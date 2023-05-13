Duri ng the summer of 1832, settlers in the Texas province of Mexico were already discontented over the high-handed behavior of their Mexican “hosts,” when the arrest of two prominent members of the settlers’ group raised their ire further, leading to a really serious confrontation.
The men who were taken prisoner were William H. Wharton and Patrick C. Jack, both prominent lawyers who were considered to be leaders of the rebellious colonists.
Juan Bradburn, a leader of the Mexican forces, had been warned that the men, who were attempting to reclaim three slaves to whom he had given asylum, were actually fomenting an effort to claim Texas’ independence from Mexico.
William H. Jack, a Brazoria County planter and also a lawyer, upon learning of his brother’s arrest, rapidly organizing a rescue party to ensure his and Wharton’s rapid release.
When this contingent contacted the Mexican captors, they were met with the explanation that the men would not be freed, and the Texans left.
Almost immediately afterward, the Mexicans realized some of their horses were missing, taken by the would-be rescue party. As a result, the Mexicans set off in pursuit, arresting several of the Americans and setting off an even more serious brouhaha.
Ordering his men to tie Travis and Jack and put them on the ground, Bradburn warned the Texas rescue party that unless they backed off, he would have the two prisoners shot.
An armed battle between the two contingents ensued, and the Mexican soldiers finally retreated. At just about this time, James Walker Fannin arrived in Velasco, moving with his wife, Minerva, and their two daughters into a small house near the one that Joseph Mims and his family occupied.
Fannin’s reputation as a slave trader was apparently well-known among the Texans, as references to that line of work are included in several letters written during that period.
Despite Mexican law, few inroads appear to have been made toward the abolishment of slavery prior to the outbreak of the Texas Revolution, when not only Fannin, but also Monroe Edwards and Sterling McNeill, were generally acknowledged by residents as having been actively engaged in the slave trade.
This occupation may have been against the law in Mexico, but appears to have bee a fact of life among the Texans, who were well aware that, in the past, the Mexican authorities had simply turned a blind eye to the situation.
Documents and letters from that era reveal Fannin had referred to his “last voyage from the island of Cuba (with 12)” as well as mentioning that this was not his first venture of this sort.
In 1902, the ground-breaking study of “The African Slave in Texas” was published in the Quarterly of the Texas State Historical Association, noting Fannin had clearly admitted he owned a number of slaves.
At that time, he had empowered the Convention at San Felipe to sell or otherwise dispose of all of his property in Texas, which included 36 blacks in the Caney Creek/Brazos River area, authorizing the sale in order to cover the cost of purchasing war materials during the siege of San Antonio.
According to Barker’s explanation, slave trading had apparently gained momentum during the Texas Revolution. As a reference to this, he mentioned a letter dated March 2, 1836, in which William S. Fisher, collector of taxes for the Port of Velasco, had addressed Provisional Governor Henry Smith.
This letter states the blacks had already been unloaded prior to the time a ship called the Shenandoah had been stopped by Mexican officials, adding that the Africans were located in Texas later that night.
Obtaining a bond for the amount at which the 171 Africans he had apprehended were valued, Fisher then turned them over to Monroe Edwards, who purported to be their owner.
According to this document, the fate of these Africans was a decision to be made by the Mexican government, which at that time was the governing body of Texas.
Shortly thereafter, in March 1836, slave trading would be prohibited by leaders of the Republic of Texas when the Texas Constitution was drafted.
That document prohibited the importation or admission of Africans or negroes into the Republic except from the United States, stating that admitting them to Texas would otherwise be considered piracy.
This decree ignored the fact that a number of those labelled as “indentured servants,” who were supposed to be earning their freedom within a specific time, were actually slaves.
The Texans, who viewed slavery as essential to their livelihood, if they were to take advantage of the opportunity of cultivating more of their land, were all-too aware that they needed more help in their fields than they could provide by their own and their children’s labor.
With no hired help available because those willing to work could obtain land for themselves, this meant that any planter who could find the minimum amount of money necessary to obtain his own fields could reap the benefits for himself.
Fannin was far from the first slave trader working in Texas, and many of the hands working in area fields could be quickly identified by their lack of any tribal markings, as well as by their language, since they spoke Spanish rather than English.
At least one boatload of illicit slaves was unloaded from Fannin’s ship at a place now known as African Landing, which was marked by a giant oak tree that had fallen.
Next week: Austin relative is among Texans purchasing slaves brought by Fannin.
