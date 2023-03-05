A picture of the life of Kittie Nash Groce is printed in documents prepared for an appreciation dinner in her honor on May 3, 1958. Joe Upham served as master of ceremonies for this program, which also included the introduction of W.H. Pierce, J.G. Phillips Jr. and M.M. Galloway, all of West Columbia, who were trustees of her estate.
Background of Mrs. Groce appears in the program for this event, which notes she was the daughter of William Rufus Nash, “of whom Kittie was clearly fond, and from whom she acquired many of her traits of character.”
This information states that “Miss Kittie’s” father was an old-school cowman, who “knew cattle and horses as few men have.” He is also described as having been both shrewd and calculating, and having “loved his land more than anything else.”
While this article also describes him as having been “miserly in some things but generous to a fault in others,” it notes the fare at many of the meals at the old Nash ranch were limited to cabbage, sow belly and cornbread, while the menu might be increased during springtime by turtle soup, which was “made from the turtles that old Negro Abe Green would pick up each day in a gunny sack, carry to the ranch house, place in a worn-out water tank and fatten on corn.”
According to this source, for a number of years after she was in control of the ranch, Kittie would have Abe gather the turtles, or even — on occasions when she was driving her old Ford roadster — “jump out grab one of the crawling creatures and deftly toss it in the back end of the car.”
The person who wrote all of this information points out that the rears of those old vehicles were called “turtle backs,” and Miss Kittie’s was “the real thing.”
During times when her father was going through droughts, freezes, economic depressions and even good times on the ranch, Kittie and her mother, Miss Ina, lived in their fine home in Houston, “with only the cares of high society to trouble them.”
Kittie spent her winters in Houston or in Florida, and her summers in New York or Lake Placid, St. Moritz or Paris, according to this source, and when they needed money, Miss Ina “would wire Mr. Nash to sell her ‘old bob-tail cow’ or her old mule.”
Later, she would laugh and comment that she didn’t have any idea how many times she had sold those two animals, and add her regrets at “what Will must have gone through” to keep the two of them in the lap of luxury.
This source adds that, “In those days, Kittie thought that a cow was an animal that ate grass with one end, switched flies with the other, and you loaded them on freight trains and filled a bank with the proceeds. She was in for a rude awakening.”
When cattle were still bringing top prices at market, Nash sold 500 head to each of four ranchers — John Gayle, Osgood Mock, Sid Beard and Ike Gross.
Nash died in March 1930, just after the stock market crash of October 1929. At that time, with no ranch foreman employed, he left the “almost bankrupt ranch” to his widow and daughter, along with a $62,000 debt.
This was a situation that must have seemed overwhelming to these two unprepared women. They asked Beard and another rancher to gather and count the cattle in March 1930, with the count showing 500 fewer than the tally Nash had made the previous fall.
Convinced someone had stolen the missing animals, Kittie asked for help from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, which sent a couple of men to recount the herd twice more, each time resulting in a tally even less than the original.
Then two women again contacted the association, demanding a special inspector be provided. Graves Peeler was sent and provided the necessary oversight for the gathering, as well as for placement of a tally brand on the entire herd, including wild cattle in the woods that had been overlooked in the previous count.
This resulted in the branding of about 800 animals, still almost 500 below Nash’s tally. A check of the pastures found the remains of a number of others in thickets and other spots, eventually resulting in their finding that more than 450 animals had died during the severe winter freezes that had occurred at the end of 1929 and the first month of 1930.
Having a horse saddled for Kittie to ride, Peeler showed her the dead cattle, convincing her that the loss was weather-related rather than theft-oriented, but her mother was more difficult to convince.
At about this time, although Kittie and her mother had received a good offer for their remaining herd and had briefly considered selling them and leasing the ranch land, they decided against it.
Instead, they asked Peeler to take over its operation for them, and he began that work on June 1, 1930, for a salary of $150 per month. After just two weeks, Mrs. Nash decided that his pay should be cut, he resigned and resumed a job for the Cattlemen’s Association.
It took just two more weeks before he received another call from Mrs. Nash, this one asking him to return to his duties on the ranch, with slight alterations. He remained in that position for the next 14 years.
In 1932, the ranch was not fully stocked, and Peeler managed to convince the two women that despite the amount of money they already owed, they needed to buy more cattle while prices were still low.
He accompanied Kittie to Houston seeking additional funds from the credit association for that purpose. Officials there were extremely reluctant to fund the purchase, but finally agreed to do so when Kittie threatened to take her business elsewhere.
In today’s economy, prices for cattle at that time were so low that they seem unbelievable. Peeler bought over 2,000 head of cows and calves, bulls and large steers for $10.50 to $11.50 each, and a much higher (for the time) price of $17.50 each for 350 large Brahman cows and calves. According to this story, Kittie almost fainted when she heard this.
Next week: Making do in hard times, while learning to be a rancher.
