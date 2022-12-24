Today is Christmas Eve. Anticipation is high for tomorrow, Christmas Day.
The etymology of eve is this: It originated from the Hebrew language and means to breathe and to live. It was also used to denote female, and many women across history were named Eve or Eva.
Eve means “living one” and “source of life.”
In our common vernacular, eve means being on the threshold of a happy event. This day, it means high anticipation for Christmas.
Tomorrow, most will enjoy a psychological boost by giving and receiving love, gaining worth and recognition, having fun, enjoying the colorful decorations, consuming delectable foods and delighting in togetherness.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are emotionally and mentally health inducing. Here’s why:
The world-traveled and world-famous psychiatrist, the late Dr. William Glasser, decided wholesome mental health can be built on continuously meeting four psychological needs.
I was very interested. How could he summarize psychological needs into four points? Here is what I learned at two of his conferences.
We must be giving and receiving love, gaining worth and recognition, having fun and growing as individuals.
Not being presumptious, thinking that I’m on Dr. Glasser’s level, I add two more. One is from his book, “Reality Therapy,” and one is from my counseling.
Here is the one from his book: “We must always have something to look forward to.” And from my 50 years of counseling experience, I add this one: “We must be spiritually secure.”
With those six in mind, meditate on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If all goes well with relatives and friends, we give and receive love, we gain worth and recognition, we have fun, we have something to look forward to, we grow as people and, hopefully, we celebrate the birth of our Savior by being spiritually secure within his arms.
How wonderful! Christmastime is a bonanza and oasis for meeting our psychological needs and giving a boost to our mental health.
But, be careful. Special holidays, weddings and funerals can also be hurtful, bringing out the worst in people.
Aunt Matilda hasn’t changed; she’s still crotchety.
Brewster hasn’t changed; he merely hands out Christmas cards and hauls off a trunk load of gifts. He harvests Christmas.
Cousins are fun, except when one is a bully. You can’t take your eyes off Bret the brat, or he will spoil Christmas for younger children. So, there’s stress.
Then there’s Jack who rips off Christmas wrappings from gift after gift without reading the card and recognizing who gave each gift. That may cause a lack of fulfillment in the giver. Disappointment.
Priscilla Tindall Hall had impressive deportment at her first baby shower. She read each card and slowly unwrapped each gift. Her eyes filled with delight at the unveiling. She read the box to learn about the gift. And, she gained eye contact with the giver and thanked him or her.
Like Priscilla, our responsibility is to make gift-giving fulfilling. Someone thought of us, shopped for us and spent his or her hard-earned money on trying to get us just the right thing. That someone is due recognition.
Today and tomorrow, let no grinch steal your joy. Raise your right hand and vow this: “I do hereby limit the damage that you get to do to me — Aunt Matilda, Brewster, Bret, ‘Jack the ripper.’ I’m merely going to glance at y’all and stare at the loveliness of Christmas.”
Parting kernel of truth: Joy to your world; Christmastime gives us a blessing for our psychological and spiritual health. Be strong and don’t allow interference from anyone or anything.
