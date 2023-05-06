I ask couples to adopt a way of relating to one another and to their children by seeing themselves as life-giving wells.
The logic goes this way:
“I am a good well.
“Drinking from my well is refreshing, healing and life giving.
“My well is not bitter or polluted: Drinking from my well does not cause emotional, social, physical or spiritual pain.
“My well is a blessing for all who drink from my life.”
Seeing yourself as a life-giving well is based upon this Scripture: “The mouth of a good person is a deep, life-giving well, but the mouth of the wicked is a dark cave of abuse.” (Proverbs 10:11, The Message)
And from this Scripture: “Turn aside from evil and do good. Seek peace and pursue it.” (Psalm 34:14, Young’s Literal Translation)
When someone is in your space, he or she is drinking from your well of wisdom, maturity and spirituality. God’s will is for you to quench his or her thirst with kindness, faith, hope, inspiration. Your presence is to have a healthy and an encouraging ministry to him or her — the ministry of Christ.
If your child comes to you when you are on your computer, and you say, “Can’t you see that I’m on my computer!” Have you given a good drink at your well?
If your spouse comes to you when you are cooking, and you say, “Can’t you see that I’m cooking!” Have you given a good drink at your well?”
Or, if the inevitable occurs, and you say, “Well, what did you think was going to happen!” Have you given a good drink at your well?
When appropriate, I see people on the A-B Honor Roll in life. That tones my response to them. If they make an “F,” I don’t think that they are a failure. I average it in, and they are still on the A-B Honor Roll in life.
If one of my children, for example, made a mistake, I said, “He or she is on the A-B Honor Roll in life,” and I’d correct and forgive the mistake without making him or her to feel like a loser.
If a spouse forgets to go by the ATM, and it causes the family an extra hour in Houston traffic, one shouldn’t consider him or her a waste. He or she should think of the A-B Honor Roll illustration and know that the “F” doesn’t make the spouse a temporary zero.
The problem is that we allow our pointers to have only two positions: You are the way I want you to be or you are problematic.
That way of being causes us to not give good drinks at our wells and it prevents us from valuing the person on the A-B Honor Roll in spite of what we deem to be an error.
Then comes the matter of respect.
If I had a hundred couples in a seminar, and I asked this question: “What is most important in a relationship?” most would say, “Love and communication.”
And they’d be wrong.
The most important thing in a relationship is respect.
If you think back over the times when your feelings were hurt, you felt disrespected. Even in prisons, inmates claim in altercations, “He (she) disrespected me!”
I encourage spouses to put a filter in front of his or her mouth and to say nothing disrespectful. I encourage parents to put a filter in front of his or her mouth and to say nothing disrespectful. I encourage adolescents to put a filter in front of his or her mouth and to say nothing disrespectful (and not have attitudes). That’s better than yelling this: “Put a sock in it!”
Parting kernel of truth: If you respect your spouse, teen or parent by considering them on the A-B Honor Roll in life, and if you show them respect and if you give good drinks at your wells, then relationships will be enhanced. Do it, and you’ll see.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.