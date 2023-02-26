Many Texas men engaged in a duel or two in the decade between 1830 and 1840, but the practice continued in limited numbers for another 10 years. An article titled “Rampant Individualism in the Republic of Texas,” written by well-known Texas historian William Ransom Hogan, quotes an 1846 visitor as having concluded that “the Texans are the most independent people under the whole canopy of heaven, the wealthy of the old states not excepted.”
He noted that one of Brazoria County’s best-known early residents, James B. “Brit” Bailey, who settled west of present-day Angleton in the early part of the 1820s, “was chief among those who fought with sheer gusto,” adding that though Bailey was “lame and hoarse, he had salt in his soul and was by no means a weakling.”
Legend has it Brit Bailey lived in a home that had been painted red, which “presented a very novel appearance for Texas,” and that Bailey became noted for having directed his family to join in fistfights by calling out “free fight boys” as he began throwing punches.
As every long-time resident of Brazoria County knows, Bailey directed that he be buried with his rifle, powder horn, bullets, and whisky jug, and that his executors “have my remains inter’d erect with my face fronting the west.”
Despite such colorful details of his unconventional life and wishes for his burial, Bailey appeared to have gained some respect from other colonists for his estate, which included one of the Austin Colony’s first brick houses.
Brawling was very nearly a rite of passage in early Texas, with early records of the Brazoria County District Court showing that indictments for such offenses as murder, assault with intent to kill, assault and battery, and affray making up almost half of the indictments presented by grand jurors.
Obviously, this was the usual state of affairs, as Houston resident J.H. Herndon wrote, in mentioning the events of his life on March 25, 1838, that there had been “No affray on this day.”
Outlining the occurrence of numerous altercations in the article, Hogan noted that this included a number of duels, but pointed out that in the 15 or so years prior to Texas’s independence, very few such “meetings” occurred.
The most significant of those that did take place, however, was the “meeting” between William T. Austin and John A. Wharton, which Hogan noted had involved “a twofold background, factional jealousy, and a property dispute.”
Three newspaper clippings from an 1882 issue of The Galveston News provide information about this disagreement. One of these, written by Ammon Underwood, who was acquainted with both of the principals, states that a comment by John Wharton had been responsible for a dispute between William Austin and a lady in whom he was romantically interested.
John Underwood, one of Ammon’s grandsons, had clipped and saved the stories that appeared in an 1882 issue of The Galveston News.
The other two articles gave a different interpretation of the duel’s cause, however, claiming it had resulted from a comment Wharton had made about John Austin.
Despite this difference, other details of the meeting were similar, including its site at Battle Island, on what was later known as the ranch belonging to Jack Phillips, and that Wharton’s right arm was badly wounded.
The homespun tale that was given as the rest of the story was completely different, however, according to one of the articles. It claimed that when the participants were answering whether they were ready, “Austin had spit on his hands and said, ‘Okay. Let joy be unconfined!’”
This unexpected response seemed to cause a pause on the part of Wharton, and although the men fired at about the same time, Austin’s shot had wounded Wharton’s right arm.
Asked about details of the meeting sometime later, however, Austin had replied only that the duel “was fought at ten paces with pistols, and resulted favorable to myself.”
Another such meeting pitted Seth Ingram and John G. Holtham in a street fight which took place following Holtham’s refusal to withdraw his denunciation of Seth’s brother, Ira Ingram, for having declined to fight a duel.
Various other disagreements during the period never reached the stage of duels, including the lack of formal meetings of this kind between John W. Moore and J.G. Wright, as well as between Wyly Martin and Thomas F. McKinney.
The Martin-McKinney matter had been referred to four well-known Texans, Stephen F. Austin, William H. Wharton, Sam Houston and Thomas F. McKinney, for settlement, according to Hogan’s account.
Threatened duels were averted on several other occasions, among them several challenges issued by Strap Buckner in 1886 that were laughed away by the prospective opponents.
Other disagreements that failed to coalesce into duels occurred between John W. Moore and J.G. Wright, as well as one that would have involved Wylie Martin and Thomas F. Mckinney.
The latter fuss was resolved by a board of honor made up of Stephen F. Austin, William H. Wharton, Sam Houston and Branch T. Archer.
A “Texas Fight” ended the threat of a duel between Major Ira R. Lewis and William H. Jack, who were on opposite sides of a disagreement over control in San Felipe de Austin. Lewis had to be persuaded by his seconds to settle matters in this way.
Albert Sidney Johnston reported knowledge of two other duels. In one, pitting officers, Johnston rode by on his horse and was able to jerk a pistol from the hand of one of the men, with what was described as “a tremendous grab.”
In the other, Johnston recalled, a colonel holding a cocked pistol had stepped up as Johnston rested on his blanket, asking Johnston to see to the fairness of the settlement of a quarrel with another officer.
Before he could rise, one of the duelists asked, “Are you ready?” The other replied “ready,” and both of them fired, with one severely wounded in the exchange.
In a dispute by unsuccessful candidates over the choice of leadership for the Texas army, Felix Huston challenged Albert Sidney Johnston, the successful candidate, to a duel, claiming an effort had been made to ruin Huston’s reputation and inflict a stigma on his character.
Although Huston was widely acknowledged as an expert with pistols, Johnston, who had the choice of weapons, deliberately chose pistols for their “meeting.”
After several shots had been fired, Johnston suffered a hip wound that was feared for several days would be fatal, but refused to blame Huston.
Johnston, who was known to oppose dueling, was formally reprimanded by Texas’ president and secretary of war for this action. He said that had he avoided meeting Huston, he would have been unable to lead his troops.
Beginning in this period, most duels were averted, including three that could have involved James Collingsworth with three different opponents, Dr. Anson Jones, Gen. Thomas Jefferson Green and Col. Henry Millard.
In 1837, another such meeting that would have involved Gen. Thomas Jefferson Chambers and former ad interim President David G. Burnet was avoided when Burnet refused the challenge.
Subsequently, Chambers charged his would-be opponent’s alleged scruples were proof he was “as mean spirited and cowardly as he is false hearted and vindictive.”
Hogan’s article also lists challenges from Albert Sidney Johnston, Mirabeau B. Lamar, Commodore Edwin W. Moore, David G. Burnet and others against Sam Houston.
According to one story, written by A.W. Terrell, Houston once handed a challenge he had received to his secretary with the comment that it was the 24th such missive he had received, adding that the author would have to “wait his turn.”
