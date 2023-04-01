I phoned Johnetta Herron at 979-418-7007, and I promised to provide three items for the silent auction for the River’s End Volunteer Fire Department, 12070 FM 2918. Community leaders have scheduled a cook-off competition and live and silent auctions for April 28 and 29. They are presently needing cooking teams and auction items for both methods of auction.
I mention River’s End in my column today because their community is off the beaten path, sitting at the mouth of the San Bernard River and the Intracoastal Canal. I just figure their project could use a little boost.
An auction item that I’ll provide will be a sizable mystery box containing unique items.
What could you provide? For your convenience, you can drop off your items at my place, His Love Counseling Services, 310 Flag Lake Drive, Lake Jackson, and I’ll be sure they get down the river.
On another subject: We should resurrect the honor system for Easter.
“Some people who aren’t on the honor system are on the ornery system,” so said my mother, a woman of infamous quotes.
Being on the honor system means a person has the decency to be fair, just, honest and righteous without supervision or surveillance. Or, as I heard someone say in my youth: “The real you is who you are and what you do when no one is watching.”
The problem is that personal dignity has so eroded in America that the manager of a local grocery recently told me his store loses $25,000 per year in theft. He said, “The worst thing we’ve ever done is put in self check-out lanes that necessarily depend on the honesty of people.”
I asked him, “How do they pull off stealing in those?”
He said, “There are videos on Internet sites that teach them how to cheat.”
The Bible says that among the things God hates are these: “A heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies.”
The Bible echos from the Old Testament, “A false balance is an abomination to the Lord: but a just weight is his delight.” (Proverbs 11:1, King James Version)
In those days, if a seller’s weighing scales were dishonest, shy by an ounce, after 16 customers, he had stolen a pound to sell.
A modern illustration is if a candy maker reduces its vend size by an ounce, it has enough chocolate, caramel and nuts to make an extra candy bar to sell. That means that it cheats six customers in order to be able to sell an extra candy bar. So: “A false balance is an abomination to the Lord: but a just weight is his delight.”
I say to people in counseling, “We have been taught that the worst sins are those involving alcohol, sex and drugs, while, actually, the sins of injustice are condemned, too. Throughout the 39 books of the Old Testament, the theme is that God is a just God and requires righteousness of us.”
And see how the prevention of injustice permeates the six of the Ten Commandments that mandate social order:
Thou shalt not steal.
Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.
Thou shalt not commit adultery.
Thou shalt not covet.
Thou shalt not kill.
Honor parents who are mentors before you.
Although I have failed in ways, I try to live by the honor system. I found a $200 money order with its receipt in the Kroger parking lot. I could have kept it, but I had no thought of doing so. I rolled back to the courtesy booth and turned it in. The owner had been fear-struck over its loss.
Visiting the Mosquito Festival booths last year, I dropped my billfold. Quickly another visitor handed it to me. I was delighted by the honor system at work in his life. He could have had $100 in cash and my credit cards if he had been on the ornery system.
Another time, about a year ago, when I misplaced my billfold, I was searching all over when I saw a wallet lying in the middle of the road. I stopped my vehicle and took hold of the find. I knew it wasn’t mine as soon as I reached for it because it was a tri-fold rather than a bi-fold.
I took it to the address on the driver’s license. Finding no one at home, I couldn’t leave it on the doorstep. Consequently, I took it to the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union since it contained an ATM card from that institution.
They contacted the owner, and it turned out to belong to an officer from the Lake Jackson Police Department. He had actually prayed that an honest man would find it. And he laughingly quipped, “And God sent out Buddy Scott on a mission to find it!”
He said he’d take me to lunch, but never has. I won’t reveal his name except to say “bottom” is in his last name.
Parting observation: Today’s rampant crime is symptomatic of the breakdown of the honor system and the implementation of the ornery system.
