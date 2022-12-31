Today, Saturday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, is National Make Up Your Mind Day.
In the old days of trails for roads and Ford Model T’s and Model A’s, the automobiles got stuck on a stump or a rise in the road. Balanced there, the car couldn’t go forward or backward. The car was said to be on high center.
According to Community Dictionary by Farlex: “Being stuck on high center originally referred to a vehicle going over a hump in the road and getting stuck with both the front and rear wheels off the ground. It’s the inability to move forward or backward in a situation due to conditions beyond one’s control.”
In spite of it being beyond our control, we have to take command and get things within our control. On display at His Love Counseling Services is this plaque: “You must be the hero of your own story.” That means that it’s up to you to get off high center.
In college, when I worked on the freight docks loading 18-wheelers that were so hot inside I sweated through my leather boots every day, my rotund, ginger supervisor, Burney, with a cigar stump bouncing up and down in his mouth, cursed me for not loading faster.
Finally, I couldn’t take the daily damage to my self-esteem any longer. I quit.
Then, Burney and his cohorts put their minds together and refused to pay me the two-weeks’ vacation I had earned.
I was high centered. I was “unable to move forward or backward in the situation because of management.” Most 18-year olds would have accepted the decision, gone away and lost the pay.
However, I was the hero of my own story, and I wrote a letter to the owner of the freight line and an Oklahoma City newspaper, E.K. Gaylord.
I quoted the union’s contract that said that an employee was to be paid, upon severance, the vacation days owed him or her.
Soon, a secretary phoned me and told me my check was ready, but I had to pick it up from the supervisors of the dock.
When I walked in, I was a teenager in the midst of a wasp nest of aggravated supervisors. One exclaimed to the others, “We’re paying him?”
Another exclaimed, “(foul word) He wrote to E.K. Gaylord!”
As another handed me my check, he remarked, “Tell the students at your college that we won’t be hiring any more of them.”
Although the supervisors were foul to the end, I got off high center.
Readers, if you are being disrespected and bullied, determine today to get off high center. Vow to be the hero of your own story.
Another way of encouragement to take action is this saying: “Get off the fence.”
The Community Dictionary defines the idiom this way: “To make a decision or take a side when presented with two options or possibilities, usually after a period of indecision or delay.”
Readers, have you been thinking about enhancing your value as an employee? Decide today that you will go to college. The colleges in our county are treasures. They have kept up with the times and industrial needs … and are so inexpensive.
One of my sons wanted to be in videography. He and I invested eight hours in checking out an institution majoring in the arts. The price tag was enormous.
I phoned a well-known video service in Houston for advice, and an administrator asked me this question: “Why not place him in Alvin Community College? Its students intern with channels 2, 11 and 13 in Houston.”
Additionally, ACC offers these career pathways: Business and Marketing; Education; Health; Law, Government and Public Service; Liberal Arts; Manufacturing, Construction and Logistics; Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; Tourism and Hospitality.
Brazosport College offers Adult Education and Literacy; Business; Chemical and Refining Industries; Education; Communications, Fine Arts and Humanities; Health Professions; Mechanical and Construction Technology; Personal Enrichment; Social and Behavioral Sciences; Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Readers, have you been thinking about returning to church, volunteering for Sea Center Texas or with another noble venture? Get off the fence and do it. Today is the day for it: National Make Up Your Mind Day.
Parting thought: You’d know this column applies to making New Year’s Resolutions. How will you resolve to get off high center, get off the fence and be the hero of your own story and make a better version of yourself?
