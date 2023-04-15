Brazoria County Commissioner C.W. Massey and his wife were not only busy with the day-to-day activities of his job as a Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court member, major proponent of road building and politics, but also with a family life that involved such church activities as potluck dinners, quilt raffles, chili suppers and get-togethers, just to talk with neighbors and friends.
In an article about her family, Marguerite Massey Smith of Pearland remembered she and her siblings were involved in school activities. In order to take part in them, they walked for about a mile, sometimes in freezing weather or the flooding caused by heavy rainfall, then drying their feet at the school’s large, potbelly stove, she said.
When they reached high school age, Pearland teenagers traveled to Webster for some 27 years until 1937, when a new Pearland High School building was constructed.
By the time the road from Angleton to Alvin had been completed, Alvin residents wanted it to continue through town to the Harris County line. When it was completed, Mrs. Smith wrote, residents of the area roped off the road, held a barbecue and danced the night away following a dedication of the road by Massey from the back of a flatbed wagon.
Learning of the possibility that another road would be built from Texas City to the area around Alta Loma, cutting across to Bay City, Alvin businessmen approached Massey about bringing that road through Alvin.
After he met with the Texas Legislature and with highway official Gibb Gilchrest, that road — now Highway 6, was built from Texas City, through Alvin and Manvel to the Fort Bend County town of Arcola, with rights-of-way freely given for the project.
When workmen constructing railroad tracks between Alvin and Houston completed work in the Alvin area and moved to Pearland, they needed someone to feed their 12 employees, consulting Massey for help.
When his search proved unsuccessful, Mrs. Massey came to the rescue. Realizing it was summer, she used the contents of her bulging pantry, and for the next six weeks, her daughters, Lydia Jane and Marguerite, got out of bed at 4 o’clock every morning to cook breakfast for the family.
They served bacon and eggs, coffee, ham, jelly and even made biscuits because the men had vetoed toast. Years later, they would remember that some 200 biscuits were made and that fried potatoes were always a favorite addition to the meal.
While the men consumed their breakfast, the day’s lunches were packed, with the contents always including fried pies.
Mrs. Massey always prepared the evening meal, with the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe rail line officials regularly sending her a large check, which she used to purchase the children’s school wear.
Brazoria County was growing during these years, with many roads under construction and Massey frequently bringing men home for supper and persuading them to remain overnight.
Taking all this in her stride, Mrs. Massey would cook and prepare meals for whatever number of people might sit at her dinner table, her daughter remembered.
As the men drove up, she would look out the window to get an idea of how many people to prepare for and who the visitors were. When Gilchrist was among them, she would send a child out to pull at least four additional ears of corn for the meal.
By the time it was silked and ready to cook, the water had heated and Gilchrest’s favorite food was ready to cook, with the process leading their guest to say that corn on the cob had helped to build the highways.
After completion of the one now known as Highway 6, came the need for improvements to the Manvel Pearland Road that was called by Massey’s name.
The economic depression was underway, but the area’s people were optimistic. They wanted to see it paved, and Gilchrest said he thought he could handle the project.
Landowners whose homes or other property were along the road had already agreed to provide the rights-of-way, and Berry Miller Jr. was named as the person to build a road that would serve the needs of this route for a long time.
A watchman was designated by Massey, the roads were paved, and they are still in use, with the designation of Massey Highway opening a new area for development.
When the work approached what is now known as FM 518, Gilchrest told Massey to curve the road to avoid running out of concrete. It was quickly completed, and when then workmen reached what is now Highway 35, a small amount of the material was still left, which they used to pave the road to Grand Boulevard.
As it was, Mrs. Smith said, Gilchrest was correct, and there would have been a shortage of a long city block, and the 1935 decision to cross the two roads established the heart of Pearland.
After completion of the major road in Brazoria, Gilchrist moved on to a new job — that of president of Texas A&M, which he held for the next 20 years before his selection as chancellor.
With the army no longer needing meat, what followed was an era when ranching in Texas became less prevalent, and residents were looking for other means of supporting their families.
Mrs. Smith noted that Massey approached officials in an effort to bring the Brazos River Authority’s canal through Pearland and into other parts of Brazoria County.
In 1936 and thereafter, this brought landowners along its route a small check to provide what was then simply an irrigation canal, Mrs. Smith explained.
Harvest of the first rice crop in the area followed in 1938, only to create major problems when the water was drained from the rice fields so the crop could be harvested, resulting in the flooding of ditches and roads. Installation of drainage was required so the water could drain toward Mary’s Creek or Clear Creek.
Just in time to avoid serious conflicts, officials at the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railroad remembered back to the days when Massey was president of the Southern Hay Association and had shipped tons of hay.
This led them to change from objecting to helping provide pipes beneath the railroad tracks and help the rice farmers, resulting in much of the former ranch land becoming property where rice farming was a major use for many years afterward.
With the road construction he had sought as a county commissioner completed, Massey was planning to retire from office, but he was called back to help build the Brazos River bridge at Brazoria, with the balance of the cost to be paid by the Public Works Administration.
Problems arose when President Franklin D. Roosevelt refused to allow federal funding unless the bridge was a part of a Farm to Market Road.
This required numerous trips to Austin to work out the details, among which was a requirement to designate what had been a county road to the state’s first Farm-to-Market Road, designated with the number of 521, linking Highway 35 and Highway 36 in Brazoria.
This bridge, which was originally called Old Bailey’s Prairie Road, linking the northern and southern parts of Brazoria County, was completed on time. When it curved to the left at a sandy knoll, the old road was cut off, and the word “Old” was omitted from the name, Mrs. Smith explained.
Now known as the Brazoria-Bailey’s Prairie Road, this route crosses the Brazoria Bridge into the town of Brazoria, and the bridge has both a Texas Historical Marker and a marker for the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1939, the county’s commissioners’ court officially named the road between Manvel and Pearland as Massey Highway, and the official sign designating it was installed the following year.
Five prominent county citizens prepared affidavits to allow placement of Massey Highway signs on its route from Manvel to Pearland, with these still standing as a State of Texas Historical Highway, Mrs. Smith wrote.
When Massey retired in 1940, his wife also hung up her shingle. They had time after retirement to see to the six ranches they had acquired through the years and gave Massey time to handle business with Manvel and Hastings oil field lease-hounds interested in the couple’s property.
The Masseys celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1956, an event shared by most of the town’s inhabitants, including friends they had met when first arriving in Texas, as well as the couple’s children, Lydia Jane, Laura, Calvin, Margurite, Myrtlee and John, who brought their own children to the event.
Through the years, their children told friends that their parents had never raised their voices to one another, adding, “When we needed help, we all pitched in and gave a helping hand.”
Even the one man who had originally not voted for Massey arrived with a large, framed picture. When he entered, starting to apologize, Massey interrupted, saying, “Think nothing of it,” as he accepted the picture and shook the man’s hand, to graciously end his era as a commissioner.
