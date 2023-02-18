I recently treated myself to a day trip to the big city north of us, and I visited the Houston Botanical Gardens and the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center. I conversed with an interesting person. Read on.
The botanical gardens had suffered devastating damage to their plants from January’s cold front. Seriously, parts of it appeared to be an unkept cemetery. Sugar Cane — dead. Elephant Ears — dead. Many other plants — dead. Very sad, indeed.
On the positive side, groundskeepers were busy replacing brown, droopy plants with new ones, and the LEGO sculptures of an Eagle, a large flower, a bird and squirrel feeder, a full-size man with a hoe (who fooled me because from a distance he appeared to be a groundskeeper) and a mama duck and her ducklings and an egg.
I invested most of my time at the fountains, which are perfect for wedding venues. They are peaceful and beautiful.
Also, built onto the former golf course, are nice walking bridges over Sims Bayou and a couple miles of trails within the 132 acres of horticultural displays and natural ecosystems.
If you have a family member who is into LEGOs, you’d better hastily ferry him or her to the Houston Botanical Gardens since the display is only until Sunday.
Otherwise, plan to visit in the summer to see new growth.
Stay tuned for public-service announcements:
The Botanical Garden’s Spring Break BotaniCamp — a plant-centric nature camp for kindergarten through fifth-grade students — is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 13-16. “The sensory and inquiry-driven curriculum presents many opportunities to go beyond just observation.”
Occurring today (Saturday) are classes on “Discover, Cultivate and Create” and “Compost Workshop.” Check future opportunities at hbg.org.
I rolled up to an art sculpture of alphabet letters on long stems, and I noticed a professional appearing African American woman closely examining it. We exchanged pleasantries, and I rolled on.
Later, in the very nice gift shop, there she was again. We conversed, and I learned she is an author. Her name is Brooke D. Giles. Hers is a children’s book to help children of color bolster their Black identity and self-esteem. The book’s title is: “So Whispers the World.”
Here is a notation from the back cover: “This lyrical (poetic) tribute to every sweet, brown child is a timeless and healing response to a people’s longing for justice and the eradication of racism in the world.”
I read the book with Marva Doss, the beloved African American counselor with a Master’s Degree in Social Work who has been on my staff for than more than 30 years. She loved it, and she will be purchasing one for her granddaughter.
Rather than having her illustrator, Carolyn Crump, draw new characters to illustrate her book, Brooke used unique poses of her own lovely children — Imani, Sonaa and Ethan. They are a perfect fit. Crump is to be credited for the settings in which the kids are posed.
The author’s passion radiates from her being a performer in the performing arts, a lover of God and theology and “serving people who thrive in their purpose.”
You can learn about Brooke and her book at brookdgiles.com.
Back to the gift shop: Unique to the Houston Botanical Gardens were curios that relate to flowers and plants. I bought 20 greeting cards that have flower seeds embedded in the paper and can be planted.
After becoming a member of Houston Botanical Gardens, I braved the traffic to the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center. Heading north on Interstate 610, you exit on Exit 10 after Post Oak Boulevard and stay on the feeder street until you see the nature center. Watch carefully to your right; its entry is tucked into the edge of the woods and comes up suddenly.
I was shocked to learn a spacious nature center was nestled amidst the hubbub of the Galleria area. Seriously? You’ve got to be kidding, right?
In spite of the sound of traffic in the distance, there are 5 miles of walking trails that are serene. Various woody plants and flowers are on display and identified. The well-maintained “clubhouse” has display areas, a children’s touch-and-experience area, impressive classrooms with large windows facing the forest and a gift shop. I didn’t get to roll along the walking paths of the 155-acre nature preserve because of a recent rain.
The Nature Shop, however, reeled me in. I bought the educational games Bug Bingo and Bird-opoly for an intermediate-school teacher.
And I noticed the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center also has a Spring Break camp, Green Machine. It “unearths the mysteries of the green machines that once ruled planet Earth. From ferns that were munched on by dinosaurs and carnivorous plants that bit back … to plants that have shaped modern medicine, these incredible organisms are at the root of the weeklong camp.”
Learn about its programs and facility rentals at houstonaboretum.org.
Parting admonition: Give stress a rest and renew with what’s readily available to you.
