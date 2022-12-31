Although its history dates back to the days of Texas’ early settlement, the area that is now the small city of Danbury actually dates back to 1904, when the St. Louis, Brazos and Mexico rail line was constructed.
The city, which was formerly no more than open prairie located on Spur 28, two miles south of Highway 35, is between the larger Brazoria County cities of Alvin and Angleton. It was named in honor of Daniel “Uncle Dan” Moller, a long-time area resident and rancher.
Moller, who had lived in that area since long before the existence of either the railroad or the town, became a favorite of the railroad workers, entertaining them with music and stories.
He and each of Gottfried Moller’s other seven children, who included Mrs. Jacob (Mary) Seibel, Mrs. Wm. H. (Elmira) Roberson, Mrs. Henry (Polly) Tacquard, Mrs. William (Sarah) Burner, Gottfried J. Moller, and George Moller, had been willed a tract of some 398 2/3 acres following their father’s death.
The property inherited by Dan was near the large tract sold by Harris Masterson for development of the “Danbury Colony.”
Dan Moller lived on Chocolate Bayou for a time, then built a home about a mile and a half north of the present townsite of Danbury. When the railroad came through, he naturally felt considerable interest, and often rode his horse down to the right-of-way to watch progress and talk to the construction crew.
According to a history of Danbury written by Mrs. Isabell Clark, what became the town was then little more than open prairie, which had originally been granted to Stephen F. Austin and Henry Austin by the Mexican government in the first quarter of the 19th century.
Its earliest settlement began when the St. Louis, Brazos, and Mexico rail line was built through this area and rail workers utilized nearby accommodations that were available, thanks to the hospitality of Moller and his family.
In keeping with this memory, the resulting town, in which little to no farming was done, was utilized for raising cattle, and mail for the earliest residents living in the area was delivered to the post office in Liverpool.
The first hotel, located on the present site of Pecan Park, was built in 1906. It was operated by E.H. Witherall of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a former salesman who had been brought to Danbury for that purpose.
Clark’s history of the town notes Witherall and his son-in-law, George R. Bradley, built the first general store there. Bradley was in poor health, however, and his change of location from a high climate to the climate in the Gulf Coast area caused his condition to deteriorate.
This forced him to sell his store to W.A. Moller in the fall of 1910, with the business’ subsequent ownership going to D.T. Taylor of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Taylor then continued to operate the business for about the next two years.
Its subsequent owners included W.E. Griffing, then Griffing’s brother-in-law, R.E. McBride. After Griffing’s death in Houston, his family returned to Danbury and again bought the store there, which became the property of Griffing family members including Gene Griffing and his sister, Clyte Gougenheim.
When Griffing became the store’s owner in 1912, and also began service as the Danbury postmaster, he was followed in that post by Alma McBride in 1918, then by her brother, R.E. McBride, who would later become an Angleton resident.
Early residents of Danbury obtained their water from a private works owned by J.M. Skrabanek. In 1957, the Danbury Water District took over the task of supplying the increasing water supply needed by the town’s growing population.
The official charter for the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department was issued Jan. 3, 1944. This department was manned by members who worked together to provide for the town’s basic fire-fighting equipment needs.
Their first firefighting apparatus was a two-wheeled cart on which a 40-gallon chemical tank of soda and acid mixture was hauled. The design of this allowed a valve at the top of the acid chamber to open when the tank was placed on its side. When the valve was open, the contents mixed, creating pressure that released the material for extinguishing the blaze.
C.L. Morrow was the first chief of the 15-member department, which soon increased with the addition of farmers from throughout the United States who had moved to the little town after having discovered the rich land and ideal growing conditions available in this part of Texas.
This led to the incorporation of the City of Danbury in 1961, under the general laws of Texas.
Rail access was a catalyst for the town’s early growth, as real estate speculators acquired huge tracts of land which were divided into smaller areas of mostly 10 to 20 acres that were available to purchasers.
Among the developers involved was Texas Gulf Realty Co. of Chicago, which began a national advertising campaign, both through mail and in magazines, aimed primarily at residents of central and northern states, many of whom had never been farmers, but who wanted to move to a warmer climate.
Next week: Town's growth brings schools and churches.
