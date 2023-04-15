The new laser IMAX projector in Galveston’s Moody Gardens cost $1.3 million and is the world’s first museum-based 4K 3D giant 6-Primary laser projection system. Keeping company with it is a new white rather than silver screen, six-stories tall, to show more colors than are discernible by the human eye and stunningly vivid. New Dolby 3D glasses specifically engineered to exactly match the six primary laser-light wavelengths yield nearly 90 percent light efficiency. Oh, and the new sound is all- consuming.
Easter Sunday, I watched the 3D feature “Jerusalem,” and it seemed as if I was revisiting the Holy City. I walked the streets again, seeing the familiar sights and sounds, and for the first time, I flew over it. I could see that it is an acropolis, and I could see the valleys around the city that crowns a mountain.
Although Sunday was Jerusalem’s last day at the IMAX, to be seen are these movies: “Secrets of the Sea,” “Great White Sharks,” “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” and “Wild Africa.” The cost is about $15 for adults with reduced prices for seniors, veterans and children.
Joel, the theater manager, took me up the elevator and showed me how to wheel into the handicapped section onto the high tier of the top-row seats. I loved the bird’s-eye view.
Got cabin fever? Need to get out? Privilege your family to sit in front of a $1.3 million movie projector — now that you know.
Also intrigue your family with a visit to the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum over on the Galveston wharf, 2002 Wharf Road. I recently visited it for my first time. The endless-loop movie explains and shows the science of offshore drilling, and there are well-done displays with inscriptions that do the same.
The top walkway is high, and you can see the Battleship Texas in drydock across the ship channel. Also, there is a clear view of the Elissa from that “perch” in the sky. Tickets for adults were reasonable at $8.
Here’s the explanation from the museum’s Internet site: “This unique museum allows you to step aboard a retired jack-up rig and experience three floors of exhibits and interactive displays illustrating the history of offshore oil and gas from seismic technology to exploration and production.”
I once took my sons out of school to attend a global fossil-fuel conference in Houston. I told them, “I want you to see big-time business.”
We visited booths until we were noticed by security and told that children weren’t allowed. With tails between our legs, we moseyed to an exit. I didn’t know. Anyway, my sons got a glimpse, and it mattered to their adult lives.
One last reminder, the fully rigged sailing ships from yesteryear will be on display in Galveston Saturday and Sunday. Admission and boarding are $35 for adults, $25 for youth and free for children 6 and younger.
Among the ships will be Galveston’s Elissa, the NAO Trinidad (a Spanish-built replica of the 16th-Century flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, a ship similar to the caravels Pinta, Nena and Santa Maria), Errnestina-Morissey (a 156-foot Essex, Massachusetts, fishing schooner built in 1894 and others.
Just for fun: USS in front of a ship’s name is United States Ship and HMS is Her Majesty’s Ship. Examples: United States Ship Beloit and Her Majesty’s Ship Queen Elizabeth.
Now for a healthy dose of religion: People ask me how it is I’ve been able to work seamlessly in an ecumenical way with all denominations. I explain that I work off the conviction that the whole Gospel is in this statement: “We are to accept Christ and live loyal to him.” All churches agree and can build on that.
Early on in my tenure at His Love Counseling Services, I received a dawning. If people made all Christ-approved choices, they could choose their way out of serious predicaments. I made a form for people to fill in to track their choices. They strove to not make a choice that wasn’t chartable.
I showed my chart form to a group of people, and an engineer poignantly challenged, “What makes you think that will work?”
“It has to work,” I answered. “If we walk faithfully with Christ, he is only walking in wholesomeness.”
Parting kernel of truth: When we pray, it doesn’t get Christ up and healing. He’s already up and healing. Prayer just places us with him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.