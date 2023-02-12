Affairs of honor — the kind usually settled with swords or pistols — were fairly common in Texas’ first few years of Anglo settlement, and more than a couple of them involved names much more generally associated with historical, rather than personal, grievances.
Among several mentioned in issues of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly was an article about “The Old Mexican Fort at Velasco,” in Vol. 1, No. 4. In it, Adele B. Looscan mentioned the duel that occurred sometime prior to 1841, involving Col. M.S. Munson of Brazoria County, who had spent the summers of his boyhood with his family at Velasco.
At that time, she wrote, a Lt. Redfield, then an officer at the fort, and Dr. Lynch, a surgeon and citizen held in high esteem, apparently “met in an affair of honor.”
Looscan’s written account of this meeting, which records of the Brazoria County district court note as having occurred July 18, 1837, at the mouth of the Brazos River was as follows:
“One morning, about sunrise, as young Munson looked from his bedroom window, he saw a number of men not far from the house, and noticed that pistols were given to two of them, who were placed at a short distance from each other.
“A duel was on hand, which resulted in the death of Dr. Lynch, who fell at the first fire of Lieutenant (William) Redfield. Dr. (Alexander) Lynch was a general favorite in the community, and his sudden death made a deep impression upon the witness.”
Adam Clendenning and Lewis M.H. Washington, both of whose occupations were listed in the records as “laborers,” were said in this source to have been serving as seconds for the two men in the duel.
According to the indictment in the case, Lynch, who was shot by Redfield, died later on the day of their meeting, “contrary to the form of the statute in such case,” and “against the peace and dignity of the Republic,” as well as undoubtedly against Lynch’s own subsequent “peace and dignity.”
Some discrepancy about Lynch’s popularity obviously existed, however, with another early writer in a book about Texas medicine and physicians of that era describing him as a “beastly old miser from Tennessee.”
Both Lynch and Redfield were among those who signed the Goliad Declaration of Independence. They had known one another there, according to this source.
S.T. Summers, who was serving as the grand jury foreman in Brazoria County at the time of the indictment naming Clendenning and Washington, had signed the document, but other members of the grand jury apparently did not do so.
No additional records were found, indicating Redfield was not indicted at that time. A search of trial records for both Clendenning and Washington proved equally unsuccessful, and there was no indication Redfield had ever been indicted in connection with Dr. Lynch’s death.
This was far from the only duel involving Texas heroes that was of particular interest to residents of Brazoria County, of course. As the commanding general of the Texas army, Albert Sidney Johnston prevented one such meeting by jerking the pistol from the hand of a Major V., but found himself helpless to avoid becoming involved in another, for which he had been asked “to serve as a neutral judge.”
In that instance, before Johnson could reply, the other party to the dispute opened fire as Johnston looked on.
Several weeks after Johnston had been named to replace Felix Huston as the commander of the army in 1836, Huston challenged him to a duel. Since he was the person who had been challenged, Johnston was entitled to choose the weapon for their meeting. Since he was an expert swordsman and Huston was a crack shot, Johnston was expected to choose swords, but he did not.
His son, William Preston Johnston, wrote in Johnston’s biography that his father’s decision to choose guns was probably made in full knowledge it was this weapon in which his opponent was considered to be the most proficient.
Its result was very nearly fatal. After three exchanges of fire, Johnston was seriously injured by a ball that passed through his hips, according to an article in the Handbook of Texas Online.
It adds, “Although he lingered near death for several days and recovered only after months of suffering, Johnston never resented Huston’s challenge or his wound, since he considered their meeting ‘a public duty’ and believed that he could never have commanded the respect of the army if he had ‘shown the least hesitation in meeting’” the challenge by Huston.
Another favorite target for challenges was Sam Houston, who refused to fight several of the best-known men in Texas, including Johnston, Mirabeau B. Lamar, Commodore Edwin W. Moore and David G. Burnett.
In 1837 or 1838, the number of duels decreased among the general populace of the South. It remained most popular among officers of the Republic of Texas Army, however, even after passage of a law on Dec. 21, 1836, stating anyone who killed another in a duel “shall be deemed guilty of murder, and on conviction thereof shall suffer death.”
In addition, those who were convicted of bearing a challenge for a duel or assisting in it were to be “fined and imprisoned at the discretion of the court before whom such conviction may be had.”
An online source points out, however, that despite this, “a strikingly high percentage of army officers and Republic of Texas officials were subsequently killed or received debilitating wounds” in duels.
