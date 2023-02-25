Spring break is nigh, and here are ideas for family stay-cations and day trips.
If your family hasn’t discovered Houston Underground, spring break presents a good opportunity. Twenty feet beneath downtown Houston is a mall of stores, banks, eateries and so forth. The climate-controlled tunnel system is 6 miles long, and it allows office workers in skyscrapers whose elevators go down to the tunnel to shop and eat during lunch.
To find entrances, go to downtownhouston.org.
While thinking about the underground, consider a family tour of the giant drinking-water cistern built for Houston in 1926: Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. The cavern is the size of one-and a-half football fields by 25 feet tall. Impressive columns support the ceiling. There are guided tours and walking tours with fact sheets.
Also, at the city website, check out Houston City Double Decker Bus Tours. Nope, you don’t have to go to London to experience the nostalgic buses. The hop-on, hop-off, narrated bus tour is perfect for families who would like to hang out in Houston at their own pace.
Go to porthouston.com to learn about the free 90-minute boat tour of the Houston Ship Channel: Sam Houston Boat Tour. I did it; you’ll love it. Narration teaches a ton about the port and maritime industry. Go be dwarfed by enormous ships.
My father was a carpenter in Arkansas during the Great Depression. He heard that there were jobs available at the Houston Ship Channel. So, he moved his little family to Houston. Learning that welders had more job opportunities and job security, Dad took a welding course and became a welder. And that’s how it is that I grew up in Greater Houston and was destined to settle in Brazoria County.
Still in Houston, consider a tour of the Mrs. Baird’s Bakery. I enjoyed seeing the baking of hamburger and hot dog buns. And at tour’s end, the guide served delicious bread with butter. Tours are available at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday. Two weeks’ notice is required, and children under 6 are not allowed on the tour.
The musical, “Don’t Let the Pigeons Drive the Bus,” is at the Houston Main Street Theater at 1:30 p.m. March 14 through March 17 and at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 18, at $14 to $24 per kiddo. Purchase tickets at mainstreettheater.com.
Battleship Texas in Galveston can be toured while in dry dock. The Battleship Foundation entreats families with these words on its website: “Join us for this unique opportunity to see Battleship Texas up close and out of the water. We are offering limited tours on the dry dock at Gulf Copper, Galveston, on Sundays only, until April 30th. These are guided tours that are about an hour long and include walking on the dry dock deck. Space is limited, tickets are $150.” Reservations must be made online at battleshiptexas.org.
In Galveston, your family can enjoy various modes of transportation. Arrive in your motor vehicle; walk onto the ferry for a free, round-trip cruise; take the train ride, the Harborside Express, provided by the Railroad Museum (galvestonrrmuseum.org); do the Segway tour for $74 per person (segwaygalveston.com); and finish the day with an electric bike tour of the beach and the city (viator.com). Those are $75 per person. Also, if you can squeeze it into your itinerary, include an amphibious Duck Tour of land and water at $30 for adults and $20 for children.
On March 11, the first Saturday of spring break, schedule a dinner cruise aboard The Colonel Paddlewheel Boat (moodygardens.com). The menu is a barbecue buffet and costs $90 for adults and $75 for children.
A Spring Break Pass is being offered for $89.99 that includes unlimited visits to the Pleasure Pier, the Kemah Boardwalk and the downtown Houston Aquarium. All amusement rides are included. Check out tickets.pleasurepier.com and click on promotions.
About Galveston still, Moody Gardens is offering Spring Break Adventure Camp for kids. For $30 per person, kids are taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of Moody Gardens. The opportunity includes a possible sighting of the new baby penguins, animal demonstrations, scientific experiments and more. The date is March 11 to 18.
Parting admonition: If you are taken aback by the above costs, just remember that the memories you make are priceless.
