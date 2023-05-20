Couples counseling is my largest challenge.
They come for the top five problems: Anger, texting the opposite sex, affairs, drugs and alcohol.
1) Anger.
With anger, I draw a simple diagram. Intelligence over Emotions and Emotions over Intelligence.
Above Intelligence/Emotions I place the heading Maturity. Over Emotions/Intelligence I place Immaturity.
I explain that Emotions/Intelligence is the same personality style as that of someone who is drunk or high — with the same outcomes. You say things you don’t mean, you feel bad about it later, you promise to change.
I explain that when you flip over to Emotions/Intelligence, you can use the NFL timeout sign in order to say, “I’ve flipped, and I need time to flip back.”
Mild exercise, without rehearsing what you are going to say to him or her, allows you to flip back. Then, you can go to your spouse with a clear mind and resolve the issues.
2) Texting the opposite sex.
That just has to stop. There cannot be a third party in a relationship and the relationship hold together. I encourage the individual involved to cease and desist — to write one more text notifying silence.
3) Affairs.
Again, that just has to stop. There cannot be a third party in a relationship and the relationship hold together. The guilty party has to cease and desist.
4) Drugs and 5) Alcohol.
The official definition of an alcoholic from the American Medical Association is this: “Anyone whose drinking interferes with family or work.”
We ascertain whether or not the person is a problem drinker.
If he or she is, there are three components to resolution that must be present. 1) Individual counseling. 2) A group like Celebrate Recovery. 3) A sponsor that he or she can turn to during a crisis. I try to get the involved individual to commit to all three.
Drugs are illegal and must be stopped. Again, I direct the person using drugs down the same pathway as the problem drinker.
I also encourage couples to do six things together.
1) Stop offending.
If you know your actions are hurting another person, stop.
2) Start respecting.
Respect is the most important feature in a relationship. It ranks above love and communication. Say nothing disrespectful. Have no attitude that is disrespectful.
3) Restore attraction.
We tend to get slouchy in our relationships. Think of what attracted you to the other individual and restore that. If it means not running around in your boxers on your days off or not putting on makeup on you days off, readjust it.
4) Offer hope.
Your relationship can be better if you commit to following my directions. From the day of counseling forward, you can experience hope.
5) Be just to one another.
God has more to say against injustice than any other sin. He says, “God is the judge, and the skies tell how fair he is” (Psalm 50:6, Easy to Read Version).
6) Don’t rehash after the session.
Rehashing after the session subtracts from the healing of the session. Don’t rehash. Don’t say, “I can’t believe you didn’t tell that man this or that.” Just relax and allow help to help.
And, finally, I ask them to think of themselves as life-giving wells. “When he or she comes to you for a drink, give him or her refreshing water. Don’t provide bitter water. He or she will stop coming to your well.”
Parting kernel of truth: By aligning with Christ with asking “Will this heal?” before an action or reaction, you can’t help but bring healing to your family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.