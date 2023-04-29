The revealing moments in my life include these:
1) Sunday funny papers weren’t exactly funny, although my father was always absorbed in the color funny papers every Sunday.
My mom would say, “Your Dad is buried in the funnies.”
Dad would say, “Here’s something funny from the funny papers.”
Finally, as a teenager, I picked up the funnies and read a few strips. “These aren’t funny!” I exclaimed, “They’re just little stories!”
However, I did learn to enjoy “Marmaduke.” I watched for his antics in every Sunday paper.
By the way, this newspaper has umbrellas imprinted with the colorful Sunday comics. They are unique special-occasion gifts.
2) At church, singers would scrunch up their faces in specials when they were singing meaningful words, and I thought that they were the world’s busiest believers.
I thought for sure that they were out in their communities evangelizing; but, I learned that they were just sincerely making the song meaningful.
“Oh. OK,” I said within.
3) And, with gusto, I sang the hymn titled “Bringing in the Sheaves” without a clue about what was meant by sheaves.
Sheaves, I’ve learned via a search engine at 76 years old, is a bundle of wheat harvest (or other grain) bound together brought from the fields to the threshing floor.
So, its imagery is Christians bringing to the kingdom the result of their labor. More specifically: “The idea is that one day believers will come before the Lord, bringing others with them with whom they’ve shared the Gospel.” (biblestudytools.com)
Very succinctly, it is this:
“What you are is God’s gift to you; your effectiveness in service is your gift to God.”
4) Being raised by wonderfully mature parents, public school teachers and Sunday school teachers, I had to learn that all adults don’t act maturely.
A funny example is Jim McIngvale, Mattress Mack. In the 1980s, when commercials were dignified, suddenly appears this guy wearing a mattress doing wacky commercials. I thought he was goofy and would come to naught.
And, I wonder if he led the way in dumbing down commercials. I don’t know.
But, what I do know from the Internet is he is now worth $300 million, and he is wonderfully philanthropic.
5) I realized not everything said by adults was sincere and trustworthy.
It was an eye-opening experience when I learned adults can be paid to say anything, and one couldn’t necessarily believe what they said on TV commercials.
6) I thought the leaders of our communities, states and the U.S. government were the best of admirable people.
I was shocked to learn about political scandals. Watergate occurred in my late teens, and it was all over the national news portions of TV channels 2, 11 and 13.
7) I had to discover for myself that there was a reason why my parents brought their family to church every time the church doors were open.
At 14, I got serious with Christ, and I accepted his call to ministry.
I can’t explain it even unto this day, but a miracle occurred in my heart. Instantly, I felt a part of the family of God, I felt that I had to give up everything ungodly in my life, I felt that I had to improve my grades and I felt that I had to provide Christian leadership … and it all happened, although not perfectly.
At 16, I began to preach youth revivals on weekends, and peers began to write me letters for counseling. I remember exchanging correspondence with a girl in Lufkin after I had spoken for a revival there. Her parents had gone through a divorce, and she was having to adjust to navigating through the trauma with them and obeying the custody orders, being split between two homes. I didn’t know how to help, of course, but I was a listening ear and someone to whom she could get things off her heart.
Me being an encourager to her was the beginning of my counseling career.
What I’m writing is that the miracle that happened to me at 14, when I discovered my Lord for myself, was a spark that was fanned into a flame and has never gone out, even until this day.
Parting kernel of truth: From The Message paraphrase of the Bible:
“So here’s what I want you to do, God helping you: Take your everyday, ordinary life — your sleeping, eating, going-to-work, and walking-around life — and place it before God as an offering. Embracing what God does for you is the best thing you can do for him. Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking. Instead, fix your attention on God. You’ll be changed from the inside out. Readily recognize what he wants from you, and quickly respond to it. Unlike the culture around you, always dragging you down to its level of immaturity, God brings the best out of you, develops well-formed maturity in you.” (Romans 12:1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.