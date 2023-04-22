It’s inconceivable that townsfolk would have Jesus in person with them and implore him to leave. Yet, that is what occurred in the eighth chapter of Matthew in the New Testament. Here’s the story.
“When Jesus had come to the country of the Gergesenes, there met Him two demon-possessed men, coming out of the tombs, exceedingly fierce, so that no one could pass that way. And suddenly they cried out, saying, ‘What have we to do with you, Jesus, you Son of God? Have you come here to torment us before the time?’
“Now a good way off from them there was a herd of many swine feeding.
“So the demons begged Him, saying, ‘If you cast us out, permit us to go away into the herd of swine.’
“And He said to them, ‘Go.’
“So when they had come out, they went into the herd of swine.
“And suddenly the whole herd of swine ran violently down the steep place into the sea, and perished in the water.
“Then those who kept them fled; and they went away into the city and told everything, including what had happened to the demon-possessed men.
“And behold, the whole city came out to meet Jesus. And when they saw him, they begged him to depart from their region.” (New King James Version)
Although there are 2.2 billion Christians who believe in him now, the people of the Gergesenes sent him away.
Inconceivable?
No, it’s not inconceivable. Too many in the United States are sending him away. They don’t want him in their hearts because he’d upset their lifestyle.
That’s what happened to the Gergesenes. Jesus upset their lives. Two-thousand pigs drowned, and that was a major upset to their way of life. They had rather that the two crazed men would have stayed doomed to the tombs, and Jesus wouldn’t have “rocked the boat.”
Pastor Mike Bickley of Journey Bible Church in Olathe, Kansas, wrote about it this way: “Jesus’ ministry had not only delivered the men who were demon possessed, but it disrupted the whole town. When Jesus arrived and brought deliverance from bondage, it disordered everything. And somebody (some people) lost a lot of money when the hogs drowned.
“For many people the answer is simple. ‘Jesus is going to disrupt and disorder my life (which is really already messed up). He is going to change me. He may change my direction. He will change my heart.’
“And for some, the pain of life change and the humility necessary to let someone else be Lord of your life is scarier than the pain of bondage and the pride of staying in control. So rather than celebrate what Jesus did and ask Him to do for them, they begged Him to leave (their culture).”
That Scripture and the pastor’s words are too close to home.
What’s trending is upon a pedestal in American culture and the Bible is dethroned because it clearly speaks against what many are doing. Here’s the dreaded formula that seems to be in play: Ignoring God’s authority as in “In God we trust” + negating the authenticity of the Bible + turning down the volume on guilt, shame and the conscience + disallowing judgmentalism + disavowing the Ten Commandments + subduing peacekeepers = CHAOS.
In essence, we may have something in common with the Gergesenes: “They implored Jesus to depart from their region.”
Sobering! Startling!
We need to return to basics. Proverbs warns in the Bible: “Remove not the ancient landmark, which thy fathers have set.”
Honoring God’s authority as in “In God we trust” + reinstating the authenticity of the Bible + turning up the volume on guilt, shame and the conscience + allowing observation of ill-advised attitudes and actions + loving the laws of God + valuing peacekeepers = SAFETY AND PEACE IN THE LAND.
Parting kernel of truth: Jesus said, “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and I will sup with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3:20, King James Version)
Here’s my paraphrase: “Behold, I stand at the door of your heart and request entry: if any individual will answer the door, I will come into him or her, and I will share sustenance with him or her, and he or she will share communion with me, the Prince of Peace.”
