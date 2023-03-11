Kittie Nash Groce might well have begun life as a social butterfly, but the ravages of the economic depression of 1929 left her well aware of the need for operating a profitable cattle business, and of the value of Graves Peeler, a one-time government employee who was now her brand new ranch foreman.
With big, fine calves selling at a price of two or three cents a pound in Houston in 1933, Peeler decided the Nash Ranch should keep all of its calf crop after weaning them. Instead, they would sell some old cows to make room for the younger and better animals.
Identifying and cutting out a couple hundred head of old cows, he shipped two carloads of them from Damon. Kittie left the ranch for Houston to see the sale cattle weighed, refusing to trust commission agents or scale weighers with that responsibility.
According to the program for an appreciation dinner, in the back seat of her car as she drove were two foul-smelling cow hides, which she planned to sell to pay for the gas necessary for the trip.
When her foreman, Graves Peeler, finished his work that evening, he found Kittie pacing the floor as she wailed, “Oh, my Lord, what are we going to do?”
In answer to Peeler’s query about what was wrong, she said it had taken all of the proceeds for selling “those beautful old cows, and $1.65 out of my hide money to pay the freight bill from Damon to Houston.”
As a result of this, Peeler decided that instead of shipping the old cows for sale, they would slaughter them on the ranch, feed the meat to the hogs, use the pork to feed the ranch workers and sell the cow hides.
Unfortunately, this solution caused another problem, as the weight of so many cow hides on the floor of the slaughter house caused the building to collapse, but sale of the hides brought Kittie a net profit of $1 each.
According to this account of life following the death of her father, Kittie appeared content in these years, imbued with a determination to master whatever problems arose and find success in ranch life and business needs.
Neither she nor her mother left the ranch for pleasure, and her former emphasis on gowns and society seemed totally absent.
Rather than the emphasis she had formerly placed on her own attire, she often wore old work clothes and a hat that had belonged to her father. According to this account, she simply patched those old clothes when that seemed advisable, wearing them to count her cattle as they were herded through the dipping vat or held still for vaccinations.
On one particular morning, she arrived at the Damon shipping pens in her roadster, looked around and quickly climbed to the top of a fence around the pen, appearing upset.
A man approached to offer Kittie help in getting down, but she blushingly asked that he send Mr. Peeler to talk to her. Peeler got the message, looked to be sure that she appeared unharmed, and continued with his work for a bit before answering the summons.
When he finally climbed up, she whispered briefly to him, with her reddened cheeks indicating that something was very wrong, but Peeler grinned, then directed that the cattle be let out of the pens, and finally rode away.
Kittie remained on the fence, alone in the enclosure until she could safely make her escape with crucial seams of her patched pants having finally parted under the strain of daily wear on the ranch.
According to this account, Kittie was imbued with the need to know as much as possible about ranch business and how and why it was conducted in any particular instance, making numerous telephone calls to a neighboring rancher and even asking those she happened to meet along the road to obtain the information she sought.
She asked untold numbers of questions of Peeler, often riding horseback with him as he went about his work. She assumed a sweet innocence, often asking questions to which she quite obviously knew the answers.
Following the death of her mother in the spring of 1933, she was despondent for some time, but continued to live as on the ranch. Though she had abandoned horseback riding for the use of her car, she continued driving around the pastures alone.
On one occasion she found her vehicle stuck in the mud and was forced to walk a mile and a half to reach a neighbor’s yard, where she found the family seated at the dinner table. Too tired to eat, she asked simply that they save the chicken’s “runners” for her, as her own legs were exhausted.
At another time, when she was driving with Peeler, they saw a prairie fire a few miles distant. They drove quickly to the area, which was near a water tank.
Peeler quickly pulled out one of the burlap bags that were inside the car, wet it in a nearby water tank, and began beating at the flames.
In response to her query as to what she could do, he directed her to do as he was, and they extinguished the blaze within a short time. Shortly afterward, as they walked toward the car, she fainted and fell onto the burned ground.
Peeler carried her to the water tank and dipped his bandana into the water and used it to restore her to consciousness. She appeared angry at learning this, and afterward noted it was the last time she had ever fought a grass fire.
Next week: Better times are ahead for Kittie and her ranch.
