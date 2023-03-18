After having shipped 785 big steers to Whitsall, Texas, for wintering at the Bronson Ranch, Kittie Nash Groce sold 200 of her less-promising ones to be slaughtered in a government program.
Despite her personal disgust at the animals’ wanton slaughter, as well as the waste of federal money by the nation’s government, like most other cattle raisers at that time, she accepted a check in payment for them.
Continuing his herd-improvement process, in the months that followed, her foreman, Graves Peeler, sold the older and less-promising of the animals belonging to her, and for the first time, Kittie began to see a profit from the ranch’s operation.
Cattle prices increased in 1935 to five cents per pound, and Kittie bought a new car and went more often to Houston, but she never varied her practice to be present when her cattle were weighed.
A severe drought in Kansas, where she had shipped 1,400 cows and calves, had required that water be brought in for them, and one night she sat up for hours to determine her net on that part of the operation.
The next morning, in response to a query from Peeler about her findings, she replied that the profit had been “darned little, $22.75 on the 1400 head, and never say Kansas to me again.”
Cattle prices continued increasing, and in about 1939 or shortly thereafter, Kittie paid of her debt to the Houston Credit Association. Graves Peeler continued to manage the operation until May 1944, during which time the number of her herd had been increased to four times its former size.
Nor was the number the only improvement that had occurred during his tenure. Kittie had developed a sincere love for the operation and had bought adjoining land whenever it was available, selling only one small tract during her lifetime — and afterward always regretting that.
When Peeler left the operation in the spring of 1944, she had more cattle, better bulls and a better breeding program, and always saving the very best of her heifer calves as replacements for the older members of the herd.
In addition to all this, she had agreed to Peeler’s advice about buying additional land that was near what she already owned. She had more wells dug to improve the water supply and had made other improvements to the operation.
The cost of all this would seem unbelievably low in today’s economy, but all of it had been managed at a time when other prices were as low in comparison as the rock-bottom price she received for the sale of her cattle.
The run-down ranch that had been her inheritance had been upgraded under Peeler’s management and had risen through these many improvements to a new quality, as well as quantity.
All of this meant that Kittie’s worries were now more centered on the rising cost of income tax than on simply getting by economically.
Oil and gas drilling in Brazoria County was big business in that era, but despite her ability to obtain leases to various companies for tracts of her estate, exploratory wells continued to come up dry.
Because of her social acquaintance with many of the major oil company officials leasing land in the area, she was able to get leases on her property, even when all of her neighbors failed to do so.
One of the big disappointments she faced during this time, and remembered for the remainder of her life, was the inability of various drilling companies to find success with the exploratory wells they drilled on her property.
As a successor to Peeler’s extremely apt management of her ranch, she hired W.A. “Bill” Curtis, who continued improvements ranging from upgrading her herds and improving pastures to clearing some of the timber land.
Kittie’s society friends probably wouldn’t have recognized the woman who conducted her daily work clad in patched clothes as she rode around the ranch in rattletrap vehicles to conduct her daily business.
During the final years of her life, Kittie’s personal interest in the West Columbia area increased, and she contributed to a number of different charitable and civic projects, ranging from her presentation in 1941 of the land for the Boy Scout hut to assistance in funding the building constructed there.
She also donated two lots to the Girl Scouts of West Columbia in 1949, as the site for their own building, also donating $1,000 toward that purpose, then adding another $6,000 toward that project. The Kittie Nash Groce Little House was dedicated in 1952, at which time the Girl Scouts presented her with a “Thank You” badge, which was among her best-loved possessions.
In the years that followed she made additional donations to the Girl Scouts, resulting in the addition of a drinking fountain for the facility, as well as camping equipment.
Other beneficiaries of her generosity included the Columbia Methodist Church, Greenhill A.M.E. Church, West Columbia Community House and many other causes that have been of great benefit to citizens of that. The program for this event also included a proclamation signed by West Columbia Mayor J.G. Scott, making May 6 of each year Kittie Nash Groce Day, on which the appreciation of West Columbia’s businesses, civic and church organizations would demonstrate their appreciation of her life and gifts.
