In the 1830s, once a few planters in Brazoria County and elsewhere near the Gulf of Mexico had shown they could grow enormously profitable crops of sugar cane on rich Texas land, they were joined by many others seeking a share of such a bounty, and bringing the area such nicknames as The Sugar Coast of Texas.
North of Angleton was a section generally known for the communities of Anchor and Chenango. This was a part of Brazoria County’s early years of sugar production, along with communities that were on sites located closer to the Gulf. Among long-time residents of Angleton, that land would be known almost a century later as the Fannin and Mims Tract.
It was located between the lower Brazos and San Bernard rivers, and its soil was especially fertile as a result of frequent overflows, which made it particularly suited to the growth of cane, even though its frequent flooding presented an ever-present threat.
In 1928, and again, to an even greater degree in 1933, Brazoria County’s cotton farmers had suffered serious damage to their crops from flooding on these rivers, interrupting seasons in which improving market conditions had seen ever-increasing numbers of acres utilized for that crop.
Another addition to planters’ incomes during this era had resulted from the importation of slaves, some of whom had been unloaded from the lower reaches of the Brazos and San Bernard rivers and sold to Texas planters.
James Walker Fannin, who had brought his wife and two daughters to live in a small cabin on the property bearing his and Mims’ names, was undoubtedly well aware of the spot along the San Bernard that was marked by the carcass of a giant oak that had fallen there, serving as a natural spot for the era’s small ships to unload cargoes.
As a result, this location became known and continues to be referred to in historical information, as “African Landing.” These light-draft ships’ cargoes, brought all the way from Africa, consisted of black men and women who could easily be set ashore and delivered to their new owners in areas that were out of the sight of any authorities who might try to enforce the Mexican laws prohibiting the importation of slaves into Texas.
Secrecy was essential, of course, but although the colonists were well aware of the laws against slavery, they were equally cognizant of the benefits they could reap if they had a greater number of laborers to till their land and tend, then reap their crops.
Identified by many of his day as a slave trader, Fannin had brought his wife and two daughters to live in a small cabin on the land that bore his own and Mims’s names.
He was undoubtedly well aware of the spot on the San Bernard River that was a natural landing. It provided an opportunity that was too ideal for his purposes for an intelligent man to miss.
The spot became known to area residents as African Landing, as a reference to its use for that activity in Texas’ early settlement.
Like most of Brazoria County’s first residents, Fannin utilized his family members for labor whenever possible, but as many other early Texans realized, ambition, hard work and the opportunities presented were greater than any one family could possibly utilize to the fullest without help.
Hired hands were virtually nonexistent. Any individual willing to work could possess and labor on his own property, rather than accepting the sort of wage another might offer for his help.
As a result, Fannin was among the majority of the area’s early residents who saw the advantages slaves could provide, even though Mexican laws made such a solution illegal.
This made secrecy essential to unloading such cargoes as he imported, but this particular spot was both a natural answer to the need for secrecy and a convenient place in which he might unload his admittedly unwilling passengers, to be picked up or delivered to their new homes.
Admittedly, in exchange for their land grants, the settlers had made promises to the Mexican government, among which were the payment of taxes, embracing the Catholic religion and following various other Mexican laws, including those that forbade slavery. Still, they needed help for their growing agricultural endeavors, and the addition of slave labor appeared to many of them to be their only choice.
If they were to reap the benefit they had sought by moving to Texas, this seemed the logical solution. They had paid for their land and invested years of hard work since their arrival to produce crops to sustain their families.
Most of them, imbued with an American feeling that they should be able to make a decent living and advance in the world, had trouble believing they owed anything more to the Mexican government.
After all, they reasoned, what right did the Mexicans have to think they could dictate what they did with their own property, or how they did it? If they could afford slaves and the slaves were available, why not buy them?
In 1936, the Houston Chronicle featured a colorful story depicting Africans with their tribal marks still visible as they awaited sale at an auction. These showed men and women with their skins oiled or greased to simulate good health.
Still unaccustomed to being clad, these captured slaves were wearing stiff new garments, which were obviously uncomfortable to people accustomed to no more than breechcloths at best.
The illustration accompanying the story purporting to describe Fannin’s slave-trading operation, in which the text described settlers of the area, who had driven or ridden horseback from their plantations to the Landing for the sale.
There, the article stated, would-be buyers “pinched, thumped and measured” the human commodities, while their own body servants fanned away flies that swarmed nearby.
Prior to the Texas Revolution, most Texas residents occupied small log cabins of the dogtrot variety, domiciles that had been fashioned with mud between the logs to keep out the cold winter winds.
Most of these cabins had just two main rooms that were connected by a large, open porch, with a loft overhead to provide additional sleeping space. More successful settlers might well add a room or two as the years passed, or even build a more elaborate home of the Southern, two-story, plantation style, but these were still very few and far between during Texas’ colonial period.
During the colony’s early years, desultory efforts were made to collect taxes, but many Texans apparently ignored most of them, and no real efforts appear to have been made to remedy that situation.
After Santa Anna took power in 1834, however, a concerted effort toward tax collection began, and many of the liberal policies that had formerly ignored slave smuggling and other violations were more vigorously enforced.
Accustomed to the less stringent attitude toward such laws, this sowed seeds of anger among the Texans, which then grew into revolution.
One of the earliest incidents occurred at Anahuac in June 1832 with the imprisonment of several prominent Texans on orders issued by Juan Davis Bradburn, commandant of the fort.
A strong supporter of Mexican laws, including those against slavery, Bradburn suspected with some justification that the colonists were fomenting efforts to gain independence.
After he received a letter warning that some Texans had attempted to reclaim three Louisiana slaves who had been given asylum by Bradburn, he ordered two Texas lawyers, William B. Travis and Patrick C. Jack, be arrested on suspicion they were leaders of this attempt.
Next week: Rescue attempts ignite other confrontations.
