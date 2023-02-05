A detailed account of the murder of Brazoria County Sheriff Joe Snow, as told by Harvey Ross’s son, Bo Ross, was recorded for the Brazoria County Historical Museum in 1973.
According to this information, after having shot Sheriff Snow in the belief that he was chasing him for a murder, rather than merely cattle theft, the Black suspect became the target of a widespread manhunt composed of numerous small groups of men seeking to capture the guilty man.
According to the story told by the trustee at that time, Ross said, after having killed Snow, the suspect caught horses and rode away. Members of the posse were scattered over a wide area.
Two of the group, who were riding toward Galveston, reached a railroad weigh-station platform and decided to look underneath the structure, thinking the suspect might be hiding there while waiting for a train to pass, in an attempt to reach safety in Mexico.
Finding a Black man hiding beneath the platform, they took him to Angleton, where he was placed in a cell with another Black man, who had been convicted of having killed a streetcar conductor in Galveston.
According to Ross’s story, because Brazoria County was without a sheriff, it also had no deputies at that time. His recorded statement was: “The Commissioners’ Court would not meet. They all hid out because they didn’t want to appoint another sheriff that would have to protect the Negro, because they knew what was the thought of the people” on the matter.
At that time, Ross said, he had been at the mine at Bryan Mound, with a crew of about six men. One he called Skit Bradley had an “old velly car, great big old car, and some of the company men had come to me to use the company car to go to Angleton.” Ross said he had initially refused this request, but after a telephone call in which he learned that the Black man had been caught and was apparently going to be hanged, he warned his men that it was dangerous, but he would let them use the car if they would stay with him throughout the time they were gone, and would keep out of trouble.
After driving to Angleton, they went past the jail there, noticing a large tree in front of the building, with two men sitting beneath it, but no one around the jail building.
Returning downtown about 2 p.m., he said, they saw that it was filled with people, with numerous cars around, including Joe Snow in his casket, as well as one vehicle that had a shotgun in the back seat.
After buying a ham sandwich for lunch, they heard a car horn, followed by the sound of vehicles starting throughout the little town. Going to the jail, which was nearby, they found that the former chief deputy was there. Although he had a set of the jail keys in his pocket, he lacked the authority to give in to the demands of the people who had congregated there.
Although he refused to surrender the keys, he was surrounded by the crowd, who held him captive while they took the jail keys. Noticing another black man who had been convicted of murder twice previously and was awaiting a third trial, they took him, as well, to the accompaniment of the crowd’s chant to “Let Galveston hang its own prisoners, and we’ll tend to ours,” according to Ross’s statement.
They then took this second prisoner to the area fronting the jail with a rope around his neck and threw the rope’s other end around a tree limb, hauling him aloft, Ross said.
The prisoner’s hands were not tied, and he grabbed the rope, but as his body rubbed against the tree, he lost hold of the rope, and basically choked to death there, according to Ross’s statement.
“His neck was not broken,” Ross explained, “and he didn’t fall.”
After making sure the prisoner was dead, he added, the crowd dispersed, leaving the body hanging there.
The next day was a Sunday, and an employee with cancer had died, and Buddy Meek, the railroad agent, Harvey Doren, the postmaster, and I went to Galveston to see if the widow needed anything.
When they got halfway between Angleton and Alvin, they saw a car head first in a big drainage ditch. As they returned home about sundown, he said, his two companions wanted a cup of coffee, and he said that as a non-coffee-drinker, he’d just stay with the car.
While they were gone, he noticed that the car they had seen in the ditch earlier that day was in front of an open garage, and curious about it, he walked over and asked the attendant.
“Of course, everybody was all interested about what had happened the day before, and I asked him about it. He agreed that it was a rough thing to have happened, but said, ‘I guess it was justified. No use in spending money to hang a man that had confessed to the crime, and it was good people that was concerned.’ They talked a bit more, and in response to a question, the man agreed that it was “a pretty rough thing, but... there’s no use spending money to hang a man who had confessed to it.”
He noted that the man who had been hanged had previously handled cattle for the Seaburn family, and that he had given details about having killed Sheriff Snow.
The man told Ross he had been sitting in a car watching the performance, and had nothing to do with it, but was one of a crowd at the scene.
He added that to the best of his recollection, not a single woman was in the crowd of men who watched the incident.
