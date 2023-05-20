By 1835, James F. Perry, who wa s married to Stephen F. Austin’s sister, Emily, and was considered one of the most successful planters in Austin’s First Colony, signed a promissory note to James W. Fannin in the amount of $1,973.34.
According to an article titled “The African Slave Trade in Texas” by premier early-Texas historian Eugene C. Barker, Perry’s promissory note stated it was for “value received” from Fannin, who in addition to his status as a Texas hero, was a well-known slave trader in the early years of Anglo settlement here.
In this article, Barker lists statements by W.F. Zuber and B.F. Highsmith concerning the importation by Fannin of a hundred Africans to Texas in 1835.
Fannin, of course, was far from the only Texan involved in the illegal slave trade at that time.
In fact, official notice of the slave-trading problem was addressed in December 1836 by Texas officials, including President ad interim David G. Burnett.
At that time, Austin, who was then serving as Secretary of State for the Republic of Texas, instructed William H. Wharton, the Republic’s Minister to the United States, to seek cooperation from the U.S. government in stopping such importations.
Explaining that the Republic of Texas would not tolerate such traffic, Austin warned officials in the United States needed to be “apprised of such attempts to carry on a piratical commerce by her own citizens through the territory and in American vessels.”
Although Barker wrote there was no documentary evidence that such slave smuggling was underway after Texas was annexed to the U.S., he noted that in his day, “many old Texans remember that Africans were frequently sold in the State” as late as the latter portion of the 1850s.
In a dissertation covering Brazoria County plantations, Allen A. Platter mentions stories told by long-time residents including Stephen S. Perry and Harold Graves that gave credence to the stories told about the unloading of slaves at African Landing.
He wrote of having been told by these two men of a story they had heard about “a blackbirder or slave smuggler who had landed a cargo of slaves with planters” who had come to the scene to make purchases, followed by time spent visiting and playing cards.
Platter added that in accordance with one such story, “When leaving for home, one of the plantation owners was not able to locate his large, Newfoundland dog.
It was only on the following day, after a more careful search, Platter added, that the animal’s owner found a pile of clean dog bones beside a campfire where the slaves had congregated.
While African Landing may have been used by other slave traders, it was known at the time to have been among the places favored for that illicit activity by Fannin.
Gary Brown, in a biography of Fannin, wrote that by the late summer of 1835, Fannin appears to have gained both material wealth and military leadership. Although there may well have been no formal authorization, he sought professional military aid from the Army of the United States, with information from his correspondence giving strong indication he had expectations that armed conflict would erupt between the Texas colonists and Mexican troops.
Addressing David G. Mills in a letter dated Sept. 18, 1835, Fannin stated Caney Creek-area residents were planning to obtain arms and ammunition and to organize and secure volunteers for use in a attack against Mexican General Cos.
After disputes in other areas, however, this plan was called off and the small group of Brazos Guards joined the larger contingent of Texas volunteers who had gathered at Gonzales in preparation for a march to Bexar.
This followed demands by the Mexicans for the return of a small cannon the army had loaned to residents of Gonzales. Militant Texans were far from willing to surrender the weapon.
In the altercation that followed the Texans’ attack of Oct. 2, 1835, a couple of Mexicans were killed and several others were injured, however, and the Mexican forces withdrew to Bexar without the cannon.
Urging other Texans to join in the fight, Fannin advised they come “armed and equipped for war, even to the knife,” in order to gain freedom from “worse than Egyptian bondage which now cramps resources and retards … prosperity.
In a letter dated a week later and addressed to Texas Gen. Stephen F. Austin, James Bowie resigned from the duties to which he had been assigned by Austin, an action necessary for him to join Fannin’s company.
He explained this would allow him to discharge his “duty to my country and the principles of human rights … to the extent of my abilities as a private.”
Later that same month, Bowie was appointed by Austin as a colonel, noting he would command jointly with Fannin, who was a captain, in leading a division of Texas troops.
The two of them led their men to the south, taking possession of Mission Espada, and noting their intention to move the following day to Mission Conception.
When Fannin later discovered this would mean a shortage of both food and water, as well as quarters for his troops, however, he requested that another 50 men be added.
A similar shortage of supplies was apparently facing the Mexican troops in Bexar, and they had sent men to find more, but their force had been reinforced to a total of about 750.
An estimated 50 men reportedly attacked the Texas volunteers in the latter part of August, leading Austin to reiterate his former complaints concerning the need for additional supplies and funds, as well as more men.
Next week: Texans claim Santa Anna is fomenting slave rebellion.
