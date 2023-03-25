The McBeth Community, which rated only three sentences in “The Handbook of Texas,” was listed as having been located in central Brazoria County, “five miles from Angleton on the International and Great Northern line.”
According to this source, which was printed in 1996, a post office had formerly been located there, operating from 1913 until 1916, and in 1914, “the community had sixty residents, a general store, a sawmill, a syrup refinery, and a cotton gin.
“By 1916, however, McBeth was no longer shown on the county highway map,” according to this item.
More information about this community is available from the Brazoria County Historical Museum, in an interview conducted Nov. 2, 1993, by John C. Fendley Jr. with Robert Franklin, a long-time resident of the community.
Fendley stated he had met and spoken to Franklin about the McBeth Community and his association with it. He noted that Franklin, who was at that time 72 years old, had been a child of only 5 when his father, Lemmon “Boots” Franklin, had died.
The boy was adopted by his uncle, Robert Franklin, for whom he was named. Both this adopted father and his grandfather worked at the Munson Plantation most of their lives, and Franklin, himself, worked there during the early years of his life, according to this account.
At the time of the interview, Franklin was living in the house his adopted father had built in 1909, adjacent to the old railroad right-of-way of the Columbia Tap, a route now generally that of CR 610.
He said the railroad ran through this area until 1944, at which time it was abandoned. At some time during the railroad era, McBeth had its own post office, for which mail was dropped off from the train each day.
Not far from this post office and a grist mill were several houses as well as a spot around which several pear trees had been planted. Although the trees were still visible at that time, none of the structures still existed, with the only remnant being the house in which Franklin was living.
According to this account, the strip of land on which Franklin was still living at the time of the interview had been purchased by his father from the Williams tract.
Franklin went on to explain his grandmother on his father’s side had been a McBeth, and it was this family for which the town had been named.
He went on to explain that at one time, the McBeth family had owned all of the land which the town had once occupied.
He also pointed out that two churches, Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, which had been built in 1927 with its associated cemetery, in which most of Roberts’ relatives had been laid to rest, and St. Joseph’s Methodist Church, which also served as a school since before the beginning of the 20th century, remained in McBeth.
He noted that the St. Joseph’s Church had also served as a school for area children since some time prior to the beginning of the 20th century, with later information provided that the end of its use as a school had occurred sometime in the 1940s.
A wagon trail was located on the west side of the railroad site, just behind his house, Franklin said. This track ran from the St. Joseph’s Methodist Church, passing several houses to the north, along the way to the present site of CR 30, and finally ending at Long Pond.
At some point on this route, it passed the sugar mill, which at that time was owned by a man named Sippie Grant. Franklin noted he believed Grant was at that time the sugar mill’s owner, but that he did not actually build it.
Asked whether the mill might at one time have been associated with a plantation, Franklin, who was the oldest survivor of his family, said he did not know.
His grandfather was Web “Sun” or “Son” Franklin, who died prior to Franklin’s birth. His uncle (adopted father) was born in 1885, and his grandmother, Laura Franklin nee Holmes, was born in 1842. At the time slavery ended, her sister, Mrs. Cynthia French nee Holmes, who was then 25 years of age, had come to the area from Birmingham, Alabama.
According to this information, it took this relative a year to arrive because of the time involved in crossing the many rivers on her route.
At each of these, she said, it had been necessary to stop and build a raft for the crossing, because no bridges on the route existed at that time.
According to her account, the journey ended at the Ward Plantation near Angleton. Mrs. French died in 1936 at the age of 96.
In this closely knit community, which includes many residents who are related, Franklin’s across-the-street neighbor, a Mr. Jackson, was his relative by blood on his mother’s side of the family. Franklin’s wife, however, was from Nashville, Tennessee, and together they were the parents of one son, Robert Franklin Jr.
In his description of the family, Fendley notes that several plantations were represented in the cultural background of the McBeth community. Among them, he mentioned Franklin’s step-grandfather, who was originally from the Munson Plantation and had settled into the area following his marriage to Franklin’s widowed grandmother, as well as many other family members from the Ward Plantation.
He noted that many of Franklin’s oldest relatives were buried on Collins Lake, where his family still held land that had been given to them many years previously.
“No doubt there are other ties to plantations in McBeth that are yet to be uncovered,” he said, adding, “I have tried to be as accurate as possible with everything mentioned above. Everything described here was taken from Robert Franklin.”
