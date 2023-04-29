During 1833 and 1834, James Walker Fannin’s activities are relatively unknown, and it is theorized that, along with many other early Texas slave traders, he may have been busy during that time in the pursuit of slave-trading opportunities in the Sabine Lake area.
This period was also noted for its major increase in the number of American colonists who were seeking one of the generous land grants then being offered in Texas, which was still a Mexican territory at the time.
Because of the size of the grants available, it was immediately recognized by new residents that if they were to make the most of their new property, they would need more help than could be provided by themselves and their families.
There was little to no “hired help” available for farming when an enterprising man could obtain land of his own to work, so the new colonists — many of who were Southerners by birth — turned to the field hands of their former areas — slaves brought to the area from Africa by men like James Walker Fannin.
Under Mexican law, this was technically illegal, but the opportunity was there for both shipper and purchaser.
In his history of Brazoria County, James A. Creighton noted Fannin had settled in Velasco in 1834, but had returned to Havana, Cuba, in May of that same year.
Having arranged for the purchase of a schooner named Crawford, for which he paid $5,000, Fannin set sail from Havana. Manifest papers for the trip showed a departure date of June 12, 1834, to the Brazos, after which the vessel would sail to New Orleans, where Fannin was expected to make payment for the ship.
The manifest for this trip showed that the ship’s cargo was to include 16 free Negroes, a subterfuge that was essential because Mexican law prohibited the importation of slaves.
As a result of this, Fannin would be required to give his oath to the United States Consul in Havana certifying these men’s freedom before the ship carrying them would be allowed to continue its trip to Texas.
According to records in the Austin Colony, Fannin was a partner with Joseph Mims, a longtime Austin colonist who had planted such crops as cotton, corn and later sugar cane on the Brazoria County land in the area north of Angleton included in his grant.
This property on a rich tract of land between the Brazos and San Bernard rivers and is near Brazoria, had been settled in 1824 by Mims and his family, which at that time included his wife, Sarah, and two daughters.
The size of the Mims family increased through the years, with estate papers filed following Joseph Mims’ death listing his and Sarah’s children as including Harriet, Jane, Joseph, Alexander, Samuel, Leonard, David, Josephine and Lumbert.
Like most other Texas residents when they first arrived in the area, the Mims family appears to have lived primarily “off the land,” meaning they managed with a bare minimum of store-bought merchandise.
Like most other early Texas residents, they existed on game and cornbread, along with vegetables raised in their gardens, and whatever fruits and nuts were available nearby.
Cotton grown and harvested by the family was utilized primarily as a cash crop, with the income derived from its sale used to pay for supplies and other expenses. Their corn crop provided sustenance for members of the family, as well as the livestock and poultry they raised.
Beginning with the cultivation of only a relatively few of their available acres, the Mims family increased the amount of land they cleared and planted as needed by the birth of more family members, resulting in yields that increased further as the children became able to do more and more to help in their own and the other family members’ needs.
Even so, it was quickly evident using only their own efforts would never be adequate to gain the full potential of the land available. In the last year of Mims’ life, records show 45 bales of his cotton had been transported to Bremen aboard the brig Otto.
The Mims family’s cabin had been built on the eastern portion of his land grant, according to the dissertation, “Educational, Social, and Economic Characteristics of the Plantation,” by Allen A. Platter.
Mims had also built a large landing on the San Bernard River, as well as operating a ferry that he used for both his own convenience and for which he charged those traveling across the river to reach the nearby main road leading to Brazoria.
In Noah Smithwick’s book, “Evolution of a State,” is an account of a Mexican official who was crossing the river when his boat overturned, resulting in the sinking of a box of cash he was carrying. One of Mims’ slaves later found the money and turned it over to Mims, who delivered it to the Mexican government.
By the time James Fannin actually settled his family in a small cabin on the property, Mims and his family had been living on the land grant for a decade, and had achieved considerable success, having cleared 500 acres of the property while leaving 2,544 acres unimproved.
Abner Strobel’s pamphlet, “Old Plantations and Their Owners,” states that prior to Mims’ death, he had expanded his operations to include a sugar mill, which he used to process the cane he had planted on a portion of his cleared land.
Financing for this expansion — which was similar to others occurring throughout the area at that time — Mims had borrowed and repaid a debt of $80,000 to Brazoria merchants Robert and David G. Mills, according to Strobel’s account.
Mims had incurred this debt in order to purchase the machinery he needed to process his crop — to squeeze the cane, boil the liquid that resulted and process it into raw sugar, which was what was actually all that was produced by planters’ mills in early Texas.
Next week: “African Landing” located in Brazos River bottoms north of present-day Angleton.
