In her account of Freeman Walker Douglass’s imprisonment by Mexican officials, Julia O’Neal quoted from a letter written to Freeman by his father, Samuel Douglass, regarding the escape of one of the prisoners, and giving information about the route the escapee had used, as well as providing a variety of information about friends and the political situation at that time.
Noting that he was writing from Brazoria on Sept. 23, 1844, Samuel C. Douglass’ letter to the young man he addressed as his dear son reads:
“Yours from Castle Perote having date 27th July has just come to hand. I had written you two letters, one dated 24th and one 25th of July. I came down to this place since the return of Wm. Moore and wrote you in August, none of which (letters) you answered.
“I gave you an account of the route Wm. Moore traveled, that was to return about 100 miles back towards Mexico to some town where he met an American who advised him to take the road to Tampico. Which he did and found Americans who assisted him and sent him to New Orleans. If you can make your escape as you believe with safety, that ought to be your route. He lay by the first two days in the mountains and traveled in the night.
“All our efforts to get you liberated have been unsuccessful. General Lamar is now in Georgia. We have written to him to write to some of the leading men in the U.S. to intercede for you. We have had no reply from him as yet. You must use your own judgment in making your escape, and for God’s sake, be sure that you can come in safety before you undertake it.”
This letter also shared news of “doings” in Texas, including: “The election for president between Burleson and Jones is over, and we of the Glory and Conquest Party, as the Burleson friends are termed, I am afraid will be defeated, and Jones will be elected. If so, the Mexicans can come with impunity. For I call the Jones and Houston Party submission men, tho I believe when Jones is fairly seated in the chair, he will come out in strong opposition to Annexation as I am, and then we shall agree.
“Tender my respects to all your brave comrades, particularly friends Gibson, Ryan, Lyon and Gen’l Fisher.
“Wm. H. Jack, Patrick Jack and Capt. Haskins have died of yellow fever. McMaster married Miss Russel and have all joined the church. Our friends are all well.
“Mr. Calder and your sister, their dear children and brother all send their affectionate love to you. They speak strongly of coming to Texas. It is the first letter I ever received from Schley.
“Your old horse Buck is in fine order and never used. My son, we all pray day and night for your health and that God will return you safe to us once more I leave your escape entirely to yourself. You must judge for yourself. Your knowledge on that subject is better than ours. Be cautious. May that God who gave you, guard and protect you and give you wisdom and guide you in all your undertakings till all meet is the sincere prayer of
Your affectionate father,
Samuel C. Douglass.
“Do, my son, write an answer to this yourself agreeable to this date. Mr. Calder will write today. I shall be opposed to annexation until all prisoners are released.”
This letter was written a week after Freeman Douglass’s release, though of course, his father did not yet know about it. How the missive was returned is unknown.
Freeman went to Vera Cruz, and from there by boat to New Orleans, where he met Mordello Munson, who was leaving to attend school. With tears in his eyes, Freeman, who is believed to have gone by boat from New Orleans to Brazoria County, told Munson he had been in the School of Experience.
On May 14, 1858, Freeman was married to Julia Caroline Thompson, a native of Jonesboro in East Tennessee, who had come to Richmond, Texas, with her family.
At that time, she was 20 years of age and Freeman was 35. Their marriage, which was conducted by the bride’s brother-in-law, the Rev. William Grayson Foote, a Methodist minister, took place in the home of Col. O.H. Peters, the brother of the bride’s stepmother. The ceremony took place sometime after the death of Julia’s father and several of her siblings.
Freeman and his wife lived for a time in Houston before moving to a home on Oyster Creek, where the historical marker in his honor is located. Catherine Foster told a story of his life there, noting this had made her believe Freeman had a very nice disposition.
“One bright moonlit night, he heard a prowler,” she said. “No lights were burning in the house, and he slipped to the door, saying ‘Boo!’ and causing the intruder to flee.”
Catherine’s comment on this incident was, “Only a man with little sense of fear and a great sense of humor would have done a thing like that.”
Another story she remembered was of the occasion after Freeman’s death when Julia heard a noise and went to investigate, shooting toward the sound and causing Barney to say, “Miss Julia, you done shot my dog.”
Another scare occurred when they saw a light in an outhouse. Investigating, they found that a cat had been shut inside and had scratched in the ashes, unearthing a coal from a fire used to heat irons the preceding day, and setting fire to trash that had been left in the fireplace.
Catherine noted that Freeman Douglass died on May 14, 1875, when he was 53 years of age, and was buried on his home place, where the historical marker in his honor was later placed.
When the terrible storm of 1875 occurred during the following September, with three days of horrific winds, as well as a deluge of rain and a tidal wave, Julia Douglass and Fannie Foote were there to experience it following Freeman Douglass’s death.
