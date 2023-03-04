I recently had German food with my friend Billy Gray, a local Lions Club member. He told me about the club’s project of collecting soft plastic (grocery bags, bread wrappers and such) for recycling into benches to be donated to parks and nonprofit organizations. I’ve entered a request for a bench for His Love Counseling Services. The dropoff is at Lake Jackson City Hall.
This week, once again a comedian appeared on my iPad poking fun at God and the whole concept of faith.
Although it always disappointments me to see the blasphemy, I’m more appalled that an audience would so boisterously applaud the sacrilege. From where do those people hale?
A modern phrase comes to my mind: “Out of an abundance of caution.” The phrase is issued by politicians and nationally known doctors. Here are examples …
“Out of an abundance of caution, the wearing of masks will continue to be required of all students and teachers who attend in-class school.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Chinese balloon was not shot down over a populated area.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, flights were cancelled during the ice storm.”
Now, for my application: “Out of an abundance of caution, audience members did not join the slander of the comedian poking fun at God. They didn’t want his consequence to become their consequences.”
When I was en route in LifeFlight last year, bleeding to death and receiving an in-air blood transfusion, out of an abundance of caution, I prayed this, “Jesus I’ve asked for forgiveness of my sins, but if I’ve missed any, forgive those, too.” After that, I enjoyed the flight.
As a pastor, I didn’t like to preach on hell because I don’t even like to think about it. However, Jesus taught about it more than anyone else in Scripture.
Therefore, this: “Out of an abundance of caution, we should accept salvation from sin and hell.”
When you hear an atheist railing against the concept of God, allow this column to come to your mind: “Out of an abundance of caution, he or she should not disavow God.”
I’ve often wondered how many atheists secretly pray under their breath at death, “If there happens to be a god, forgive me of my sins” (out of an abundance of caution).
When you hear a parent say they won’t influence their children’s concept of God, realize that “out of an abundance of caution” they should be careful with their children’s eternal destinies.
I’ve written here before that since we teach our children to live successfully, we should also teach our children to die successfully — “out of an abundance of caution.”
Think of what St. Paul endured without giving up his faith, mission or ministry — out of an abundance of caution to not lose his way: “Five different times the (opposing) leaders gave me thirty-nine lashes. Three times I was beaten with rods. Once I was stoned. Three times I was shipwrecked. Once I spent a whole night and a day adrift at sea” (2 Corinthians 11:24, 25, The Living Bible).
And, if St. Paul could have written to us from beyond the grave, he might have written this: “Out of an abundance of caution for not losing my eternal destiny with Christ, I lost my head.” He was beheaded.
When I first came to Lake Jackson as pastor of the Church of the Nazarene, the audio-visual department of Dow Chemical invited me to be a guest on their film for a safety emphasis entitled, “Life is Fragile; Handle with Care.” And so it was that they showed up with their fancy camera and sound recorder and included me in their film.
I resonated with the theme of their safety program because it had such a seamless application to the spiritual side. I included, in fact, a reference to it in one of my sermons.
They gave me a beautiful plaque of the saying, and I displayed it in the foyer of my church.
My current interpretation of the safety emphasis would be this: “Life is fragile; out of an abundance of caution protect it with care.”
Parting admonition from the Apostle Paul: “Take your everyday, ordinary life — your sleeping, eating, going-to-work, and walking-around life—and place it before God as an offering. Embracing what God does for you is the best thing you can do for him. Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking. Instead, fix your attention on God. You’ll be changed from the inside out. Readily recognize what he wants from you, and quickly respond to it. Unlike the culture around you, always dragging you down to its level of immaturity, God brings the best out of you, develops well-formed maturity in you” (Romans 12:1-2, The Message paraphrase).
