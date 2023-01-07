I’m sporting a new pacemaker, installed this week at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston.
My appreciation to the Mike and Leslie Lowrey Emergency Room staff at St. Luke’s in Lake Jackson and the staff in the Texas Medical Center. All the doctors and nurses were kind, considerate and wonderfully competent, especially when I needed the crash-cart crew in the Baylor St. Luke’s Cooley Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in Houston.
My breathing was becoming more labored by the minute, and I yelled, “Help me!”
In a flash, there were eight medical professionals in my small room.
A nurse assumed, “I think it may be psychological. Mr. Scott, breathe in breathe out.”
I protested, “No, it’s not psychological! I’m a counselor, and I know it’s not psychological!”
By IV, they begin to administer Lasix and nitroglycerine. By breathing machine, they medicated with what appeared to be smoke or a light mist. Certainly, it accented the trauma scene as it wafted around my face.
My breathing had become so critical that I was heaving. The doctors decided that if I didn’t turn around in five minutes, they were going to put me under anesthesia to install a breathing tube for a ventilator.
Still struggling for air, I waved for my nurse, Meghan, to come nearer to me and during an exhalation, I said, “I’m doing better.” All could hear me.
The medical staff thinned out, and a huge X-ray machine was rolled in. “Buzzst,” a “closeup” was taken. In one word, a doctor quickly interpreted what he saw, “Fluid.”
I’d been drowning. As my lung capacity reduced, my breathing had become more laborious. I was pleased to understand what had been occurring.
Organs had released fluid due to a spike in blood pressure above 200 while I was on an exterior pacemaker whose lines had been installed in my heart through my neck after my pulse had dipped to 20 beats per minute.
This is the way I started the new year. So, I covet the prayers of my readers that I will have a healthier 2023. I’m pleased to say I was back at work at His Love Counseling Services two days after surgery.
This was inspirational: As one of my nurses was going off shift, she visited me, saying, “Mr. Scott, I’ll be praying for you.”
“Pray now,” I entreated.
She put down her things, took my right hand in hers and prayed a lovely prayer.
While I was so critical, I surveyed my little room and thought this: “No one knows where his or her route in life will take him or her. My route has taken me here. Life can be hard at times; that’s why we need to be strong of heart.”
I thought of a hymn that I used to hear my mother sing as I sat next to her in church. She wore starched dresses that crinkled when she moved and had the scent of fresh laundry. Here are the words:
“Many things about tomorrow
“I don’t seem to understand,
“But I know who holds tomorrow,
“And I know who holds my hand.”
Here’s a Scripture that describes my ordeal, “(God) sent forth his word to heal them, and snatched them from the grave” (Psalm 107:20, New American Bible, Revised Edition).
I don’t trouble myself with this question, “Why did God let this happen to me?”
Instead, I relax into my trust in my Lord. He certainly doesn’t use Satan’s tools to teach us lessons. He, in fact, restricts himself. He proclaims his holiness which also means that it’s impossible for him to do something unholy.
Here’s the apostle Paul’s can’t-lose quandary when he penned his letter to the church at Philippi while in prison in Rome or Ephesus: “If I live, it will be for Christ, and if I die, I will gain even more” (Philippians 1:21, Contemporary English Version).
Parting kernel of truth: My definition of life is this: “Life is an obstacle course that we can win through Christ.” I always turn toward Christ; I never turn away.
