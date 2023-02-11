February is National Heart Month and American Heart Month, and within the month is Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air!
How important is love? I’ll answer that question with these questions: How painful is rejection? How lonely is ostracization?
As a counselor, I know that the most painful of all experiences and emotions is rejection. That’s what hurt Jesus so badly on the cross. The most painful wasn’t the nails or the crown of thorns, it was the sense of rejection.
Jesus felt rejection from both heaven and earth. Mankind was killing him, and he felt as if the other holinesses in the trinity had absented themselves from him. After all, he had become unlike God the Father and God the Holy Spirit in that he bore the sins of the world while they remained without sin.
Most all my counseling assignments have dealt with counselees trying to achieve love, maneuver through the entanglements of love, restore love or to recover from love being disconnected from them.
After Christmas, I usually have people making appointments with me because of being disappointed by love connections during family gatherings.
I hear statements like these:
“I wasn’t included in some of the activities.”
“Aunt Gerty wouldn’t come because Aunt Emma was invited.”
“Uncle Abner retreated into his woodshop because he didn’t want to be with the likes of my family.”
“Granny was still mad, and when she was asked to let bygones be bygones and bury the hatchet, she whispered out of the side of her mouth, “I have a hanker’n to bury the hatchet in some heads.”
As I’ve often concluded, “It’s tough to be family.”
In reference to a particular family, someone asked me, “Do you think theirs is a dysfunctional family?”
I responded, “All families have a certain amount of dysfunction as do all individuals. Dysfunction is among the things that we have in common.”
Another person asked about a couple, “They used to be love birds, and now they hate each other; how did their relationship turn inside out?”
I answered, “When they loved so deeply, they demonstrated their capacity of emotion. When love turned to hate, hate had a similar capacity.”
God set the standard of love in the famous Scripture, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
“Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another,” St. John echoed in the New Testament.
Love means we’ve connected and remain so. Love means that we’re included in select relationships. Love means that we have a part in the group hug. Love means that we express mutual respect. Love means we have one another’s backs. Love means we can be trusted with the secrets of the objects of our love. Love means that we will be honest and true. Love means, “We’re good!”
The Apostle Paul wrote about what we have until we see everything from heavenly enlightenment: “Faith [abiding trust in God and His promises], hope [confident expectation of eternal salvation], love [unselfish love for others growing out of God’s love for me], these three [the choicest graces]; but the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthian 13:13, The Amplified Bible).
Furthermore, here’s how the Apostle Paul described love to the members of the church in Corinth, Greece: “Love never gives up. Love cares more for others than for self. Love doesn’t want what it doesn’t have. Love doesn’t strut, doesn’t have a swelled head, doesn’t force itself on others, isn’t always ‘me first,’ doesn’t fly off the handle, doesn’t keep score of the sins of others, doesn’t revel when others grovel, takes pleasure in the flowering of truth, puts up with anything (that doesn’t pervert or destroy), trusts God always, always looks for the best, never looks back but keeps going to the end. Love never dies” (1 Corinthians 3:3-8a, The Message Paraphrase by Eugene Peterson).
Parting kernel of truth: To truly bless someone, show love to him or her. To keep yourself wholesome and blessed, keep yourself available to be loved.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.