Sunday is Mother’s Day, and I’ll be wearing a white carnation. Red if your mother is still living.
My mother passed away in 2004, and it seems like it was only a couple of years ago. I continue to think of her nearly every day, and I continue to quote her often.
Today, I’ll revisit a few of those quotes.
Mother always said, “God is never too early, he’s never too late, he’s always on time.”
“God’s timing is always perfect,” she said. This meant that I could depend on God to “show up” when he was supposed to. She believed that he would be at the right place at the right time.
I once wanted to print my understanding of “Christian lifestyle” on a full page in the newspaper. I couldn’t imagine where the money for a page would come from until my mother received a check for $650 from her mother’s estate. She gave it to me for my project.
I printed it, and I discovered it taped to the side of a stainless-steel fixture at the old A-frame hamburger store on Highway 332. The proprietors said it had meant a lot to them.
I once wanted to show at the county fair the film series “Sermons from Science” from the Moody Science Foundation. It would take two rental booths. I figured a budget for booth space, a handout that included all the emergency numbers in Brazoria County and the film rental. The cost would be $250.
My church board, Lake Jackson Church of the Nazarene, didn’t feel we had the money to support it, but I’d be free to do the film series if monies were given for the special showings. I mentioned it during the announcements, and a check for the full amount was placed in the offering plate that Sunday.
“Sermons from Science” was presented at the county fair, and the series was well-attended.
Mother always said, “if it’s God will, he’ll work it out.”
We didn’t have a church building in the early days at the Church of the Nazarene, and I wanted to have an active youth ministry. I went to Lake Jackson Intermediate and asked the principal if we could use the outdoor covered play area for junior high ministry Friday nights and senior high ministry Saturday nights.
I installed lights and ran a 150-foot electrical extension cord to them. I lit the covered play area. And sure enough, we had a youth program under the lights. The evenings were accented by a special event.
One night, 200-pound blocks of ice were delivered from the Freeport Ice House. We sat kids on them, and we had kids push them in the Lake Jackson 500.
Then, we passed out ice picks, and the kids raced to see who could chip out the silver dollar coins we had the ice house freeze into them. A great time was had by all.
And, the only hitch was the kids had to listen to a 20-minute Bible study I presented. They didn’t seem to mind.
Mother said “that in the self-same hour that you need to know, God will inspire you about what to do.”
Having had successful bus ministries in other churches where I had been associate pastor, I yearned to do it in Lake Jackson. Then, suddenly it dawned upon me that every child had transportation; they had bicycles. I imagined bumper stickers for the bicycles that said “Nazarene Bicycle Parade.” I had them printed and off I went visiting kids’ homes.
I told them I’d be riding by on my bicycle to Sunday school, and everyone who rode with me would receive a fender sticker for his or her bike.
We had as many as 30 children who rode to church with their pastor.
Parting kernel of truth: My mother was right. “God is always on time; if it’s his will, he’ll work it out; and God will inspire you with what to do.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.