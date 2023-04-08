Marguerite Massey Smith wrote in a history of her family that having been a successful rancher since moving to Pearland several years earlier, C.W. Massey soon became well enough known in the area to decide to run for election as commissioner of Brazoria County’s Precinct 3.
Of the 78 votes cast in that election by Pearland residents of Precinct 3, which consisted of the north portion of the county, including the growing towns of Alvin and Pearland, 77 persons marked their ballots for Massey to begin his first term of office in that post.
At the start of his term, Massey was living on his Pearland ranch, which meant he had to catch the train to Angleton to attend meetings of the county’s Commissioners’ Court.
This triggered the need for him to buy a car, which quickly made him aware of the poor shape of county roads. As his work on road improvement caught the attention of several different organizations, he was invited to become a member of three well-known groups, the local lodges of the Oddfellows, Masons and Shriners, all of which sought men of noble character to sponsor noble causes.
In the article about her family, Smith wrote that her father took pride in receiving letters of praise from many outstanding citizens who believed in him and his abilities. He worked to earn such praise, spending considerable time on the duties of his office. As a result, many of the duties of ranch life and family needs had to be met by his wife, Josie.
The duties of the county’s commissioners increased with the additional problem of the fever tick affecting county cattle herds. This required considerable time, leaving Mrs. Massey to see to ranch and family responsibilities by 1921.
Commissioners’ court was confronted with the need to build dipping vats for Brazoria County in an effort to eliminate the tick threat. The vats, which were operated by the sheriff of each county, were subject to regulations of the state’s Livestock Sanitary Commission. The facilities in the northern section were placed on Massey’s property. It included stock pens, corrals and other accoutrements necessary for the dipping process.
Located between Massey Road and the back of Massey’s cattle barn, this dipping vat site was enclosed by a rail fence, with Mrs. Massey standing by during the dipping process to ensure everything worked in accordance with regulations.
When the first two heifers sent down the chute refused to go into the vat, the Masseys’ eldest daughter was sent to the house to get a broom. After deliberately breaking the handle, Mrs. Massey began poking the heifers, which jumped in the treated water as intended and climbed up the slanted exit on the opposite end of the vat into a corral that had been placed there to keep the treated animals together.
Cattlemen in that part of the county took their turns at dipping their herds every two weeks. They were always treated by Mrs. Massey to a meal that included a bowl of beans with meat, an onion and a piece of cornbread.
All animals, even dogs and cats, had to be dipped before traveling to another county. A problem arose when cattlemen east of Pearland Sites Road were unable to get their cattle to the vat.
At Massey’s request, owners of land between Massey Road and Pearland Sites Road agreed to allow fencing of a 100-foot trail from the north side of their property. The trail became known as the Massey Cattle Trail, with gaps placed at each end to allow access.
Thousands of cattle were dipped at the site, and when the fever tick problem subsided about 1928, the landowners agreed to leave the trail as a pass for people who, by that time, were driving automobiles.
The north side of this trail was removed, and the cattle trail eventually built up. It became known as the Old Massey Ranch Road, the first such Texas Ranch Road bearing a Texas Historical Marker.
In 1924, in the midst of such ranching chores, Massey was reelected as Precinct 3 county commissioner, while the people of the county were busy preparing for what would prove to be a freeze that lasted for 14 days.
Although the residents survived, their cattle were less fortunate, with many of them lining against fences until they froze to death. The dead cattle were skinned for their hides, which provided their owners with a small amount of much-needed cash or credit in a very hard time.
Before the start of the new school term in 1925, the Massey family moved into Pearland, having bought a four-bedroom residence built in 1910. Situated on property that measured 200 by 220 feet, this site was big enough to house a cow or two, as well as chickens, a barn and a garden.
Electricity was provided by Houston Lighting & Power Co. in 1926. The new form of lighting included a single bulb hanging from the center of each room and activated by pulling a chain.
The flu epidemic that struck Brazoria County and other parts of Texas in 1926 struck Gertrude Massey, the family’s eldest child, particularly hard, developing into pneumonia and causing her death.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Massey were hospitalized but survived. Then, at the end of his current term as Precinct 3 commissioner, he dropped out of county business shortly before their eldest son was stricken with diphtheria, then with flu. Taken to the hospital, he then caught pneumonia and died, leaving their parents to grieve for the lost boy while rejoicing that their other children had survived.
Massey’s constituents apparently missed his influence on county government, with some of them going so far as to sit on his front porch and beg him to run for office again. They told him they missed his great road-building, but he responded that the salary was not sufficient to support his family.
Apparently as a result of this, his salary was doubled from $75 to $150 per month. Knowing he had the ability to get the county’s major county roads paved with concrete, he responded, “If you will stay with me, we will get out of the mud.”
Voters agreed, celebrating the Masseys’ silver wedding anniversary on Aug. 6, 1931.
When Gibb Gilchrest was hired as the new head of the Texas Highway Department, Massey immediately realized this was a man who was honest and would keep his word. They worked together during the ensuing era of major road-building in Brazoria County.
T.J. Dunbar was county engineer at this time, during which all of the major roads in the system were paved with concrete, with the necessary rights-of-way freely donated.
For several months, Dunbar and his wife stayed with the Masseys, being unable to find suitable housing in the area.
The first of the major road projects undertaken was the State Highway 35 route, which was the most used of the major arteries. The two men worked tirelessly to obtain the needed right-of-way, and during this process, Massey told Dunbar that if he could get that taken care of, his precinct had the money to pave the highway.
Dunbar began surveying the road beginning in Angleton, with jobs available to anyone who was qualified and was looking for work.
At this same time, the magnolia fig was being planted in the county, with canning plants to process the figs established throughout the area, and fig syrup, as well as the canned figs shipped by rail.
Next week: Road building in northern Brazoria County continues.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.