stable near the railroad tracks, and mules were kept there to haul provisions to the derricks in the Hoskins Mound oilfield area, which was becoming a “hot spot” for oil and gas production in the county.
Oil was hauled in barrels from that field, which would later become an important source for sulphur deposits. The oil was then loaded on rail cars in Danbury for shipment elsewhere.
With enough well-trained mules, an experienced driver, and the right equipment, remarkable loads could be hauled, even though roads were not yet anywhere near modern standards.
To some extent, Danbury’s development revolved around a man named Vic LeToole, who was a millionaire who owned about 44,000 acres of pasture land around Hoskins Mound.
LeToole had a cattle ranch there, and then began farming rice. He opened the water canal that later began the rice farming industry which would become one of Brazoria County’s most important farm crops.
During the boom area in Danbury, prospective settlers from throughout the U.S., and even from Canada, arrived in Danbury by train almost daily, to investigate the possibility of purchasing land in the highly publicized Danbury Colony.
Visitors stayed at the Danbury Hotel, operated in the years around 1912 by Mr. and Mrs. D.H. Brasfield, who raised their own garden, accomplishing the dual purpose of showing visiting farmers the potential for crops there, as well as cutting the cost of food they served to the thirty guests usually staying in the hotel on any given day.
In his biography, Memories of an Old Cow Hand, Andrew Moller stated that with little or no drainage, and no pest control to deter them, mosquitoes were an even worse problem for residents in earlier years than they are to today’s residents and visitors.
A number of the visitors recalled years later that as Moller greeted newcomers who were fighting the pesky insects with hats, newspapers, and any other available weapon, he didn’t bother to move a muscle to brush the insects aside.
Instead, he would comment, “You’ll get used to these, and not even notice them in a few days.
Years later, though, Moller would admit that in his own ninety years, he had never gotten used to them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.