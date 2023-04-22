Eighty some years ago, as my father was driving me in the Brazos Bottoms, toward land he had leased for farming corn, we had turned down a narrow, dirt road when he told me a field beside the road was part of what he described as having been the Fannin and Mims tract, back in the time of the Texas Revolution.
I was about 7 years old at the time and hadn’t yet been formally introduced to the county’s rich history, so the reference didn’t really mean much to me at the time.
Entering fourth grade, though, I began the study of Texas history, and once again encountered the name of Fannin, though in a far different way than as a farmer of the same rich, red dirt that my father was now using to grow a barn-filling crop of corn.
I probably remembered it only because my father had thought it was important enough to mention to me a year or so earlier.
As a result of this memory at the time of my first exposure to Texas history in fourth grade, I asked my mother if the Fannin who had once farmed the fields my father now planted, and she confirmed that it had been.
Suddenly, I had a local context to a man I was studying in history, and she laughed at my surprise. Fannin wasn’t just important to Texas, but to the entire South, she said, including to her own native state of Georgia.
It wasn’t until some time later that I learned that his real family name was Fanning, with the final letter having been dropped by James Fannin’s father, who wanted no part of the family relatives who had sympathized with the British during the American Revolution.
And it would be some years after that before I realized that a good bit of information about Fannin’s forebears — such as his illegitimate birth — had been omitted from my earlier education as being inappropriate for the delicate ears of a girl of my years.
Instead, I latched onto the fact this Texas hero was “connected with Brazoria County,” and he immediately became one of my top Texas heroes.
I imagine, though I don’t really remember, that his slave smuggling was not among the information emphasized during my earliest “introduction” to him, but at any rate, it was his having been a one-time occupant of neighboring property that stuck in my memory.
James Walker Fannin’s father was Dr. Isham Fannin, who owned a Georgia plantation, and his mother was the daughter of an employee of a neighboring property owned by Fannin’s maternal grandfather, James W. Walker.
As a boy, James was adopted and reared by this grandfather, and had learned of his relationship to his father and stepmother as a teenager. Known only as James F. Walker in his early years, he later introduced himself as James Walker Fannin.
A biography written by Gary Brown states he was born in 1804 or 1805 to a family with a touch of scandal in its past and just enough skeletons in the family closet to have made his illegitimate birth more than a little embarrassing.
Although Fannin’s branch of the family had sided with the colonists in the American Revolution, one of its other branches had sympathized with the British.
Fannin was apparently close to his natural father, and continued his contact with his stepmother and half-sister for a number of years, making excerpts available for publication for many years afterward.
The sister kept letters she received from him, and in 1931, family members made them available for the publication of excerpts. According to a article by Clarence Wharton, one of these that involved personal matters had been carefully clipped by censor’s scissors.
Fannin’s early education probably occurred on his maternal grandfather’s plantation, followed when he was a teen by an appointment to attend West Point. He was considered an indifferent student there, resigning after about two years and returning to Georgia.
The reasons for his leaving the academy are uncertain, though possible causes may have ranged from a problem with another student to the need for him at home, due to the health of some older family members.
He lived for a time in the counties of Twiggs and Troup, then moved in 1828 to become a merchant in Muskogee County.
After marrying Miranda Fort, he was a devoted family man, with the first child, a daughter named Minerva, born in 1829. His second child, also a daughter, was severely retarded from birth.
He served as division inspector for the Georgia Militia and was secretary of the local Temperance Society. After becoming interested in politics, he was elected in 1933 to represent Troup County at the state convention.
In correspondence, he mentioned his own “peculiar situation” several times, apparently a reference to the circumstances of his birth.
A letter written in 1832 includes a reference to “going for a cargo of sugar,” which was interpreted by his biographer as having been a slave-smuggling expedition, as Brown states that by that time Fannin had become a slave trader.
During the following two years, Brown adds, those activities probably occurred in the Sabine Lake area between Louisiana and Texas, which by that time was recognized as a hotbed of such activities.
Next week: Arrangements made for slave smuggling activities.
