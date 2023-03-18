Thanks to artist enthusiast Skylar Tatyrek, 16, a sophomore at Angleton High School, I have two hummingbird feeders on display in a window in the office in which I counsel. With zip-ties fastening green and white ivy to burglar bars, she created a garden-setting window for letting nature in where nurture is being sent out.
Between the two hummer feeders, she re-hung a traditional bird feeder that birds have been frequenting for several months. There have been titmice, cardinals, sparrows, doves and a yellow-breasted warbler enjoying our complimentary dinner, and we’ve felt blessed by their beauty and presence.
In a previous year that I had a hummingbird feeder, a teenager was so impressed by the serene birds humming in sight that she bought me a mug that had a bird sculptured into its design. How thoughtful she was!
It’s fitting that hummingbirds would be humming at a counselor’s window because of the spiritual meanings with which they are associated.
To some, a sighting means that the trials and tribulations have come to an end and healing can begin.
According to Biblekeeper.com, “the hummingbird represents the divine attributes of infinity, continuity, and eternity. The Biblical meaning of the hummingbird includes faith and hope. We are reminded to stay still, live in the present moment, and stop dwelling on the past or being too dreamy about the future.”
By some bird watchers, hummingbirds are delivering compliments to flowers about their beauty and that’s why they dart from flower to flower.
“Spotting a hummingbird is considered a good omen, whether in real life or in your dreams. Often, hummingbirds are seen as messengers of the heart, spirits of loved ones coming to visit, or angels bringing good news from Heaven to your heart,” according to onthefeeder.com.
“The ancient Central American civilization of the Mayans revered the hummingbird as a magical being. They believed that the bird was really the sun in disguise appearing as a hummingbird to court a beautiful woman, who is the moon.” (Humingbirdspot.com)
“The Aztecs recognized in the hummingbird all the attributes necessary to be a good warrior and this bird became the main symbol of their principal god, Huitzilopochtli.” This is according to aav.org.
To Christianity, the way the bird flaps its wings in a figure eight, making the sign for eternity, is symbolic of infinity and everlasting life.
In the creation story in Genesis, God made the fowls of the air after their kind. The DNA created for the hummingbird was a memory stick for producing tiny birds the weight of two pennies that can fly forward, backward and upside down, with wing beats of about 70 per second or 4,000 per minute and can fly 1,300 miles without stopping … with itty bitty hearts beating at the rate of 1,260 beats per minute.
At this point, faithful readers know what I will write: “Behind every design, there is a designer.” Nothing just happened to happen; it wasn’t from the ooz to the zoo. God lovingly created the hummingbird.
And, finally, hummingbirds are thought to demonstrate Easter. They can sleep so deeply that they appear dead. According to hummingbird-guide.com, “Hummingbird sleep is actually hummingbird torpor — a hibernation-like state that allows hummingbirds to conserve energy by slowing down their metabolism, heartbeat, and respiration rate at night, usually hanging upside-down on a branch.”
They awaken full-speed ahead. The difference is so distinct that it’s why Christian leaders have lauded it as symbolic of resurrection — from death to vibrant life.
To top it off: Hummingbirds consume Halloween; they eat what is caught in spider webs and they eat spiders, too. They confiscate the webs to use in nest building to add elasticity to their nests as their babies grow.
Parting kernel of truth: Awaken this Easter to all the marvels of God’s creation and bathe your heart in this old hymn:
“I sing because I’m happy,
“I sing because I’m free;
“For his eye is on the sparrow (and the even smaller hummingbird)
And I know he watches me.” (Lyrics by Civilla D. Martin)
