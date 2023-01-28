T oday is National Seed Swap Day, a sure sign spring is on the horizon. Without knowing that, I planted 108 seeds Sunday past.
One lot of 36 were to attract and nourish butterflies — flox, echinacea, cosmos and sunflower. Another was blue balloon, and a third was dwarf teddy bear sunflower. This week, I’ll add one more lot of 36 with all blue flowers —bachelor button, morning glory and forget me nots. My favorite color is blue.
I think it’s fascinating that in an electronic world where a memory stick can contain gigabytes of programming for whatever modern need, that we didn’t, actually, invent the memory stick. God did. Every seed is a “memory stick” that contains the programming necessary to grow all species of botanicals. Seeds are mentioned in the first chapter of the book of Genesis in the Holy Bible.
From the seed about the size of a flake of oatmeal has grown the largest tree in the world, the Hyperion, 380 feet tall. (For perspective: Stand a football field on its end and add 80 feet.) At more than 2,000 years old, Hyperion is taller than the Statue of Liberty, which is 305 feet.
Imagine yourself sitting at its roots, peering up at the majestic redwood tree, and thinking this: “All the architecture I’m seeing came from a seed about the size of a tomato seed.” Mesmerizing!
One can purchase 40 giant sequoia seeds for $4. Forty giant sequoias are in one packet, poised to soar when you plug the “memory sticks” into dirt with fertilizer, water and solar energy.
Readers, I hope you stand in awe of nature. I do. I held a red bell pepper in my hand last week, turning it one way and then another, enjoying how beautifully God sculpted it. It, too, came from a little seed.
And how is it that the tiny seed of a Carolina reaper that is 100 times hotter than the jalapeño pepper has the built-in programming to manufacture such insane heat?
And how is it that the seed of a corpse flower has the programming to manufacture all that odor — the stink of a decaying corpse. (If interested, a packet of 100 seeds can be purchased for $1.30. What a deal!)
One of my sons brought home a school assignment that required him to find, identify and display 50 seeds.
Time was running short, and I wondered how on Earth we would come up with 50 different seeds. Then, an image popped into my mind: Oliver Osborn.
We went to his home, and he had 50 seeds categorized in a cabinet with small drawers. I was amazed at how different was their programming and the plants they grew. The school assignment became a cinch.
Stored in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is a secure backup facility for the world’s crop diversity on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen in the Arctic. Stored there are 1,125,419 varieties so if something catastrophic occurred, the world could replenish its crops and various plants.
In Jesus’ day, without TVs, computers or scrolls, the Children of Israel had little to do but to observe everyday things.Rather than watching paint dry, they watched plants grow.
That’s why the Parable of the Sower in Matthew 13:3 -22 was such an excellent “show and tell” for Jesus’ audience on the shore of the Sea of Galilee.
“Jesus said: ‘A farmer went out to plant his seed. While he was planting, some seed fell by the road. The birds came and ate all that seed. Some seed fell on rocky ground, where there wasn’t enough dirt.
That seed grew very fast, because the ground was not deep. But when the sun rose, the plants dried up because they did not have deep roots.
“Some other seed fell among thorny weeds. The weeds grew and choked the good plants. Some other seed fell on good ground where it grew and became grain. Some plants made 100 times more grain. Other plants made 60 times more grain, and some made 30 times more grain. Let those with ears use them and listen!’” (International Children’s Translation).
Parting kernel of truth: Jesus sows his word to humanity. How faithfully are we receiving and reproducing his seed?
