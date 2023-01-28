Every once in a while, which isn’t nearly as often as it should be, I realize that it is difficult to find any space to sit or write a column, or basically even think clearly because of the clutter in my tiny home office.
Its size is due in part to the amount of “stuff” crammed inside — and in file cabinets in my bedroom, and close to a dozen “temporary” files in handled carriers, as well as some file boxes and other places both inside my office and scattered in a half-dozen or more small, previously unfilled areas throughout my house.
Does it sound as though it was about time something was done? Trust me, it was — and still is, for that matter.
At any rate, one of the things I found amid the clutter was a slim red envelope-style file folder marked “Crime,” into which I had placed the information for two stories about Brazoria County’s past, one of them a clipping from The Bulletin, and the other about ten pages of typescript from a historical tape recorded by Harvey Ross in 1973.
Ross’s story, which he had recounted for files of the Brazoria County Historical Museum, is his account of an Angleton hanging during the incumbency of County Sheriff Joe Snow.
Explaining that county’s top law enforcement officer had been a long-time employee of the Freeport Sulphur Company prior to his election to public office, Ross added that Snow was both liked by his department’s personnel and considered by most citizens to be an excellent sheriff.
“One day he got a citation to deliver to three Italians and a Negro who were living in a shack down on the bank of the Gulf’s edge, probably on the Seaburn pasture,” Ross said.
Explaining that Seaburn had been losing a number of cattle that had supposedly died of disease, he said Snow noticed a steer with blood on its head. Roping the animal for further inspection, the sheriff examined it and found that the animal had been shot with a rifle.
Instead of going into the brain, the bullet had gone around the outside of the cow’s skull, leading the sheriff to conclude that the missing cattle had been stolen. He theorized that the thieves would have cut out the most expensive meat, taking it — probably to Galveston — for sale to a cheap restaurant.
Snow decided to investigate, heading to Galveston, where he found no one to question, but noticing two horses that he thought didn’t belong in the area. He returned to Angleton the following day with a horse and a saddle so the trustee who accompanied him could ride one of the animals and lead the other to Angleton for an investigation as to their ownership.
As they approached the horses near a shack in the area, they saw a man run from the building into the salt grass. They followed, but after some distance, the man set fire to the salt grass, with the smoke and fire making it impossible to find him.
After searching without success, the sheriff and trustee headed back toward the shack, with the trustee heading toward the back to prevent escape from that side.
As Snow approached the front of the building, walking up to the door, he put his hands against his face to protect his eyes from the light. Unable to look inside, as a result, he apparently failed to see the Black man who was in the back of the little building with a shotgun.
The trustee who had accompanied Snow was a convict. He tried to start the car, but knew he would get in more trouble if he moved it. It was late afternoon, nearly dark, but he was able to see the rig belonging to the Freeport Sulphur Company on Stratton Ridge, and began to walk in that direction for help, knowing he needed someone of authority for help.
Finally, around 11 p.m., he had walked the distance enabling him to reach the rig, and found the driller, to whom he turned over the sheriff’s gun and the car keys, as well as his own papers.
One of the oil well drilling crew returned to Angleton with the trustee, who was returned to the county jail. The driller and other oil well crew members headed for the shack to find Joe’s body about midnight, lying near the front door of the little building, and with no one else around.
They took the sheriff’s body to Angleton and reported to other officers about the incident, and posse was formed that night, but was unable to find either the Black man or the Italians.
“Then early in the morning, the two Italians showed up. They had been in Galveston, where they were selling fish,” Ross said, adding that the men were professional fishermen.
He added that after leaving for the island in their boat the morning before, they learned that one of them had been summoned before the Grand Jury regarding his knowledge of the business involving the killing of cattle.
“Well, the two Italians went to Galveston, and the third Italian started toward Angleton to report to the Grand Jury,” he testified, adding that the Negro followed this man and after shooting him, threw him into the bayou.
Afterward, he said, the man claimed that he wasn’t concerned about their knowledge of his stealing cattle, Ross said, but believed they knew he had shot the sheriff, who was after him for having murdered the Italian.
