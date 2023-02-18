As a result of Benjamin Franklin Terry’s efforts in behalf of the Southern Cause during the U.S. War Between the States, his surname is one familiar to those with an interest in the history of Texas and the Civil War.
Far less honored or generally remembered is the private dispute between that hero’s brother, David Smith Terry, and David C. Broderick, a U.S. senator from California, which resulted in Broderick’s death in an 1849 duel.
A native of Todd County, Kentucky, Terry was born in 1831 and was a young boy when his family moved to Brazoria County. After studying law in the office of T.J.B. Hadley, he was admitted in 1845 to the bar in Galveston.
During the Mexican War, he served in the First Regiment of Texas Mounted Riflemen and participated in the battle of Monterrey in 1846.
An unsuccessful candidate for election as district attorney of Galveston in 1847, he joined the 1849 gold rush to California, apparently finding no gold, but opening a successful law practice at Stockton.
Active in politics of the Democratic Party, he helped write the Constitution of 1879 and was elected as the fourth Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. In 1852, he married Cornelia Runnels and they had six children.
Among his clients as a lawyer in 1855 was Maria Encarnacion Ortega de Sanchez, known as “Widow Sanchez.” His client was a wealthy rancher’s widow, and Terry claimed she was being cheated by local officials who had taken her fortune “under the guise of guardianship.”
According to this claim, these officials had claimed guardianship and taken her money, kidnapping a man until he agreed to release the funds, which had been hidden in the Carmel Valley by a relative. According to papers in this case, however, the relative who knew the money’s burial location was killed in a fight without having revealed the where the funds were hidden.
After the death of Alexander Wells, fourth justice of the State Supreme Court, Terry was the American (Know Nothing) Party’s nominee in a special election for the California Supreme Court vacancy left by the former judge. He served in that post from Nov. 15, 1855, to Sept. 12, 1859, including service during the last two years of that time as Chief Justice of California.
Charges of corruption were brought by the San Francisco Committee of Vigilance against the David C. Broderick- controlled city government of San Francisco, with two notorious murderers seized from the city’s jail and hanged.
State of California forces declared San Francisco was in a state of insurrection. As one of Broderick’s allies, Judge Terry went to San Francisco, where he was seized by enforcers of the Vigilance Committee.
Known for both his physical strength and his skill with the Bowie knife he regularly carried beneath his coat, Terry stabbed Sterling A. Hopkins, a Vigilance Committee gunman, who survived the injury.
Although Terry was tried and convicted of the offense, the Vigilantes were not empowered to inflict such punishments in this incidence, and Terry was released. On Jan. 8, 1858, at the inauguration of Gov. John B. Weller, Terry administered the oath of office.
After Warner Cope, rather than Terry, was nominated to the State Supreme Court by delegates at the California Democratic State Convention, Terry accused Broderick, who was one of his friends, of having been responsible, making comments that incited Broderick’s ire. Just two days before the two men met on the dueling field outside San Francisco, Terry resigned his position as judge.
The coin toss for the duel having been won by Terry, he chose the weapons the two opponents would use, selecting pistols. When Broderick’s gun fired early, he was essentially unarmed when Terry fired his shot. Although only wounded, Broderick survived just three days afterward. As a result of the duel, Terry was charged with murder, but in June 1860 was acquitted of the charge.
He left California in March 1863 to return to Texas, serving in the 8th Texas Cavalry Regiment of the Confederacy, generally called Terry’s Texas Rangers. This unit had been raised by his brother, Benjamin Franklin Terry.
After the war’s end, Benjamin Franklin Terry, who had been wounded during the Battle of Chickamauga, moved to a ranch in Guadalajara, near the Mexican town of Mazatlan.
Returning first to Nevada in 1869, and then to Stockton the following year, he opened a private practice for a year, served as a delegate from San Joaquin County, California, and served as committee chairman of the Legislative Department at the state’s Constitutional Convention.
In a scandal that raised eyebrows in the 1860s, he became involved in a divorce case involving Sarah Althea Hill, who had been the mistress of 60-year-old William Sharon, a silver millionaire and former United States senator.
Sharon apparently took another mistress, ending his affair with Hill, who subsequently sued for divorce, claiming Hill was guilty of adultery.
Hill then filed a countersuit in which he claimed that the marriage contract she had presented was forged, and that they had never been legally married. The court found for Sharon, however, and Terry appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court of the United States.
Following Sharon’s death in 1885, Althea and Terry were married on Jan. 7, 1886, in Stockton, California. In this case, Terry presented a will allegedly found in Sharon’s desk, which was alleged to give Althea all of Sharon’s assets. The case was heard in 1888 by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Field, who was a former friend of Broderick.
When the final Circuit Court opinion was presented on Sept. 3, 1888, stating that the will had been forged, Sarah Althea Hill stood in the courtroom, screaming at the judge as she reached into her purse for a pistol.
As an attempt was made to take her from the courtroom, Terry stood and reached for his Bowie knife. The marshals drew their guns as Terry hit the man attempting to escort Hill, dislodging his victim’s tooth, and spectators managed to lead Terry from the courtroom after he had threatened those around him with the knife.
David Neagle, one of the marshals there, threatened Terry with a pistol to the face, and both of the Terrys were subsequently returned to the courtroom, where they were sentenced on charges of contempt of court.
Terry received a term of six months and Sarah Terry to one month in jail. While they were en route to jail and during their incarceration, both of the defendants made threats against Judge Field.
They were indicted by a federal grand jury for their behavior, and the U.S. Supreme Court subsequently refused their effort to appeal the order invalidating the marriage contract between Althea Terry and Sen. Sharon.
This order was later reversed, with the new court ruling that because Althea and Terry had kept their marriage a secret, they were never legally married. Either during the time she was jailed or shortly afterward, Althea had a miscarriage.
The drama continued a year later, while Terry and Field were both traveling on a train to San Francisco, which stopped for breakfast at the station in Lathrop. There, Terry slapped Lathrop in the face. Fearful that Terry might reach for the Bowie knife he was known to carry, U.S. Marshal David B. Neagle shot and killed Terry.
Although Neagle was originally arrested on a charge of murder, he was released, first on a writ of habeas corpus and later through a U.S. Supreme Court decision stating generally that U.S. law superseded laws of a state.
Terry was buried in the Stockton Rural Cemetery in California. Following his death, Sarah Terry went insane, ignoring her appearance and wandering around San Francisco as she talked to “spirits.” Following a diagnosis of “dementia praecox,” as schizophrenia was then known, she was found on March 2, 1892, to be insane. At the age of 33, she was committed to an insane asylum in Stockton, where she spent the last 45 years of her life. She was buried in the same grave as Terry in the Stockton Rural Cemetery.
