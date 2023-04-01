The small town of Pearland was still recovering from the devastating hurricane of 1900 when the Gulf, Colorado, and Santa Fe train pulled to a slow stop beside the Pearland depot, just a few months short of historic storm’s 10th anniversary.
In a history written by Marguerite Massey Smith, she noted that satsuma orange trees that had been planted beside the railroad tracks were in full bloom as C.W. Massey, 26, and his family — including his wife, 22-year-old Josephine, and three small children, Gertrude, Shermon (sic), and Lydia Jane — stepped off the train.
Mrs. Smith noted it took several months for the Masseys to fix up the old ranch house, which was located some 300 feet from the Pearland-Chocolate Road and 200 feet from the wagon-rutted road that fronted the place.
These needed repairs meant they couldn’t actually occupy their new home until all that work had finally been completed, which made it late that summer before they could move in. For some time it would be a home lit by kerosene lamps as it was located at a site that would later become Bailey Avenue and would have no electric service available until 1958.
The family moved to Texas following a fire that burned their dry goods store in Dry Creek, West Virginia, and the change in location was an exciting adventure for them, Mrs. Smith said.
It had originally been purchased by Massey’s brother, L.C. Massey, who had come to Texas on an excursion train and sensed the area’s potential for future development, buying several tracts here.
When L.C. Massey was having trouble running his business in West Virginia and also taking care of his holdings in Texas, he asked C.W. and his family to move to Texas to take care of the property, which led to one of the tracts becoming generally known in that area as the Massey Ranch on Massey Road.
Well-equipped for ranching, the property consisted of 190 acres, with the perimeter fenced with barbed wire and partitioned with cross-country wood fences. It was somewhat isolated, with few neighbors living close by.
The ranch had a large silo for corn along with stock pens of various sizes, separate houses for chickens and use as a milk house, and large, concrete troughs that provided water for the livestock.
On a trip to Houston, Massey met land developers Allison and Richey and invited them to help develop Pearland. The following year, during which time they had found a place in which to operate, these developers began work at the Suburban Gardens Hotel.
From that location, Massey acquired both lots and acreage and generally promoted the area, as well as surveying thousands of acres of land to the west of Pearland.
A true partner in her marriage, Massey’s wife stayed busy planting gardens and canning the vegetables, as well as picking and canning the blackberries picked from bushes planted along the Pearland Chocolate Road. Neighbors also brought in fresh fruits, which they traded for canned vegetables.
In the meantime, her husband was working hard as well, taking care of their cattle, making hay, building or repairing barbed-wire fences, getting water wells drille, and attending to the many other chores at their ranch.
Things went well for the Massey family during the next few years, Mrs. Smith wrote, with crops of cotton as well as corn planted, and everyone pitching in to help pick the cotton, cut corn off the cob so it could be canned and other chores.
With the help of hired ranch hands, corn was pulled and bales of hay were stored on the upper story of the barn, and everything was prospering until Aug. 16, 1915, when a Gulf Coast hurricane struck the area. High winds flattened crops and killed some of the family’s cattle.
As had been the case after the 1900 Storm, the Gulf, Colorado, and Santa Fe Railroad offered free transportation to residents who wished to return to where they had lived prior to moving to the Texas Gulf Coast. Some people left the area, but the Masseys were not among them.
The majority of children did not want to return to an area where snow and freezing weather were the winter norm, and Mrs. Massey was in agreement with their preference for a warmer climate.
As a result, the family remained in Brazoria County, despite having to sleep on wet mattresses for two weeks before their replacements could be delivered from Houston. Having survived the storm, they were determined to stay.
As time passed, Massey was elected as president of the Southern Texas Hay Association, a position which he was to hold for the next five years.
After school in the spring and on summer evenings, the Massey family often took the time to enjoy one of several activities just for enjoyment, including that of watching their children play baseball in the Old Town Park, a reminder of the years when their parents had played on the old Allison-Richey ball team.
Sometimes they would bring a picnic basket and enjoy a meal, with such family gatherings considered a part of life on the prairie and a pleasant sense of “belonging” to those families.
Mrs. Smith recalled that her father had done a brisk business with the railroad during that era, annually shipping tons of hay at $10 per ton.
At a time when Brazoria County was in need of good members for its Commissioners’ Court, several Houston attorneys were recommending that Massey become a candidate for commissioner of Precinct 3, which covered the county’s northeastern portion.
It was necessary that a poll tax be paid in order for otherwise eligible voters to cast a ballot. Massey considered the situation and decided he was equipped to meet the needs of voters in his area.
The number of Pearland citizens who voted in the election for commissioner was 78 that year, and when the results were announced, it was noted 77 of them had voted for Massey.
Next week: Work as a Brazoria County Commissioner.
