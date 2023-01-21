It’s not who you are, it’s whose you are,” I used to hear well-known evangelists say that in my youth.
That’s saying this, “You don’t have value because you are a tiny unit within the world’s population of eight billion, you have value because you are a son of God and an heir beside Christ.”
My mother, Christine, got it. After the death of her father, she ever pondered this in her heart. She said, “God you are the father of the fatherless, and I’m fatherless.”
I think she should be raised to the level of saint because she made miracles happen.
For example, a tornado was coming directly at her where she was standing in her bedroom. She shot up a prayer, “Father, you had better do something quick!”
The angry beast took down a huge bush at her bedroom window, jumped the house and took out treetops behind her home.
Here’s another example: A man came to her counseling session drunk, and rather than asking him to leave and come back when he was sober, she said, “I can’t talk to him like this, so Father, heal this man.”
It was as if someone knocked sense into the man; he was immediately sober.
Her legacy in this area was not built on a PhD, it was built on a GED. In fact, I had two full-time PhDs on staff, and they went to her and asked this: “Christine, your people get well, could you share your material with us?”
Mother is the perfect example of “it’s not who you are, it’s whose you are.”
This week’s column is a continuation of last week’s column on self-esteem. Three points were presented, and I promised to cover the spiritual side of self-esteem in this column.
Last week’s three points were these: 1) I ask counselees this: “Who have you listened to who has been critical of you? Do they deserve that much power in your life?” 2) “Something with which you must come to terms is that people are too erratic to be trusted to shape your self-esteem.” And 3) “What has happened to you? Trauma shapes our self-esteems.”
In college, I spoke with an atheist who was pressing me with his nonbelief. I asked him, “If I pray, to whom do I pray?”
He answered, “No one. No one is there to listen to you.”
I asked, “If one of my children is dying to whom do I intercede?”
“Other humans,” he said, “there is no God.”
I asked, “When I die, what will happen to me.”
“Poof! You’re gone. There are no arms of Christ to receive you and caress you. That’s false hope.”
Becoming very direct, I asserted: “Don’t take away all the comfort of my beliefs and replace them with nothing! You have zero to offer!”
And there’s a scripture for that about which I didn’t know at the time of the conversation: “I said to Adonai (God), ‘You are my Lord; I have nothing good outside of you.’”
The Bible says this to us: “God is for real, and his loving attention is focused on each of us.”
“You (God) saw my bones being formed as I took shape in my mother’s body. When I was put together there (knitted together there), you saw my body as it was formed. All the days planned for me were written in your book before I was one day old” (Psalm 139:13-16, International Children’s Bible).
A healthy self-esteem must include a confident knowledge that God exists, loves us, has a plan for our lives and we are choosing to live within his plan. Although we a mere speck in the massive universe, God has us in sight to give us insight about his love for us individually.
Parting Scripture: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11, The Living Bible.)
